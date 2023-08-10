</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Opta Stats:10 bets priced from 13/10 to an 11/1 Eze double Bet Builder
Alexander Boyes
10 August 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-11-10-to-an-11-1-eberechi-eze-bet-builder-100823-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-11-10-to-an-11-1-eberechi-eze-bet-builder-100823-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-10T18:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-10T18:03:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The Premier League is back so where better to start than running through the best Opta stats to help us find a recommended bet for all 10 fixtures this weekend. The season returns and here is our benchmark last season Get Man City's #Oddsonthat to kick you off Eze double pays [11/1] Salah's MD1 record cannot be ignored Read more on Betfair's 90 Minute Payout here Claim your free weekend acca here! Burnley v Manchester City Champions too strong for Kompany The Opta Stat: "In all competitions, Man City have won 11 games in a row against Burnley, scoring 40 goals and conceding just one. They beat them 6-0 in the FA Cup last season, inflicting the Clarets' heaviest defeat since losing 6-0 to City themselves in March 1999 in a league game. Indeed, Manchester City have won their opening Premier League game in 12 of the last 14 seasons, with both exceptions coming against Tottenham Hotspur (0-0 in 2010-11, 0-1 in 2021-22)." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to win, most corners in each half and most SOT in each half @ 3/1 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Gunners come out firing The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest won fewer away points than any other Premier League side in 2022-23 (8), winning just one of their 19 games (D5 L13). However, Forest scored more goals in their last four away games (6) than they did in their first 15 on the road last season (5)." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win &amp; BTTS @ 13/10 Bournemouth v West Ham United Moyes' omens do not look good The Opta Stat: "West Ham have lost their opening game of the season more often than any other side in Premier League history (15), while David Moyes has lost such games more often than any other manager (10). The Hammers haven't drawn their opening game in any of their last 25 Premier League campaigns (W11 L14) since a goalless draw with Leeds in 1994-95." The Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth (match odds 90) to win @ 13/8 Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Luton Town Pedro to the metal The Opta Stat: "Brighton have only failed to score in one of their last 28 Premier League matches, netting in each of their last 16 in a row since a 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in February. It's the Seagulls' longest scoring run in league football since a run of 22 between March and September 2011. Indeed, new Brighton signing João Pedro's first league goal in English football came against Luton Town, scoring the winner for Watford in a 1-0 win in September 2020. He's scored twice against the Hatters overall, only netting more in the English leagues against Huddersfield (3)." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to be winning at HT, Joao Pedro to score @ 2/1 Everton v Fulham Everton still need goals The Opta Stat: "All six of Everton's home wins in the Premier League last season were to nil, with five of those being by a 1-0 scoreline. The Toffees haven't won any of their last 12 home league games when conceding at least once (D2 L10) since beating Crystal Palace 3-2 in May 2022. Indeed, having kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets from the start of February, Fulham have conceded at least once in 13 of their last 14 matches. The only exception in this run was a 2-0 win at Southampton in May." The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham to win &amp; BTTS @ 4/1 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace Eze does it on opening day The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been involved in four goals in his last four league games against Sheffield United, finding the net in both of his Premier League games against them. Against no side has he either scored (3) or been involved in (4) more league goals than against the Blades." The Betfair Bet: Back Eberechi Eze to both score and assist @ 11/1 Newcastle United v Aston Villa Wilson x Aston Villa The Opta Stat: "Since his debut in the competition in 2015, only Raheem Sterling (15) and Sergio Agüero (14) have scored more Premier League goals in August than Newcastle striker Callum Wilson (11). He's scored on the opening weekend in each of the last three seasons, with only Mohamed Salah (6 between 2017-18 and 2022-23) and Teddy Sheringham (4 between 1992-93 and 1995-96) ever doing so in 4+ consecutive campaigns. However, so far in 2023, only Manchester City have picked up more Premier League wins (17) and more Premier League points (53) than Aston Villa (13 wins, 43 points). Indeed, their haul of 43 points is already more than they picked up in the whole of 2022 (41)." The Betfair Bet: Back Callum Wilson to score anytime but Villa double chance @ 7/1 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur Postecoglou's entertainers The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 12 Premier League games (24 goals in total) since a 1-0 loss at Wolves in March. However, the Lilywhites have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last 13 matches (1-0 vs Crystal Palace)." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score 2 or more goals @ 7/2 Chelsea v Liverpool Huge game at the bottom The Opta Stat: "Each of the last six meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have been drawn - it's Liverpool's longest run of consecutive draws against an opponent, while only against West Brom (1922-1927) and Norwich (1974-1978, including three Anglo Scottish Cup meetings) have the Blues drawn seven in a row. Indeed, Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool's opening Premier League game in all six of his seasons with the Reds. His eight MD1 goals in total is a joint record in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Salah to score and the draw (match odds 90) @ 13/2 Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Nightmare start of O'Neil's Wolves The Opta Stat: "Since losing to Brighton on the opening weekend last season, Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League home games (W15 D3), conceding just eight goals in this run. They've won their last six in a row at Old Trafford, last having a longer streak between May-November 2017 (8)." The Betfair Bet: Back Manchester United (-2) @ 5/2 Completely Free Acca Remember, Betfair are offering a completely free acca each remaining weekend in August, and you can claim yours for this weekend right here! Based on the reccomendations above, why not try this match odds 90 acca this weekend? Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth all to win with the added secruity of match odds 90 offers us a price of [17/2]. Salah has scored on MD1 in all six seasons through the best Opta stats to help us find a recommended bet for all 10 fixtures this weekend.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md9-041022-1171.html">The season returns and here is our benchmark last season</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Get Man City's #Oddsonthat to kick you off</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Eze double pays <b class="inline_odds" title="12.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12.00</span></b></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Salah's MD1 record cannot be ignored</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read more on Betfair's 90 Minute Payout <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">here</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB2FREE070823">Claim your free weekend acca here!</a></h3> </li> <hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Burnley v Manchester City</h3> <h4>Champions too strong for Kompany</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"<span>In all competitions, Man City have won 11 games in a row against Burnley, scoring 40 goals and conceding just one. They beat them 6-0 in the FA Cup last season, inflicting the Clarets' heaviest defeat since losing 6-0 to City themselves in March 1999 in a league game. Indeed, </span><span>Manchester City have won their opening Premier League game in 12 of the last 14 seasons, with both exceptions coming against Tottenham Hotspur (0-0 in 2010-11, 0-1 in 2021-22)."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/burnley-v-man-city/32425351">Back Man City to win, most corners in each half and most SOT in each half @ 3/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Arsenal v Nottingham Forest</h3> <h4>Gunners come out firing</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/3469cdb656e8de991c687b695782424a876ba5ea.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Arteta.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/07/3469cdb656e8de991c687b695782424a876ba5ea-thumb-1280x720-194025.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Nottingham Forest won fewer away points than any other Premier League side in 2022-23 (8), winning just one of their 19 games (D5 L13). However, Forest scored more goals in their last four away games (6) than they did in their first 15 on the road last season (5)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-nottm-forest/32425352">Back Arsenal to win & BTTS @ 13/10</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Bournemouth v West Ham United</h3> <h4>Moyes' omens do not look good</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"<span>West Ham have lost their opening game of the season more often than any other side in Premier League history (15), while David Moyes has lost such games more often than any other manager (10). The Hammers haven't drawn their opening game in any of their last 25 Premier League campaigns (W11 L14) since a goalless draw with Leeds in 1994-95.</span><span>"</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/bournemouth-v-west-ham/32425348">Back Bournemouth (match odds 90) to win @ 13/8</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town</h3> <h4>Pedro to the metal</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Brighton have only failed to score in one of their last 28 Premier League matches, netting in each of their last 16 in a row since a 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in February. It's the Seagulls' longest scoring run in league football since a run of 22 between March and September 2011. Indeed, new Brighton signing João Pedro's first league goal in English football came against Luton Town, scoring the winner for Watford in a 1-0 win in September 2020. He's scored twice against the Hatters overall, only netting more in the English leagues against Huddersfield (3)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-luton/32425347">Back Brighton to be winning at HT, Joao Pedro to score @ 2/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Everton v Fulham</h3> <h4>Everton still need goals</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"All six of Everton's home wins in the Premier League last season were to nil, with five of those being by a 1-0 scoreline. The Toffees haven't won any of their last 12 home league games when conceding at least once (D2 L10) since beating Crystal Palace 3-2 in May 2022. Indeed, having kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets from the start of February, Fulham have conceded at least once in 13 of their last 14 matches. The only exception in this run was a 2-0 win at Southampton in May."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-fulham/32425366">Back Fulham to win & BTTS @ 4/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Sheffield United v Crystal Palace</h3> <h4>Eze does it on opening day</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eze%20Palace.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Eze Palace.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/08/Eze%20Palace-thumb-1280x720-195111.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been involved in four goals in his last four league games against Sheffield United, finding the net in both of his Premier League games against them. Against no side has he either scored (3) or been involved in (4) more league goals than against the Blades.<span>"</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/sheff-utd-v-crystal-palace/32425345">Back Eberechi Eze to both score and assist @ 11/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Newcastle United v Aston Villa</h3> <h4>Wilson x Aston Villa</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Since his debut in the competition in 2015, only Raheem Sterling (15) and Sergio Agüero (14) have scored more Premier League goals in August than Newcastle striker Callum Wilson (11). He's scored on the opening weekend in each of the last three seasons, with only Mohamed Salah (6 between 2017-18 and 2022-23) and Teddy Sheringham (4 between 1992-93 and 1995-96) ever doing so in 4+ consecutive campaigns. However, so far in 2023, only Manchester City have picked up more Premier League wins (17) and more Premier League points (53) than Aston Villa (13 wins, 43 points). Indeed, their haul of 43 points is already more than they picked up in the whole of 2022 (41)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-aston-villa/32425367">Back Callum Wilson to score anytime but Villa double chance @ 7/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <h4>Postecoglou's entertainers</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 12 Premier League games (24 goals in total) since a 1-0 loss at Wolves in March. However, the Lilywhites have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last 13 matches (1-0 vs Crystal Palace)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-tottenham/32425364">Back both teams to score 2 or more goals @ 7/2</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Chelsea v Liverpool</h3> <h4>Huge game at the bottom</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"<span>Each of the last six meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have been drawn - it's Liverpool's longest run of consecutive draws against an opponent, while only against West Brom (1922-1927) and Norwich (1974-1978, including three Anglo Scottish Cup meetings) have the Blues drawn seven in a row. Indeed, </span><span>Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool's opening Premier League game in all six of his seasons with the Reds. His eight MD1 goals in total is a joint record in the competition."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-liverpool/32425354">Back Salah to score and the draw (match odds 90) @ 13/2</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers</h3> <h4>Nightmare start of O'Neil's Wolves</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik%20Ten%20Hag%20Manchester%20United%20clap%201280-thumb-1280x720-175105.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik%20Ten%20Hag%20Manchester%20United%20clap%201280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Since losing to Brighton on the opening weekend last season, Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League home games (W15 D3), conceding just eight goals in this run. They've won their last six in a row at Old Trafford, last having a longer streak between May-November 2017 (8)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-wolves/32425357">Back Manchester United (-2) @ 5/2</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Completely Free Acca</h2><p></p><p>Remember, Betfair are offering a completely free acca each remaining weekend in August, and you can claim yours for this weekend right <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB2FREE070823">here!</a></p><p>Based on the reccomendations above, why not try this match odds 90 acca this weekend?</p><p>Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth all to win with the added secruity of match odds 90 offers us a price of <b class="inline_odds" title="9.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">17/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.40</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace & Bmouth all to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">17/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href>Back Brighton to be winning at HT and Joao Pedro to score anytime @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b></a> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Completely free football Acca</h2> <p>You can get a completely free football acca every remaining weekend in August. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB2FREE070823">Opt-in here for yours on 11th-13th</a>. The Nation Predicts: YouGov survey reveals winner, top four & relegated sides in 2023-24
Dimitar Berbatov on Harry Kane: Trophies with Bayern or Premier League record at Spurs is tough choice Most read stories
Premier League Opta Stats:10 bets priced from 13/10 to an 11/1 Eze double Bet Builder
Tipman Tips' Premier League Booking Double: Back Cork and Rodri at a boosted 16/1
Dimitar Berbatov on Harry Kane: Trophies with Bayern or Premier League record at Spurs is tough choice
Premier League Antepost Tips: Jones Knows says take the 14/1 on Haaland headed goals
EFL Championship Opta Stats: Eleven Championship bets for Saturday priced up to 15/8
Premier League Predictions 2023-24: City to make it four in a row but Toffees to come unstuck href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-trophies-with-bayern-or-premier-league-record-at-spurs-is-harry-kanes-tough-choice-100823-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov on Harry Kane: Trophies with Bayern or Premier League record at Spurs is tough choice</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-and-predictions-2023-24-jones-knows-for-betfair-backs-haaland-special-antepost-bets-at-14-1-090823-664.html">Premier League Antepost Tips: Jones Knows says take the 14/1 on Haaland headed goals </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a More English Premier League class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> 