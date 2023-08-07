</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Golden Boot: Back 4/1 Haaland's headers and 16/1, 33/1 value tips</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-08-07">07 August 2023</time></li>
<li>3 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-golden-boot-tips-contenders-to-beat-haaland-030823-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-07T15:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-07T12:35:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham takes a look at all the big names in the Premier League Golden Boot market, with some special value side bets for those further down the list... Back odds-on Golden Boot favourite Haaland's headers Rashford appeals as each-way shout Foden &amp; Fernandes could fill their boots Read more on 90 Minute Payout this season It looks like a one-man show in the Premier League Golden Boot race with Erling Haaland a big odds-on favourite to win it again. The Norwegian banged in 36 goals in his debut season and it'll take some effort even for the likes of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Marcus Rashford to try and hunt him down. The one thing with Haaland being such a hot favourite is that we get some decent odds on the rest of the field and possible each-way value at a quarter of the odds on four places. It also opens up similar possibilities in the Top Goalscorer Without Haaland betting market with plenty of options to top the charts behind the Norwegian sensation. Odds-on Haaland leads heavyweight contenders Erling Haaland 8/11 [15/8] to score 35+ league goals The phenomenon banged in 36 goals last season and the scary thing is that he could get even better for the coming campaign! More time with Pep Guardiola and an even greater understanding with Kevin De Bruyne could yet raise his ridiculous scoring rate of over a goal per 90 minutes played last season. Of course, teams could come up with a plan for him this year and he doesn't get too involved in games as it is, but he's so clinical - scoring those 36 goals from just 53 shots on target and an xG of 28.4, so maybe he over performed last season? He's more than a worthy odds-on shot with only injury again seemingly able to slow him down or stop him winning back-to-back Golden Boots. Haaland scored seven headers last season and if you want to back him at a bigger price then he's [4/1] to go one better and score 8+ headed goals this time around. Back Haaland Top Scorer @ 8/11 Back Haaland to score 8+ headers @ [4/1] Bet now Harry Kane 7/1 Top Scorer Without Haaland [4/1] Another lacklustre season for Tottenham and more turnover of managers but still another goal-laden season for Harry Kane as he equalled his previous record of 30 Premier League goals with a joint-best conversion rate coming from 54 shots on target. The usual summer speculation over his future has intensified with Bayern Munich sniffing around, but if he stays then Ange Postecoglou will look to try and get the very best out of him. Kane will have his work cut out for him to try and join Thierry Henry as four-time Golden Boot winners, that's even if he stays at Spurs for the entire season. You'd want those doubts about his future settled before having a bet. Back Kane Top Scorer @ 4/1 Or 16 on Exchange Mohamed Salah 9/1 Top Scorer Without Haaland [11/2] Three-time Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah had the joint-lowest return of his six-year stay at Liverpool with 19 league goals last year, from his lowest number of shots on target with 45. He added 12 assists and was a bright spark in an otherwise dark season for Jurgen Klopp's side, and if a revamped midfield, possibly including Trent Alexander-Arnold, can add some creativity there's every reason to suspect Salah could get a few more this season. Liverpool have plenty of options up front but Salah remains the main goal threat and having those others fit, playing and looking sharp will only provide more space and chances for the Egyptian king to fill his boots. Back Salah Top Scorer @ 9/1 Or 13 on Exchange Darwin Nunez 16/1 Without Haaland 10/1 He looks like a world beater one minute then misses a sitter the next, but the one thing Darwin Nunez does is cause chaos and create chances - and if he can just start to take them then he could be a danger. The big negative is his finishing as he scored just nine goals from an xG of 12.1 last season, but he's still only 23 and at Benfica scored six in his first season and 26 in his second, so could make a similar leap at Anfield. He's got competition for game time, but when he's on the pitch the Uruguayan is getting plenty of chances, and quality chances, with the fourth-best xG per 90 minutes stats in the league. Nunez also led the league in shots (4.46) and shots on target (1.86) per 90 minutes so just a reasonable improvement in finishing would see him make a big leap forward in terms of goals. Back Nunez Top Scorer @ 16/1 Or 18 on Exchange Marcus Rashford 16/1 Without Haaland 10/1 Seventeen goals represented Marcus Rashford's joint-best return for Man Utd and for part of the season he was the best player in the league. He scored in nine out of 10 games around the turn of the year when alternating between playing as the left-sided forward and through the middle. The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund should see Erik ten Hag stick to Rashford on the left which seems his best position and he should score a decent amount again - he looks a solid each-way shout in both markets with and without Haaland. Back Rashford Top Scorer @ 16/1 Or 29 on Exchange Back Rashford each-way for Top Scorer @ [16/1] Bet now Improving Isak &amp; new signings Aleksander Isak 20/1 Without Haaland 14/1 Scoring 10 goals in his first season in the league was not a bad return at all for the young Swede but while you'd expect him to get a few more he probably won't challenge for the Golden Boot. Eddie Howe used Isak either up alongside Callum Wilson or out on the left at times, but that does bring in more chances for him to shoot from distance. Isak scored twice from outside the area last season and [7/4] for 3+ goals from outside the box this time looks his best chance. Back Isak Top Scorer @ 20/1 Or 50 on Exchange Gabriel Jesus 20/1 Without Haaland 12/1 Likely missing the start of the season with injury sums up Gabriel Jesus' luck, as he also had problems last season when still scoring 11 goals. Kai Havertz could eat into his minutes and they share goals around at Arsenal so a special prop bet looks the best way to go for the Brazilian, who scored three headers last year and is [7/4] to score 4+ headed goals this season. Back Jesus Top Scorer @ 20/1 Or 50 on Exchange Christopher Nkunku 25/1 Without Haaland 16/1 The Frenchman scored 20 and 16 league goals in his last two seasons in Germany so should be a big threat as long as his pre-season knee injury isn't too serious. If fit he's a certain starter and Mauricio Pochettino will even play him centrally at times, so he could bag a few if he hits the ground running, but it's still a gamble. Back him instead to score 2+ headed goals at [13/10] as he scored two last season. Back Nkunku Top Scorer @ 25/1 Or 48 on Exchange Ollie Watkins 33/1 Without Haaland 18/1 Ollie Watkins was fantastic last season with 15 goals - 13 of them coming in 24 games under Unai Emery. Villa signing Moussa Diaby will only help to create more chances and Watkins could trouble the 20-goal mark as a result. He's [5/2] to do so. Back Watkins Top Scorer @ 33/1 Or 30 on Exchange Evan Ferguson 33/1 Without Haaland 25/1 There's huge potential in 18-year-old Ferguson, who scored six goals in 950 minutes of Premier League football last season. Both of those numbers should go up but not enough for him to trouble the big-hitters just yet. Back Ferguson Top Scorer @ 33/1 Or 50 on Exchange Julian Alvarez 40/1 Without Haaland 25/1 Nine goals last season for the World Cup winner, who is a serious talent but will always be playing second fiddle to Haaland so will struggle to get enough minutes to really trouble the Golden Boot standings. Back Alvarez Top Scorer @ 40/1 Or 42 on Exchange Cody Gakpo 40/1 Without Haaland 25/1 Gakpo certainly had his moments as he scored seven times after joining Liverpool in January, and the Reds look like having a pretty lively attack this season. He's never scored more than 12 in a league season though and there are other more prolific options at Anfield. Back Gakpo Top Scorer @ 40/1 Or 50 on Exchange Nicolas Jackson 40/1 Without Haaland 33/1 Senegal striker Jackson scored 12 La Liga goals for Villarreal last season and certainly has some promise, but whether he can hit the ground running in the Premier League is another matter. A wait and see approach with Chelsea's new striker is probably best here. Back Jackson Top Scorer @ 40/1 Or bet on the Exchange Bukayo Saka 50/1 Without Haaland 20/1 Saka was electric for Arsenal last season with 14 goals and 11 assists, and someone with that kind of goal threat looks a huge price here as the Gunners look even stronger this season. He's a solid each-way shout and can be backed at [13/8] for 15+ league goals. Back Saka Top Scorer @ 50/1 Or 100 on Exchange Aleksandar Mitrovic 50/1 Without Haaland 25/1 The Serbian scored 14 goals and could've had more but for four missed penalties, but he's 50/1 as he's desperate to leave Fulham before the end of the window. Back Mitrovic Top Scorer @ 50/1 Or 46 on Exchange Son Heung-min 50/1 Without Haaland 20/1 From 23 goals and share of the Golden Boot in 2022 to just 10 last season in his worst return since his first year at Spurs in 2015/16. Harry Kane's future will have a huge impact on Son so with that, a new manager and coming off a bad year there's too many questions marks here. Back Son Top Scorer @ 50/1 Or 40 on Exchange Back some player specials on the outsiders Callum Wilson 50/1 Without Haaland 20/1 Eighteen goals last year for Wilson, who's a bit underrated in this market given his goals per 90 minutes numbers were second only to Haaland. Being 30 and not having the best injury record are negatives but if he plays enough he could well challenge the Without Haaland market and is an each-way candidate regardless. After three goals with his head last time, though, why not back him at [11/2] to score 4+ headers this time around as the best way to keep him on side. Back Wilson Top Scorer @ 50/1 Or 85 on Exchange Back Wilson to score 4+ headers @ [11/2] Bet now Diogo Jota 50/1 Without Haaland 33/1 Jota scored seven goals from the equivalent of just 12.5 games last season - scoring those seven from just 11 shots on target as arguably Liverpool's best finisher. Getting enough games due to further injury or Jurgen Klopp's packed forward line is the big question. Back Jota Top Scorer @ 50/1 Or 85 on Exchange Kai Havertz 50/1 Without Haaland 33/1 Arsenal paid a lot of money for the German, who will likely get first crack and playing centre forward with Jesus injured. He got seven from an xG of 11.6 last season and his Chelsea scoring form overall gives little hope - but he wouldn't be the first to prosper after leaving Stamford Bridge. Back Havertz Top Scorer @ 50/1 Or bet on the Exchange Raheem Sterling 50/1 Without Haaland 33/1 Sterling must've wondered what he'd done as he scored just six goals and had four managers in his first season at Chelsea - and he'll hope Pochettino can settle things down. He did get 18, 17 and 20 in three straight seasons at Man City, but you're gambling on him rediscovering that form somehow. Back Sterling Top Scorer @ 50/1 Or 100 on Exchange Gabriel Martinelli 66/1 Without Haaland 33/1 The Brazilian is a real liverwire who finished brilliantly last season with 15 goals coming from an xG of 9.3 - and I expect him to get in the goals again in this exciting Arsenal side. He's another each-way option without Haaland, but an attractive option is to back him at [10/3] to score 15+ league goals again this season. Back Martinelli Top Scorer @ 66/1 Or 100 on Exchange Kevin De Bruyne 66/1 Without Haaland 33/1 More the supply man, De Bruyne scored seven last year but did manage 15 the year before and could be needed to score more with Gundogan and Mahrez leaving. You can back De Bruyne in his specialist suspect though as he's [6/4] to score 5+ goals from outside the box - after managing four last season. Back De Bruyne Top Scorer @ 66/1 Or 250 on Exchange Back De Bruyne 3+ goals from outside the box @ [6/4] Bet now Luis Diaz 66/1 Without Haaland 40/1 We're talking very long shots now with Diaz having just eight league goals to his name in a season-and-a-half at Liverpool - but he has been injured so has played the equivalent of just 21 games. Diaz bagged 14 goals in his last 18 league games for Porto though so knows where the goal is, and if he gets on a run he could spring something of a shock each-way challenge. Back Diaz Top Scorer @ 66/1 Or 55 on Exchange Bruno Fernandes 80/1 Without Haaland 40/1 Could the captain's armband helpd spark Fernandes back into the 18-goal form of three season's ago? He's a big price if you think it will. Backing Fernandes for Golden Boot might be thinking outside the box, but what about backing him at [10/11] for 3+ goals from outside the box as the skipper will trying to lead from the front. Back Fernandes Top Scorer @ 80/1 Or 70 on Exchange Phil Foden 80/1 Without Haaland 55/1 Foden won't be challenging Haaland, but he could benefit from the departures of Gundogan and Mahrez and was already Man City's second-top scorer last season with 11 goals from just 22 starts. It's not unreasonable to expect Foden to increase his goal output again, while also adding to his six assists, so perhaps the best way to back him is the [9/4] for 25+ combined goals &amp; assists. Back Foden Top Scorer @ 80/1 Or 210 on Exchange ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ipiccy_image (21).728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ipiccy_image (21).547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ipiccy_image (21).410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Higham", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_higham" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ipiccy_image (21).728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ipiccy_image (21).450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ipiccy_image (21).600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ipiccy_image (21).728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Rashford, href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read more on 90 Minute Payout this season</a></h3> </li> <hr><p>It looks like a one-man show in the Premier League Golden Boot race with Erling Haaland a big odds-on favourite to win it again.</p><p>The Norwegian banged in 36 goals in his debut season and it'll take some effort even for the likes of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Marcus Rashford to try and hunt him down.</p><p>The one thing with Haaland being such a hot favourite is that we get some decent odds on the rest of the field and possible each-way value at a quarter of the odds on four places.</p><p>It also opens up similar possibilities in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-without-erling-haaland-23-24/924.368183534">Top Goalscorer Without Haaland</a></strong> betting market with plenty of options to top the charts behind the Norwegian sensation.</p><h2>Odds-on Haaland leads heavyweight contenders</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Erling Haaland 8/11</h3> <h4><b class="inline_odds" title="2.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.84</span></b> to score 35+ league goals</h4> <p>The phenomenon banged in 36 goals last season and the scary thing is that he could get even better for the coming campaign! More time with Pep Guardiola and an even greater understanding with Kevin De Bruyne could yet raise his ridiculous scoring rate of over a goal per 90 minutes played last season.</p> <p>Of course, teams could come up with a plan for him this year and he doesn't get too involved in games as it is, but he's so clinical - scoring those 36 goals from just 53 shots on target and an xG of 28.4, so maybe he over performed last season?</p> <p>He's more than a worthy odds-on shot with only injury again seemingly able to slow him down or stop him winning back-to-back Golden Boots.</p> <p>Haaland scored seven headers last season and if you want to back him at a bigger price then he's <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> to go one better and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58195066&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=164b184c468d5d273b07d3d30fdd192e455441d6&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">score 8+ headed goals</a> this time around.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Haaland Top Scorer @ 8/11</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Haaland to score 8+ headers @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58195066&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=164b184c468d5d273b07d3d30fdd192e455441d6&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Harry Kane 7/1</h3> <h4>Top Scorer Without Haaland <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></h4> <p><img alt="Thumbnail image for 1280 Harry Kane Europa Conference League.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2021/09/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Europa%20Conference%20League-thumb-1280x720-137840.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Another lacklustre season for Tottenham and more turnover of managers but still another goal-laden season for Harry Kane as he equalled his previous record of 30 Premier League goals with a joint-best conversion rate coming from 54 shots on target.</p> <p>The usual summer speculation over his future has intensified with Bayern Munich sniffing around, but if he stays then Ange Postecoglou will look to try and get the very best out of him.</p> <p>Kane will have his work cut out for him to try and join Thierry Henry as four-time Golden Boot winners, that's even if he stays at Spurs for the entire season. You'd want those doubts about his future settled before having a bet.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Kane Top Scorer @ 4/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 16 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Mohamed Salah 9/1</h3> <h4>Top Scorer Without Haaland <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b></h4> <p><img alt="salah-liverpool-1280 (2).jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/salah-liverpool-1280%20(2).600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Three-time Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah had the joint-lowest return of his six-year stay at Liverpool with 19 league goals last year, from his lowest number of shots on target with 45.</p> <p>He added 12 assists and was a bright spark in an otherwise dark season for Jurgen Klopp's side, and if a revamped midfield, possibly including Trent Alexander-Arnold, can add some creativity there's every reason to suspect Salah could get a few more this season.</p> <p>Liverpool have plenty of options up front but Salah remains the main goal threat and having those others fit, playing and looking sharp will only provide more space and chances for the Egyptian king to fill his boots.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Salah Top Scorer @ 9/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 13 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Darwin Nunez 16/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 10/1</h4> <p>He looks like a world beater one minute then misses a sitter the next, but the one thing Darwin Nunez does is cause chaos and create chances - and if he can just start to take them then he could be a danger.</p> <p>The big negative is his finishing as he scored just nine goals from an xG of 12.1 last season, but he's still only 23 and at Benfica scored six in his first season and 26 in his second, so could make a similar leap at Anfield.</p> <p>He's got competition for game time, but when he's on the pitch the Uruguayan is getting plenty of chances, and quality chances, with the fourth-best xG per 90 minutes stats in the league.</p> <p>Nunez also led the league in shots (4.46) and shots on target (1.86) per 90 minutes so just a reasonable improvement in finishing would see him make a big leap forward in terms of goals.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Nunez Top Scorer @ 16/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 18 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Marcus Rashford 16/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 10/1</h4> <p><img alt="rashford-manutd-2023.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford-manutd-2023.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Seventeen goals represented Marcus Rashford's joint-best return for Man Utd and for part of the season he was the best player in the league.</p> <p>He scored in nine out of 10 games around the turn of the year when alternating between playing as the left-sided forward and through the middle.</p> <p>The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund should see Erik ten Hag stick to Rashford on the left which seems his best position and he should score a decent amount again - he looks a solid each-way shout in both markets with and without Haaland.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Rashford Top Scorer @ 16/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 29 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rashford each-way for Top Scorer @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Improving Isak & new signings</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Aleksander Isak 20/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 14/1</h4> <p>Scoring 10 goals in his first season in the league was not a bad return at all for the young Swede but while you'd expect him to get a few more he probably won't challenge for the Golden Boot.</p> <p>Eddie Howe used Isak either up alongside Callum Wilson or out on the left at times, but that does bring in more chances for him to shoot from distance.</p> <p>Isak scored twice from outside the area last season and <b class="inline_odds" title="2.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.70</span></b> for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58282538&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=09a7c7f8ee2f750169ed140e38455463a821e544&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">3+ goals from outside the box</a> this time looks his best chance.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Isak Top Scorer @ 20/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 50 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Gabriel Jesus 20/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 12/1</h4> <p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for 1280 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal happy 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/1280%20Gabriel%20Jesus%20Arsenal%20happy%202022-thumb-1280x720-162793-thumb-1280x720-163819.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Likely missing the start of the season with injury sums up Gabriel Jesus' luck, as he also had problems last season when still scoring 11 goals.</p> <p>Kai Havertz could eat into his minutes and they share goals around at Arsenal so a special prop bet looks the best way to go for the Brazilian, who scored three headers last year and is <b class="inline_odds" title="2.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.70</span></b> to score <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58195965&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=bc5cd1bbae574452c8c62a7762a4303f8f443c79&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">4+ headed goals</a> this season.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Jesus Top Scorer @ 20/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 50 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Christopher Nkunku 25/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 16/1</h4> <p>The Frenchman scored 20 and 16 league goals in his last two seasons in Germany so should be a big threat as long as his pre-season knee injury isn't too serious.</p> <p>If fit he's a certain starter and Mauricio Pochettino will even play him centrally at times, so he could bag a few if he hits the ground running, but it's still a gamble.</p> <p>Back him instead to score <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58281303&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=0b360c3271145319c2786c599e81072d36f8c329&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">2+ headed goals</a> at 13/10 as he scored two last season.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Nkunku Top Scorer @ 25/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 48 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Ollie Watkins 33/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 18/1</h4> <p><img alt="Ollie Watkins.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ollie%20Watkins.600x375.jpg" width="1280" height="800" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Ollie Watkins was fantastic last season with 15 goals - 13 of them coming in 24 games under Unai Emery.</p> <p>Villa signing Moussa Diaby will only help to create more chances and Watkins could trouble the 20-goal mark as a result. He's <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> to do so.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Watkins Top Scorer @ 33/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 30 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Evan Ferguson 33/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 25/1</h4> <p>There's huge potential in 18-year-old Ferguson, who scored six goals in 950 minutes of Premier League football last season.</p> <p>Both of those numbers should go up but not enough for him to trouble the big-hitters just yet.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Ferguson Top Scorer @ 33/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 50 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Julian Alvarez 40/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 25/1</h4> <p>Nine goals last season for the World Cup winner, who is a serious talent but will always be playing second fiddle to Haaland so will struggle to get enough minutes to really trouble the Golden Boot standings.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Alvarez Top Scorer @ 40/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 42 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Cody Gakpo 40/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 25/1</h4> <p>Gakpo certainly had his moments as he scored seven times after joining Liverpool in January, and the Reds look like having a pretty lively attack this season.</p> <p>He's never scored more than 12 in a league season though and there are other more prolific options at Anfield.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Gakpo Top Scorer @ 40/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 50 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Nicolas Jackson 40/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 33/1</h4> <p>Senegal striker Jackson scored 12 La Liga goals for Villarreal last season and certainly has some promise, but whether he can hit the ground running in the Premier League is another matter.</p> <p>A wait and see approach with Chelsea's new striker is probably best here.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Jackson Top Scorer @ 40/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Bukayo Saka 50/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 20/1</h4> <p>Saka was electric for Arsenal last season with 14 goals and 11 assists, and someone with that kind of goal threat looks a huge price here as the Gunners look even stronger this season.</p> <p>He's a solid each-way shout and can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.62"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.62</span></b> for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58282771&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=12ae49d0d5f54074225d9377b15b7f9bd131f5ee&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">15+ league goals</a>.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Saka Top Scorer @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 100 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Aleksandar Mitrovic 50/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 25/1</h4> <p>The Serbian scored 14 goals and could've had more but for four missed penalties, but he's 50/1 as he's desperate to leave Fulham before the end of the window.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Mitrovic Top Scorer @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 46 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Son Heung-min 50/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 20/1</h4> <p>From 23 goals and share of the Golden Boot in 2022 to just 10 last season in his worst return since his first year at Spurs in 2015/16.</p> <p>Harry Kane's future will have a huge impact on Son so with that, a new manager and coming off a bad year there's too many questions marks here.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Son Top Scorer @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 40 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><h2>Back some player specials on the outsiders</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Callum Wilson 50/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 20/1</h4> <p><img alt="Callum Wilson.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Callum%20Wilson.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Eighteen goals last year for Wilson, who's a bit underrated in this market given his goals per 90 minutes numbers were second only to Haaland.</p> <p>Being 30 and not having the best injury record are negatives but if he plays enough he could well challenge the Without Haaland market and is an each-way candidate regardless.</p> <p>After three goals with his head last time, though, why not back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58286637&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=57d1a8eae112c9c8f7bc03e086f5650b6b18c93d&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">score 4+ headers</a> this time around as the best way to keep him on side.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Wilson Top Scorer @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 85 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Wilson to score 4+ headers @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58286637&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=57d1a8eae112c9c8f7bc03e086f5650b6b18c93d&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Diogo Jota 50/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 33/1</h4> <p>Jota scored seven goals from the equivalent of just 12.5 games last season - scoring those seven from just 11 shots on target as arguably Liverpool's best finisher.</p> <p>Getting enough games due to further injury or Jurgen Klopp's packed forward line is the big question.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Jota Top Scorer @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 85 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Kai Havertz 50/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 33/1</h4> <p>Arsenal paid a lot of money for the German, who will likely get first crack and playing centre forward with Jesus injured.</p> <p>He got seven from an xG of 11.6 last season and his Chelsea scoring form overall gives little hope - but he wouldn't be the first to prosper after leaving Stamford Bridge.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Havertz Top Scorer @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or bet on the Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Raheem Sterling 50/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 33/1</h4> <p>Sterling must've wondered what he'd done as he scored just six goals and had four managers in his first season at Chelsea - and he'll hope Pochettino can settle things down.</p> <p>He did get 18, 17 and 20 in three straight seasons at Man City, but you're gambling on him rediscovering that form somehow.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Sterling Top Scorer @ 50/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 100 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Gabriel Martinelli 66/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 33/1</h4> <p>The Brazilian is a real liverwire who finished brilliantly last season with 15 goals coming from an xG of 9.3 - and I expect him to get in the goals again in this exciting Arsenal side.</p> <p>He's another each-way option without Haaland, but an attractive option is to back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=47206436&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=06c00ca7c09d7b86904ff53f6a52a776a8f96f4b&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">to score 15+ league goals</a> again this season.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Martinelli Top Scorer @ 66/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 100 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Kevin De Bruyne 66/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 33/1</h4> <p><img alt="Kevin de Bruyne black kit 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bc55b3984a046df37ee6a724fdf58437d5616287.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>More the supply man, De Bruyne scored seven last year but did manage 15 the year before and could be needed to score more with Gundogan and Mahrez leaving.</p> <p>You can back De Bruyne in his specialist suspect though as he's <b class="inline_odds" title="2.46"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.46</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58286490&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=e53ab4fc0578ebbb057e400db6a614f24b10f525&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">score 5+ goals from outside the box</a> - after managing four last season.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back De Bruyne Top Scorer @ 66/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 250 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back De Bruyne 3+ goals from outside the box @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.46"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.46</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58286490&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=e53ab4fc0578ebbb057e400db6a614f24b10f525&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Luis Diaz 66/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 40/1</h4> <p>We're talking very long shots now with Diaz having just eight league goals to his name in a season-and-a-half at Liverpool - but he has been injured so has played the equivalent of just 21 games.</p> <p>Diaz bagged 14 goals in his last 18 league games for Porto though so knows where the goal is, and if he gets on a run he could spring something of a shock each-way challenge.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Diaz Top Scorer @ 66/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 55 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Bruno Fernandes 80/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 40/1</h4> <p><img alt="Bruno Fernandes.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bab146bd62e93236199aadac176834703abbfde7.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Could the captain's armband helpd spark Fernandes back into the 18-goal form of three season's ago? He's a big price if you think it will.</p> <p>Backing Fernandes for Golden Boot might be thinking outside the box, but what about backing him at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b> for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58528473&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.369294832&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=b0d6f70969a9ee6cbcaa1450513251a76eb371c5&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">3+ goals from outside the box</a> as the skipper will trying to lead from the front.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Fernandes Top Scorer @ 80/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 70 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Phil Foden 80/1</h3> <h4>Without Haaland 55/1</h4> <p>Foden won't be challenging Haaland, but he could benefit from the departures of Gundogan and Mahrez and was already Man City's second-top scorer last season with 11 goals from just 22 starts.</p> <p>It's not unreasonable to expect Foden to increase his goal output again, while also adding to his six assists, so perhaps the best way to back him is the <b class="inline_odds" title="3.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.25</span></b> for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=31604386&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=58850027&bsmSt=1717336800000&bsmId=924.370291601&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31604386&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=9382508905c11bb9e930cf413110f56126b3a924&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=31604386">25+ combined goals & assists.</a></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2023-24/924.367509363">Back Foden Top Scorer @ 80/1</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215522253">Or 210 on Exchange</a></li> </ul> </div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a 