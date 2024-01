Arsenal back to winning ways?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace 1 clean sheet in 9 for Arsenal The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have taken just four points from their last 15 available in the Premier League, winning once, drawing once and losing three. Prior to that, they had only dropped nine points from their opening 15 league games (W11 D3 L1). However, Crystal Palace have picked up fewer points in Premier League London derbies this season than any other side (6 - W1 D3 L3). Away from home, the Eagles have won just one of their last 17 matches against fellow capital clubs (D9 L7), a 2-1 victory at West Ham in November 2022." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win & BTTS @ 2/1



Brentford v Nottingham Forest Return of Ivan The Opta Stat: "Brentford's Ivan Toney could make his return to the side following his eight month ban. He's scored in all three of his league games against Nottingham Forest, while he's also scored in each of his last three Premier League games at the Gtech Community Stadium." The Betfair Bet: Back Ivan Toney to score 2 or more goals @ 6/1



Sheffield United v West Ham United Set-piece angle the way to go The Opta Stat: "Sheffield United have conceded a league-high 13 Premier League goals from crosses this season. Meanwhile, no player has assisted more goals via a cross this term than West Ham's James Ward-Prowse (5). Indeed, Sheffield United have conceded 49 goals in their 20 Premier League games. They could become just the third team to concede 50 in 21 games or fewer in a single Premier League campaign, after Barnsley in 1997-98 (19 games) and West Bromwich Albion in 2020-21 (21)." The Betfair Bet: Back James Ward-Prowse to assist anytime @ 3/1



Bournemouth v Liverpool Back the Reds to come out on top The Opta Stat: "Dominic Solanke, who scored one goal in 21 Premier League appearances for former club Liverpool, has scored in each of his last three home league games (4 goals). He could become the first player to score in four consecutive home appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth. However, Liverpool have rescued more points from losing positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (19), with 12 of those coming away from home. The Reds have lost just one of their last 14 league games in which they've trailed (W6 D7), with that defeat coming away to Tottenham in September, going down to a 96th minute strike in that match." The Betfair Bet: Back Dominic Solanke to score in a Liverpool win @ 6/1



Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers Goals back on the cards The Opta Stat: "Wolves have lost their last four Premier League games against Brighton, conceding at least three goals each time (16 in total). However, they have won four of their last five in all competitions, netting 13 times in total, including winning each of their last three in the Premier League. They last managed four straight top-flight wins in 1972. " The Betfair Bet: Back Both teams to score two or more goals @ 21/5



Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 20 pts

Return: 17.1

P/L: -2.9

ROI: -10%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 179pts

Return: 212.23

P/L: +32.23

ROI: +19%