Sunderland v Hull: 7/2 Fabio fancied on Friday night
Mark O'Haire
18 January 2024
3:00 min read Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is backing a Tigers forward to st...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sunderland-v-hull-tips-on-friday-night-back-fabio-carvalho-to-score-at-7-2-170124-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sunderland-v-hull-tips-on-friday-night-back-fabio-carvalho-to-score-at-7-2-170124-766.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-18T09:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-18T09:04:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Play-off-chasing pair Sunderland and Hull cross swords at the Stadium of Light on Friday night. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is backing a Tigers forward to strike at a nice price. Forward options limited for Sunderland Hull missing many through injury and international duty Loan signing Carvalho can star for Tigers Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here New Sunderland [1.99] boss Michael Beale insists he shares the frustrations of supporters after fans chanted 'we want a striker' during their recent 2-1 defeat at Ipswich. The Black Cats signed four frontmen over the summer, but they have struggled in the Championship, scoring just one goal between them so far. The Wearsiders had taken a first-half lead at Portman Road when Jack Clarke hammered the ball home, but high-flying Ipswich battled back after the break. However, the winning goal came just minutes after Sunderland had fluffed their own big chance, with substitute Adil Aouchiche failing to hit the target when the goal gaping. Beale opted to leave his specialist strikers on the bench at Ipswich, starting midfielder Jobe Bellingham up front, with fellow midfielder Alex Pritchard off him. When chasing the game, the Black Cats brought on Nazariy Rusyn for the final five minutes and threw Mason Burstow into the mix with a minute remaining, prompting irritation from the away followers. Analysing the Ipswich defeat, Beale said: "I thought it was finely balanced and it was bitterly disappointing for us to lose - it's our naivete that has cost us the points so we have only got ourselves to blame. We had two big chances before we scored in the first half. And obviously there's the big miss in the second-half before we give away that second goal." Rosenior laments poor errors With one eye on Friday night's fixture, Hull [4.00] boss Liam Rosenior changed his entire XI for the midweek FA Cup replay against Birmingham. The Tigers chief handed first starts to Stan Ashbee, James Furlong, Tyrell Sellars-Fleming and Billy Sharp, as all of the side's available big-hitters were given a breather as full focus was invested on the Championship. Despite the upheaval, Hull were in front after just 12 minutes with a well-worked move finished off by Jason Lokilo for his first Tigers goal. However, Birmingham battled back, equalising soon after the hour mark and the hosts completed a comeback deep into stoppage-time to score a decisive second, both of which followed Matt Ingram errors. Rosenior was understandably frustrated post-match, saying: "We keep shooting ourselves in the foot from positions of complete control. My job was to try and get this team into the play-offs and we are a point outside that. We are in a poor run of form and we've got injuries and players away but my job is to steer us through this - we can and will be better." City were unable to name a full complement of players on the night with so many unavailable, though Rosenior is hopeful of fresh additions before the weekend. Hull are close to confirming the arrival of goalkeeper Ivor Pandur with only international clearance holding up an official announcement, whilst a winger and left-back are being targeted. Carvalho to strike at Sunderland Neither Sunderland nor Hull have completely convinced in recent weeks, and whist the Black Cats appear a touch too short around the [1.99] mark, I'm happy to leave the major markets alone considering the volatility of the two teams. Instead, the [7/2] available on the Tigers' new loan star Fabio Carvalho to score holds much more appeal. The 21-year-old was crucial in helping Fulham win promotion to the Premier League in 2022, scoring 11 times in 40 games, and earning a move to Liverpool in July 2022. The Portuguese featured regularly for the Reds before moving to RB Leipzig this season, but was largely played out of position, starting just one game in a move that failed to work for either party. Back in English football and eager to make amends for lost time, Carvalho made his Hull debut in last Friday's clash against Norwich at the KCOM Stadium, making a positive impression. The Portugal Under-21 international played behind the striker in the Tigers' 4-2-3-1 system and fired in four attempts at goal, highlighting his potential final-third threat. Back Fabio Carvalho to score @ [7/2] Bet now Read more Championship previews and tips here. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is backing a Tigers forward to strike at a nice price.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Forward options limited for Sunderland</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Hull missing many through injury and international duty</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Loan signing Carvalho can star for Tigers</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>New <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223545740"><strong>Sunderland</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.99</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> boss Michael Beale insists he shares the frustrations of supporters after fans chanted 'we want a striker' during their recent 2-1 defeat at Ipswich. The Black Cats signed four frontmen over the summer, but they have struggled in the Championship, scoring just one goal between them so far.</p><p>The Wearsiders had taken a first-half lead at Portman Road when Jack Clarke hammered the ball home, but high-flying Ipswich battled back after the break. However, the winning goal came just minutes after Sunderland had fluffed their own big chance, with substitute Adil Aouchiche failing to hit the target when the goal gaping.</p><p>Beale opted to leave his specialist strikers on the bench at Ipswich, starting midfielder Jobe Bellingham up front, with fellow midfielder Alex Pritchard off him. When chasing the game, the Black Cats brought on Nazariy Rusyn for the final five minutes and threw Mason Burstow into the mix with a minute remaining, prompting irritation from the away followers.</p><p>Analysing the Ipswich defeat, Beale said: "I thought it was finely balanced and it was bitterly disappointing for us to lose - it's our naivete that has cost us the points so we have only got ourselves to blame. We had two big chances before we scored in the first half. And obviously there's the big miss in the second-half before we give away that second goal."</p><h2>Rosenior laments poor errors</h2><p></p><p>With one eye on Friday night's fixture, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223545740"><strong>Hull</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> boss Liam Rosenior changed his entire XI for the midweek FA Cup replay against Birmingham. The Tigers chief handed first starts to Stan Ashbee, James Furlong, Tyrell Sellars-Fleming and Billy Sharp, as all of the side's available big-hitters were given a breather as full focus was invested on the Championship.</p><p>Despite the upheaval, Hull were in front after just 12 minutes with a well-worked move finished off by Jason Lokilo for his first Tigers goal. However, Birmingham battled back, equalising soon after the hour mark and the hosts completed a comeback deep into stoppage-time to score a decisive second, both of which followed Matt Ingram errors.</p><p>Rosenior was understandably frustrated post-match, saying: "We keep shooting ourselves in the foot from positions of complete control. My job was to try and get this team into the play-offs and we are a point outside that. We are in a poor run of form and we've got injuries and players away but my job is to steer us through this - we can and will be better."</p><p>City were unable to name a full complement of players on the night with so many unavailable, though Rosenior is hopeful of fresh additions before the weekend. Hull are close to confirming the arrival of goalkeeper Ivor Pandur with only international clearance holding up an official announcement, whilst a winger and left-back are being targeted.</p><h2><strong>Carvalho to strike at Sunderland </strong></h2><p></p><p>Neither Sunderland nor Hull have completely convinced in recent weeks, and whist the Black Cats appear a touch too short around the <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.99</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> mark, I'm happy to leave the major markets alone considering the volatility of the two teams.</p><p>Instead, the <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b> available on the Tigers' new loan star <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D35990761%26bsmId%3D924.390490470"><strong>Fabio Carvalho</strong> <strong>to score</strong></a> holds much more appeal.</p><p>The 21-year-old was crucial in helping Fulham win promotion to the Premier League in 2022, scoring 11 times in 40 games, and earning a move to Liverpool in July 2022.</p><p>The Portuguese featured regularly for the Reds before moving to RB Leipzig this season, but was largely played out of position, starting just one game in a move that failed to work for either party.</p><p>Back in English football and eager to make amends for lost time, Carvalho made his Hull debut in last Friday's clash against Norwich at the KCOM Stadium, making a positive impression. The Portugal Under-21 international played behind the striker in the Tigers' 4-2-3-1 system and fired in four attempts at goal, highlighting his potential final-third threat.

Back Fabio Carvalho to score @ 7/2

Read more Championship previews and tips here. 