Salah's MD1 record cannot be ignored

Burnley v Manchester City Champions too strong for Kompany The Opta Stat: "In all competitions, Man City have won 11 games in a row against Burnley, scoring 40 goals and conceding just one. They beat them 6-0 in the FA Cup last season, inflicting the Clarets' heaviest defeat since losing 6-0 to City themselves in March 1999 in a league game. Indeed, Manchester City have won their opening Premier League game in 12 of the last 14 seasons, with both exceptions coming against Tottenham Hotspur (0-0 in 2010-11, 0-1 in 2021-22)."



Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Gunners come out firing The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest won fewer away points than any other Premier League side in 2022-23 (8), winning just one of their 19 games (D5 L13). However, Forest scored more goals in their last four away games (6) than they did in their first 15 on the road last season (5)."



Bournemouth v West Ham United Moyes' omens do not look good The Opta Stat: "West Ham have lost their opening game of the season more often than any other side in Premier League history (15), while David Moyes has lost such games more often than any other manager (10). The Hammers haven't drawn their opening game in any of their last 25 Premier League campaigns (W11 L14) since a goalless draw with Leeds in 1994-95."

Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town Pedro to the metal The Opta Stat: "Brighton have only failed to score in one of their last 28 Premier League matches, netting in each of their last 16 in a row since a 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in February. It's the Seagulls' longest scoring run in league football since a run of 22 between March and September 2011. Indeed, new Brighton signing João Pedro's first league goal in English football came against Luton Town, scoring the winner for Watford in a 1-0 win in September 2020. He's scored twice against the Hatters overall, only netting more in the English leagues against Huddersfield (3)."



Everton v Fulham Everton still need goals The Opta Stat: "All six of Everton's home wins in the Premier League last season were to nil, with five of those being by a 1-0 scoreline. The Toffees haven't won any of their last 12 home league games when conceding at least once (D2 L10) since beating Crystal Palace 3-2 in May 2022. Indeed, having kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets from the start of February, Fulham have conceded at least once in 13 of their last 14 matches. The only exception in this run was a 2-0 win at Southampton in May."



Sheffield United v Crystal Palace Eze does it on opening day The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been involved in four goals in his last four league games against Sheffield United, finding the net in both of his Premier League games against them. Against no side has he either scored (3) or been involved in (4) more league goals than against the Blades."



Newcastle United v Aston Villa Wilson x Aston Villa The Opta Stat: "Since his debut in the competition in 2015, only Raheem Sterling (15) and Sergio Agüero (14) have scored more Premier League goals in August than Newcastle striker Callum Wilson (11). He's scored on the opening weekend in each of the last three seasons, with only Mohamed Salah (6 between 2017-18 and 2022-23) and Teddy Sheringham (4 between 1992-93 and 1995-96) ever doing so in 4+ consecutive campaigns. However, so far in 2023, only Manchester City have picked up more Premier League wins (17) and more Premier League points (53) than Aston Villa (13 wins, 43 points). Indeed, their haul of 43 points is already more than they picked up in the whole of 2022 (41)."



Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur Postecoglou's entertainers The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 12 Premier League games (24 goals in total) since a 1-0 loss at Wolves in March. However, the Lilywhites have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last 13 matches (1-0 vs Crystal Palace)."



Chelsea v Liverpool Huge game at the bottom The Opta Stat: "Each of the last six meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have been drawn - it's Liverpool's longest run of consecutive draws against an opponent, while only against West Brom (1922-1927) and Norwich (1974-1978, including three Anglo Scottish Cup meetings) have the Blues drawn seven in a row. Indeed, Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool's opening Premier League game in all six of his seasons with the Reds. His eight MD1 goals in total is a joint record in the competition."



Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Nightmare start of O'Neil's Wolves The Opta Stat: "Since losing to Brighton on the opening weekend last season, Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League home games (W15 D3), conceding just eight goals in this run. They've won their last six in a row at Old Trafford, last having a longer streak between May-November 2017 (8)."



