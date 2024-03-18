Premier League Relegation: Forest drop to 18th but odds-against to go down

Forest deducted four points by Premier League

Club will fall into bottom three

But they are still odds-against for drop

Nottingham Forest are 2.6213/8 on the Betfair Exchange to be relegated after the Premier League hit the east Midlands club with a four point deduction for breaking financial fair play rules.

The deduction sees Forest drop into the Premier League's bottom three, one point below Luton who now rise to 17th.

The Hatters 1.794/5, along with bottom club Sheffield United 1.021/50 and 19th-placed Burnley 1.152/13, are shorter prices for the drop than Forest despite the deduction.

Forest have nine games to play, as do Luton and Burnley, while Sheffield United have 10.

Deductions and appeals causing chaos

Forest are likely to appeal the deduction and that could yet have implications for the relegation battle.

Sixteenth-placed Everton 6.611/2 plummeted into the drop-zone when they were docked 10 points earlier this season, only to have four restored to them on appeal.

However, there could yet be another twist in store for the Toffees as they await the outcome of a further investigation for alleged breaches.

The possibility that the four point deduction will not be the end of the matter for Forest could be one reason why the remain odds-against on the Exchange for relegation.

After seeing Everton, regain some of the points they were deducted, bettors may be circumspect and await the outcome of appeals before backing Forest to go down.

Whatever happens, the Premier League's decision to enforce financial fair play rules, is sending shockwaves through English football's top flight this season.