Erling Haaland is the favourite to win the Premier League Golden Boot in his first season in English football.

The Norwegian, who scored 85 goals in 88 games for Dortmund before joining the Premier League champions, is 10/3 in the early betting.

It's no surprise to see Mo Salah (9/2) and Harry Kane (6/1) rated the most likely to challenge him for the award.

It is worth noting that Kane, however, is the only one of the top three in the market who will be at the World Cup in November and December.

Son Heung-Min, who last season shared the award with Salah, is 10/1 in the market, while Manchester United's wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the award in his first spell at Old Trafford, is 11/1.

Last season, Salah became only the third player to win it as many as three times (also doing so in 2017-18 & 2018-19), with Thierry Henry (4) the only player in the competition's history to take home the award more often than both Salah and Kane.

Haaland to hit the ground running?

Man City fans have eagerly anticipated Haaland's arrival since his signing was agreed in May.

The 21-year-old is expected to make Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions even more ruthless and they are 1.684/6 to win a third title in a row.

But even the greatest strikers can take time to adjust to the intensity of the Premier League and, with all due respect to the Bundesliga, the move marks a step up for Haaland.

Nevertheless, great things are expected of him this season, and he is odds-on to score 25 or more league goals in 2022/23.

You can also get the Norweigan at 5/1 to score in each of City's first three league games of the season.

New boy Nunez out to make impact

The other headline striker signing this summer was Darwin Nunez's move to Liverpool.

The Uruguayan is 14/1 to top the goalscorer charts and, with Sadio Mané heading to Germany, Jürgen Klopp will hope his new signing can make the Reds even more potent next term.

Luis Diaz, who settled in quickly on Merseyside and scored important goals for Liverpool after his arrival in January, is 25/1.

Jesus aiming to resurrect career

Gabriel Jesus has joined Arsenal and will aim to hit greater scoring heights in North London than he achieved at City.

Jesus netted 58 goals in 159 Premier League appearances for the Citizens, with some arguing he'll never quite be as consistent to be considered a goalscoring great.

At 22/1, the Brazilian is an outside bet for the golden boot, but bear in mind that, in Mikel Arteta, he is linking up with a manager who knows him well from his own time coaching in Manchester.

Some other interesting ones to contemplate before the big Premier League kick-off on 5 August:

Ageless Jamie Vardy, the 2019/20 winner, can be backed at 33/1.

Callum Wilson, ahead of a big season for his club Newcastle, is the same price.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is available at 40/1 on his return to the top-flight with Fulham.

Richarlison, who has joined Spurs, is 66/1 while Marcus Rashford is a 75/1 shot, as he tries to revive his career under Erik ten Hag.