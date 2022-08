Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves (Bet 5 Get 5 Fixture) Kane to tame Wolves The Opta Stat: "Harry Kane has scored 184 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. His next strike will see him become the outright top scorer for a single club in the competition's history. Indeed, Spurs have netted 999 home Premier League goals." The Betfair Bet: Back Harry Kane to score first and Spurs' 1000th home PL goal @ 3.5 5/2

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Walking in a Watkins Wonderland The Opta Stat: "Ollie Watkins has assisted both of Aston Villa's Premier League goals this season, already matching his assist tally from the whole of last season. Overall, he's been involved in seven goals in his last 10 league starts for the Villans (4 goals, 3 assists), having a hand in over half of Villa's goals in these games (7/13)." The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie Watkins to score or assist @ 2.6 8/5



Everton v Nottingham Forest Forest can flourish at Goodison The Opta Stat: "Everton have lost seven of their last 10 home Premier League games against newly promoted clubs (W2 D1), losing the last two against Watford and Brentford last season. Before this run, they'd won 10 in a row at Goodison Park between April 2016 and November 2018." The Betfair Bet: Back Nottingham Forest (draw no bet) @ 2.88 15/8

Fulham v Brentford Fulham's Capital Punishment The Opta Stat: "Brentford have only lost one of their last 19 away games against Fulham in all competitions (W8 D10), a 1- 0 defeat in the third-tier in April 1990, and are unbeaten in their last 11 there (W5 D6). Fulham, on the other hand, are on a run of 24 Premier League London derbies without a win (D5 L19)." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford to avoid defeat & over 2.5 goals @ 3.1 85/40

Leicester City v Southampton Pen scored in half of last eight league meetings The Opta Stat: "Against no side has Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scored more Premier League goals than he has against Leicester (4), with three of his four against them coming from the penalty spot. Meanwhile, Leicester's Jamie Vardy has been involved in nine goals in 15 Premier League appearances against Southampton, scoring six and assisting three." The Betfair Bet: Back a penalty to be awarded in the match @ 2.4 7/5

Bournemouth v Arsenal Cherries picked off The Opta Stat: "Gabriel Martinelli has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League starts for Arsenal (3 goals, 3 assists), whilst teammate Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 10 goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (7 goals, 3 assists), having a hand in all four of the Gunners' goals in their win against Leicester last week." The Betfair Bet: Back both Martinelli & Jesus to either score or assist @ just under 3.1 85/40

Leeds United v Chelsea Second half explosion The Opta Stat: "Leeds have only kept five clean sheets in their last 41 Premier League matches, whilst 16 of the 21 goals Chelsea have conceded in 2022 have come in the second half (76%), including nine of their last 10." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score in the second half @ 3.25 9/4

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion Seagulls soar into London The Opta Stat: "West Ham have won none of their 10 Premier League games against Brighton (D6 L4), whilst the Seagulls have never failed to score in 10 previous Premier League meetings with the Hammers. However, they've only kept two clean sheets in these 10 games, and in none of the last seven." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to win & Both teams to score @ 5.5 9/2

Newcastle United v Manchester City Phil's Milestone Moment The Opta Stat: "Phil Foden has played 99 Premier League games for Man City - aged 22 years and 85 days on the day of this game, he could be the youngest player to have played 100 top-flight league games under Pep Guardiola. He would also be the second youngest player to reach the milestone for the Citizens, after Micah Richards." The Betfair Bet: Back Phil Foden to score or assist @ 2.0 1/1