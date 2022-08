Chelsea draw a sign of new Spurs?

Antonio Conte certainly showed plenty of fighting spirit on the sidelines at Chelsea last week and his Tottenham team followed his example with a battling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Before we get too carried away on this 'new Spurs' though, note that Chelsea dominated for most of that game, and one or even both of Tottenham's goals could've been disallowed.

Late dug out drama leads to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte receiving a red card pic.twitter.com/l9Zq9UZhlu -- Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 14, 2022

Although Spurs had a spell before they scored their first, they dropped off right after that and overall played like a team that knew they were underdogs - that's the real problem Conte needs to solve.

Another problem in recent years has been beating Wolves at home - that's one Spurs will have to solve without Conte on the sidelines as he sits out his touchline ban.

Wolves go Lage after slow start

Just one point and one goal from two games has prompte Bruno Lage to break the club's transfer record to sign midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old could well make his debut here, and they certainly need a spark after going nine league games without a win (D3 L6) following defeat at Leeds and a 0-0 with Fulham at home last week.

The drive and pass from Matheus Nunes...



A flavour of what Wolves' new record signing will bring to Molineux! pic.twitter.com/AraH3GVVum -- Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 18, 2022

Perhaps a game against their favourite opponents can also provide a spark, as Wolves have won three away games at Spurs since their Premier League return - which is more than against any other team.

Overall, Wolves have won four of their last seven trips to Spurs (D1 L2) and although big underdogs they'll offer up a tough defensive test for the hosts.

Spurs big favourites against shot-shy Wolves

Spurs are huge 1.364/11 favourites with Wolves a massive 8.515/2 to improve on their fine record at Tottenham.

The draw is 5.04/1 which from what we've seen so far is the very limit of what the visitors could possibly achieve.

Lage's side have dominated possession in both games but struggled to turn that into goals, or even shots on target - while Spurs meanwhile have had more shots on target than anyone in the league so far with 13.

Wolves have been a defensive team in recent times, but they shipped two at Leeds and only kept a clean sheet against Fulham thanks to a missed penalty, so they could struggle to keep Spurs at bay.

Conte's side have conceded first in both league games so far, but the bookies still don't fancy both teams to score here, with that being the 2.01/1 slight outsider.

Goals are fancied though, with under 2.5 goals also priced at 2.01/1 with overs much shorter at 1.758/11.

Kane to bag landmark strike?

After his late equaliser last week, Harry Kane can grab more records this week, as his next league goal will be his 185th league strike for Spurs and move him above Sergio Aguero as the outright top scorer for a single club in Premier League history.

With Tottenham also on 999 home Premier League goals, it'd be fitting if Kane scored first here at 3.55/2 to make Spurs the fifth team to score 1000 home goals in the competition.

Son Heung-min hasn't found the net yet this season, but with 15 league goals has scored more than anyone in 2022. He hasn't, though, scored against Wolves in seven games in his longest drought against any side.

Son's still 1.738/11 to score here and 1.42/5 in the score or assist market and you'd have to think he's now due a goal against Wolves.

That'll be a popular leg in Bet Builders, which there'll be plenty of as this game is part of the "Bet 5 Get 5" promotion where punters get a £5 free bet if they place a £5 bet on Bet Builders in selected games.

Back Spurs to win, Kane first goal & Son goal or assist with Bet Builder at around 5.5. 5.5

Putting Kane to score first, Son to be involved in a goal and a Spurs win rounds out at about 9/2 and looks a decent Bet Builder shout.

Daniel Podence has been one of relatively few bright sparks for Wolves so far, and he's quite a decent price at 2.01/1 for just one shot on target.

His direct running can always cause problems on the break and he's not scared to shoot, so what joy Wolves have will likely come from him.