HOT trends?

Gunners firing at home

Arsenal are still top of the table, and it's no fluke they find themselves there.

Mikel Arteta's side have won seven of eight, but have in fact won the xG battle in all eight of their Premier League outings.

That is an impressive level of consistency that suggests they are a force to be reckoned with. That statement rings especially true at the Emirates.

Arsenal have averaged an eye-catching 2.29 xGF and 1.01 xGA per game in front of their home fans since the start of last season.

Those figures are close to those we see from Manchester City and their opponents this weekend, Liverpool.

The Reds are struggling defensively this season, and are winless on the road in the league.

Jurgen Klopp's men have allowed 1.54 xGA per away game in the league this term, and two of their trips have been against Fulham and Everton.

They will be fully tested here, and the consistently impressive levels seen by Arsenal makes me think the Gunners can get a positive result, with ARSENAL +0 ASIAN HANDICAP appealing at a price of 1.99 on the Exchange.

Newcastle to be backed

Newcastle have made a solid start to the season, winning two and losing one of eight, but performances have been excellent on the whole.

At home they have won just once, but their last two outings at St James' Park have been undeserved draws.

The Magpies won the xG battle 4.17 - 1.03 against Crystal Palace when drawing 0-0, while winning on xG 1.76 - 0.85 in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

In fact, Eddie Howe's side have been excellent at home since his arrival (18 games).

They have lost just two of those matches (v MCI and LIV), and have averaged 1.73 xGF and 1.34 xGA per home game.

Newcastle welcome a poor travelling team in Brentford this weekend, making a price of 1.86 about a HOME WIN appeal.

COLD trends?

Spurs away issues

Tottenham appear to be having issues on their travels.

They have won just one of four league road games, with the three they have failed to win all coming against teams who finished in the top seven last season.

Spurs have shipped plenty of chances in those games, allowing an average of 1.58 xGA per game, appearing to come unstuck away at better sides.

They face another huge test this weekend against a high-flying Brighton team who sit third in Infogol's expected points table, and given the way in which Antonio Conte's side have defended on the road, BRIGHTON +0 ASIAN HANDICAP looks like a smart angle at 2.07.

Opposing goals in a Leicester game?

Usually, the words 'Leicester' and 'Over 2.5 Goals' go hand in hand. I think we could see a divorce this weekend though as the Foxes travel to Bournemouth.

The Cherries are the league's worst attacking team based on xG, averaging just 0.53 xGF per game, but they have shown that they are a tough out.

Unbetaen in four, their last two home games have finished goalless, and they have allowed just 1.36 xGA per home game this term.

Leicester's defence is attrocious, but their attack is massively over-performing at an unsustainable rate.

They have scored 14 times from chances equating to 8.5 xGF, averaging just 1.06 xGF per game.

Two faltering attacks from a chance creation perspective, and one team happy to sit deep and keep things tight, means UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks a big price at 2.08.

**

