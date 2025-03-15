Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every game including Spurs' goals guarantee

Goals galore in Fulham v Spurs

Back Man Utd's Bruno to outfox Leicester

Back Forest for another win and clean sheet at 13/5 3.60

Plus five more bets for this weekend's Premier League

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

It is a credit to Chris Wood's excellence this season that he is up there with Erling Haaland as one of the biggest attacking threats in the Premier League at the moment. Wood's Nottingham Forest travel to Ipswich while Haaland will lead the line for Man City at home to Brighton Saturday.

Betfair have boosted the odds on the pair each having one or more shots on target from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00 for this week's Saturday Football Superboost. With seven between them in their last six games we reckon it has a good chance of landng.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland and Wood to have one or more shots on target WAS 1/2 SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

There are just eight games this weekend thanks to the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle, but still plenty for us to go at after our friends at Opta have crunched the numbers to pick out the best stats to attack these betting angles with...

Saturday's Premier League games

Happy Hammers to haunt Moyes

The Opta Stat:

"West Ham have won nine of their last 10 league games against their former managers (D1), with Alan Pardew the last former-Hammers supremo to beat them in February 2015. Everton boss David Moyes has never won in seven Premier League meetings with West Ham's Graham Potter (D5 L2) - the Scotsman has only faced Pep Guardiola more without ever winning in the competition (13). West Ham have won four of their last six Premier League away games against Everton."

The Betfair Bet: Back West Ham to win at 12/53.40

Tricky Trees to keep it tight

The Opta Stat:

"Only Arsenal (38) have faced fewer big chances in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest (46), while only Southampton (46) and Leicester (47) have had fewer big chances than Ipswich (49)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Forest to win to nil at 13/53.60

Recommended Bet Back Forest to win to nil SBK 13/5

Foden's favourite foe and in-form Seagull

The Opta Stat:

"Man City's Phil Foden has scored more Premier League goals against Brighton than any other opponent (8). City have conceded 38 Premier League goals this season, only shipping more in a season under Pep Guardiola in 2016-17 (39). In all competitions, their 64 goals conceded this term is their most since 2015-16 (65). Joao Pedro has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances."

The Betfair Bet: Back Foden & Joao Pedro to score anytime at 8/19.00

Wolves to pounce on sloppy Saints

The Opta Stat:

"Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale has conceded 48 goals in 20 Premier League games this season, an average of 2.4 per game. Southampton have lost each of their last eight home games in the Premier League by an aggregate score of 29-5."

The Betfair Bet: Back Wolves to score 2+ goals at 1/12.00

Back the goal involvement specialists

The Opta Stat:

"Justin Kluivert leads the way among all Bournemouth players for both goals (12) and assists (6) in the Premier League this season. No Bournemouth player has ever topped both charts for the club across a full top-flight campaign. Yoane Wissa is just two goal involvements away from becoming the second Brentford player (after Bryan Mbeumo) to be involved in 50 Premier League goals (39 goals, 9 assists). Wissa has had a hand in four goals in his last two appearances against Bournemouth in the competition (3 goals, 1 assist)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Kluivert & Wissa for goal or assist at 7/24.50

Sunday's Premier League games

Gunners to fire

The Opta Stat: "Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Chelsea (W4 D2). Chelsea have only won three of their 19 Premier League away games against sides starting the day above them in the table.

Arsenal lost 1-0 against West Ham in their last home league match - they've never lost back-to-back London derby matches at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Arsenal have won six of their last nine Premier League games against Chelsea (D2 L1)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win at 3/41.75

Spurs bring a guarantee of goals

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham have the best big chance conversion rate in the Premier League this season (44.9%), while only Nottingham Forest (9) have overperformed their xG more than Spurs (55 goals from 47.2 xG). No team's Premier League games have seen more goals scored than Tottenham's this season (96 - F55 A41). Only league leaders Liverpool (69) have scored more goals than Spurs so far."

The Betfair Bet: Back over 3.5 goals at 6/52.20

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals in Fulham v Spurs SBK 6/5

Bruno worth backing again

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester United have beaten Leicester three times in all competitions this season. Leicester have lost 12 of their last 13 Premier League games (W1), including their last five without scoring a single goal. Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has either scored (2) or assisted (1) a goal in each of his last three Premier League games."

The Betfair Bet: Back Man Utd to win & Bruno Fernandes goal or assist at 3/22.50