Back odds-on Golden Boot favourite Haaland's headers

Rashford appeals as each-way shout

Foden & Fernandes could fill their boots

It looks like a one-man show in the Premier League Golden Boot race with Erling Haaland a big odds-on favourite to win it again.

The Norwegian banged in 36 goals in his debut season and it'll take some effort even for the likes of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Marcus Rashford to try and hunt him down.

The one thing with Haaland being such a hot favourite is that we get some decent odds on the rest of the field and possible each-way value at a quarter of the odds on four places.

It also opens up similar possibilities in the Top Goalscorer Without Haaland betting market with plenty of options to top the charts behind the Norwegian sensation.

Odds-on Haaland leads heavyweight contenders

Erling Haaland 8/11 15/8 2.84 to score 35+ league goals The phenomenon banged in 36 goals last season and the scary thing is that he could get even better for the coming campaign! More time with Pep Guardiola and an even greater understanding with Kevin De Bruyne could yet raise his ridiculous scoring rate of over a goal per 90 minutes played last season. Of course, teams could come up with a plan for him this year and he doesn't get too involved in games as it is, but he's so clinical - scoring those 36 goals from just 53 shots on target and an xG of 28.4, so maybe he over performed last season? He's more than a worthy odds-on shot with only injury again seemingly able to slow him down or stop him winning back-to-back Golden Boots. Haaland scored seven headers last season and if you want to back him at a bigger price then he's 4/14.80 to go one better and score 8+ headed goals this time around. Back Haaland Top Scorer @ 8/11

Back Haaland to score 8+ headers @ 4/14.80 Bet now

Harry Kane 7/1 Top Scorer Without Haaland 4/1 4.80 Another lacklustre season for Tottenham and more turnover of managers but still another goal-laden season for Harry Kane as he equalled his previous record of 30 Premier League goals with a joint-best conversion rate coming from 54 shots on target. The usual summer speculation over his future has intensified with Bayern Munich sniffing around, but if he stays then Ange Postecoglou will look to try and get the very best out of him. Kane will have his work cut out for him to try and join Thierry Henry as four-time Golden Boot winners, that's even if he stays at Spurs for the entire season. You'd want those doubts about his future settled before having a bet. Back Kane Top Scorer @ 4/1

Or 16 on Exchange

Mohamed Salah 9/1 Top Scorer Without Haaland 11/2 6.40 Three-time Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah had the joint-lowest return of his six-year stay at Liverpool with 19 league goals last year, from his lowest number of shots on target with 45. He added 12 assists and was a bright spark in an otherwise dark season for Jurgen Klopp's side, and if a revamped midfield, possibly including Trent Alexander-Arnold, can add some creativity there's every reason to suspect Salah could get a few more this season. Liverpool have plenty of options up front but Salah remains the main goal threat and having those others fit, playing and looking sharp will only provide more space and chances for the Egyptian king to fill his boots. Back Salah Top Scorer @ 9/1

Or 13 on Exchange

Darwin Nunez 16/1 Without Haaland 10/1 He looks like a world beater one minute then misses a sitter the next, but the one thing Darwin Nunez does is cause chaos and create chances - and if he can just start to take them then he could be a danger. The big negative is his finishing as he scored just nine goals from an xG of 12.1 last season, but he's still only 23 and at Benfica scored six in his first season and 26 in his second, so could make a similar leap at Anfield. He's got competition for game time, but when he's on the pitch the Uruguayan is getting plenty of chances, and quality chances, with the fourth-best xG per 90 minutes stats in the league. Nunez also led the league in shots (4.46) and shots on target (1.86) per 90 minutes so just a reasonable improvement in finishing would see him make a big leap forward in terms of goals. Back Nunez Top Scorer @ 16/1

Or 18 on Exchange

Marcus Rashford 16/1 Without Haaland 10/1 Seventeen goals represented Marcus Rashford's joint-best return for Man Utd and for part of the season he was the best player in the league. He scored in nine out of 10 games around the turn of the year when alternating between playing as the left-sided forward and through the middle. The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund should see Erik ten Hag stick to Rashford on the left which seems his best position and he should score a decent amount again - he looks a solid each-way shout in both markets with and without Haaland. Back Rashford Top Scorer @ 16/1

Or 29 on Exchange

Back Rashford each-way for Top Scorer @ 16/117.00 Bet now

Improving Isak & new signings

Aleksander Isak 20/1 Without Haaland 14/1 Scoring 10 goals in his first season in the league was not a bad return at all for the young Swede but while you'd expect him to get a few more he probably won't challenge for the Golden Boot. Eddie Howe used Isak either up alongside Callum Wilson or out on the left at times, but that does bring in more chances for him to shoot from distance. Isak scored twice from outside the area last season and 7/42.70 for 3+ goals from outside the box this time looks his best chance. Back Isak Top Scorer @ 20/1

Or 50 on Exchange

Gabriel Jesus 20/1 Without Haaland 12/1 Likely missing the start of the season with injury sums up Gabriel Jesus' luck, as he also had problems last season when still scoring 11 goals. Kai Havertz could eat into his minutes and they share goals around at Arsenal so a special prop bet looks the best way to go for the Brazilian, who scored three headers last year and is 7/42.70 to score 4+ headed goals this season. Back Jesus Top Scorer @ 20/1

Or 50 on Exchange

Christopher Nkunku 25/1 Without Haaland 16/1 The Frenchman scored 20 and 16 league goals in his last two seasons in Germany so should be a big threat as long as his pre-season knee injury isn't too serious. If fit he's a certain starter and Mauricio Pochettino will even play him centrally at times, so he could bag a few if he hits the ground running, but it's still a gamble. Back him instead to score 2+ headed goals at 13/10 as he scored two last season. Back Nkunku Top Scorer @ 25/1

Or 48 on Exchange

Ollie Watkins 33/1 Without Haaland 18/1 Ollie Watkins was fantastic last season with 15 goals - 13 of them coming in 24 games under Unai Emery. Villa signing Moussa Diaby will only help to create more chances and Watkins could trouble the 20-goal mark as a result. He's 5/23.50 to do so. Back Watkins Top Scorer @ 33/1

Or 30 on Exchange

Evan Ferguson 33/1 Without Haaland 25/1 There's huge potential in 18-year-old Ferguson, who scored six goals in 950 minutes of Premier League football last season. Both of those numbers should go up but not enough for him to trouble the big-hitters just yet. Back Ferguson Top Scorer @ 33/1

Or 50 on Exchange

Julian Alvarez 40/1 Without Haaland 25/1 Nine goals last season for the World Cup winner, who is a serious talent but will always be playing second fiddle to Haaland so will struggle to get enough minutes to really trouble the Golden Boot standings. Back Alvarez Top Scorer @ 40/1

Or 42 on Exchange

Cody Gakpo 40/1 Without Haaland 25/1 Gakpo certainly had his moments as he scored seven times after joining Liverpool in January, and the Reds look like having a pretty lively attack this season. He's never scored more than 12 in a league season though and there are other more prolific options at Anfield. Back Gakpo Top Scorer @ 40/1

Or 50 on Exchange

Nicolas Jackson 40/1 Without Haaland 33/1 Senegal striker Jackson scored 12 La Liga goals for Villarreal last season and certainly has some promise, but whether he can hit the ground running in the Premier League is another matter. A wait and see approach with Chelsea's new striker is probably best here. Back Jackson Top Scorer @ 40/1

Or bet on the Exchange

Bukayo Saka 50/1 Without Haaland 20/1 Saka was electric for Arsenal last season with 14 goals and 11 assists, and someone with that kind of goal threat looks a huge price here as the Gunners look even stronger this season. He's a solid each-way shout and can be backed at 13/82.62 for 15+ league goals. Back Saka Top Scorer @ 50/1

Or 100 on Exchange

Aleksandar Mitrovic 50/1 Without Haaland 25/1 The Serbian scored 14 goals and could've had more but for four missed penalties, but he's 50/1 as he's desperate to leave Fulham before the end of the window. Back Mitrovic Top Scorer @ 50/1

Or 46 on Exchange

Son Heung-min 50/1 Without Haaland 20/1 From 23 goals and share of the Golden Boot in 2022 to just 10 last season in his worst return since his first year at Spurs in 2015/16. Harry Kane's future will have a huge impact on Son so with that, a new manager and coming off a bad year there's too many questions marks here. Back Son Top Scorer @ 50/1

Or 40 on Exchange

Back some player specials on the outsiders

Callum Wilson 50/1 Without Haaland 20/1 Eighteen goals last year for Wilson, who's a bit underrated in this market given his goals per 90 minutes numbers were second only to Haaland. Being 30 and not having the best injury record are negatives but if he plays enough he could well challenge the Without Haaland market and is an each-way candidate regardless. After three goals with his head last time, though, why not back him at 11/26.40 to score 4+ headers this time around as the best way to keep him on side. Back Wilson Top Scorer @ 50/1

Or 85 on Exchange

Back Wilson to score 4+ headers @ 11/26.40 Bet now

Diogo Jota 50/1 Without Haaland 33/1 Jota scored seven goals from the equivalent of just 12.5 games last season - scoring those seven from just 11 shots on target as arguably Liverpool's best finisher. Getting enough games due to further injury or Jurgen Klopp's packed forward line is the big question. Back Jota Top Scorer @ 50/1

Or 85 on Exchange

Kai Havertz 50/1 Without Haaland 33/1 Arsenal paid a lot of money for the German, who will likely get first crack and playing centre forward with Jesus injured. He got seven from an xG of 11.6 last season and his Chelsea scoring form overall gives little hope - but he wouldn't be the first to prosper after leaving Stamford Bridge. Back Havertz Top Scorer @ 50/1

Or bet on the Exchange

Raheem Sterling 50/1 Without Haaland 33/1 Sterling must've wondered what he'd done as he scored just six goals and had four managers in his first season at Chelsea - and he'll hope Pochettino can settle things down. He did get 18, 17 and 20 in three straight seasons at Man City, but you're gambling on him rediscovering that form somehow. Back Sterling Top Scorer @ 50/1

Or 100 on Exchange

Gabriel Martinelli 66/1 Without Haaland 33/1 The Brazilian is a real liverwire who finished brilliantly last season with 15 goals coming from an xG of 9.3 - and I expect him to get in the goals again in this exciting Arsenal side. He's another each-way option without Haaland, but an attractive option is to back him at 10/34.33 to score 15+ league goals again this season. Back Martinelli Top Scorer @ 66/1

Or 100 on Exchange

Kevin De Bruyne 66/1 Without Haaland 33/1 More the supply man, De Bruyne scored seven last year but did manage 15 the year before and could be needed to score more with Gundogan and Mahrez leaving. You can back De Bruyne in his specialist suspect though as he's 6/42.46 to score 5+ goals from outside the box - after managing four last season. Back De Bruyne Top Scorer @ 66/1

Or 250 on Exchange

Back De Bruyne 3+ goals from outside the box @ 6/42.46 Bet now

Luis Diaz 66/1 Without Haaland 40/1 We're talking very long shots now with Diaz having just eight league goals to his name in a season-and-a-half at Liverpool - but he has been injured so has played the equivalent of just 21 games. Diaz bagged 14 goals in his last 18 league games for Porto though so knows where the goal is, and if he gets on a run he could spring something of a shock each-way challenge. Back Diaz Top Scorer @ 66/1

Or 55 on Exchange

Bruno Fernandes 80/1 Without Haaland 40/1 Could the captain's armband helpd spark Fernandes back into the 18-goal form of three season's ago? He's a big price if you think it will. Backing Fernandes for Golden Boot might be thinking outside the box, but what about backing him at 10/111.88 for 3+ goals from outside the box as the skipper will trying to lead from the front. Back Fernandes Top Scorer @ 80/1

Or 70 on Exchange