Spurs' attacking numbers can give us a great start

Luton can net at St James' Park in Exchange bet

The 'McBurnie curse' to strike again?

Jota loves the Emirates in 16/1 17.00 Bet Builder

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur Keep backing Spurs goals The Opta Stat: "Tottenham are looking to complete their first league double over Everton since 2017-18 - they've won more Premier League games (30) and scored more Premier League goals (100) against the Toffees than they have vs any other opponent. Indeed, since the start of last season, Tottenham's Premier League away games have seen more goals scored than any other side (113). Spurs have scored the second most on the road in that time (57) and conceded the third most (56)." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Tottenham goals @ 7/2



Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace Back to basics - Brighton to win & BTTS The Opta Stat: "The first Premier League meeting between Brighton and Crystal Palace finished 0-0, but since then both teams have scored in 10 of the 12 matches (1 clean sheet each). Indeed, Brighton, are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games (W4 D5), since a 3-1 loss against West Ham in August. However, Michael Olise has been directly involved in at least one goal in each of his last five Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace (5 goals, 3 assists). He could become the first Palace player to score or assist in six consecutive appearances in the competition should he do so in this match." The Betfair Bet: Back Olise to score or assist in a Brighton win @ 6/1



Burnley v Fulham Now or never for Kompany's men The Opta Stat: "Fulham have lost six of their last eight Premier League away games against promoted sides (W1 D1), with their only win in this run coming at Nottingham Forest last season (3-2). Indeed, Fulham are winless in 10 Premier League away games (D3 L7), losing the last five in a row and failing to score in the last three. They last lost more consecutive top-flight away games between January and April 2019 (7)." The Betfair Bet: Back Burnley to beat Fulham (match odds 90) @ 7/4

Newcastle United v Luton Town Take the 17/20 Exchange price over the 8/11 The Opta Stat: "Luton have won three of their last five Premier League matches (D1 L1), more than they managed in their first 16 league games this season (W2 D3 L11). They are averaging 2.2 goals in these games (11 in 5 games), double their average in their first 16 games (1.1, 17 goals). Indeed, only four sides have scored more home goals than Newcastle this season (25) who average just under 2.3 per game at St James' Park." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS on the Betfair Exchange @ 1.85



Sheffield United v Aston Villa Poor old Ollie McBurnie The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have won six of their seven Premier League games against promoted sides under Unai Emery, though the exception was a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the reverse fixture in December. However, Oli McBurnie has scored in each of his last four Premier League home games for Sheffield United, though the Blades haven't won a single one of these (D1 L3)." The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie McBurnie to score but Aston Villa to win @ 8/1



Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Solanke x Awoniyi The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke has been involved in six goals in his last four league appearances against Nottingham Forest (4 goals, 2 assists), netting a hat-trick in the Cherries' 3-2 win in the reverse fixture this term. However, Taiwo Awoniyi has been involved in 13 goals in his last 15 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest (11 goals, 2 assists), netting on his return from injury last time out against Arsenal." The Betfair Bet: Back both Dominic Solanke and Taiwo Awoniyi to score @ 11/2



Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers Back the ill-disciplined The Opta Stat: "Chelsea have had more yellow and red cards combined than any other side in the Premier League this season (73 - 70 yellows, 3 reds). Their average of 3.3 cards per game is by far their highest across a single campaign (2.4 in 1998-99). Indeed, Wolves, who rank fourth for the most yellow cards this season (58), commit the most fouls on average per game than any other side, alongside Chelsea (12.8) in the Premier League this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea to receive the most cards and Gallagher & Lemina 2+ fouls @ 8/1



Manchester United v West Ham United Moyes can land Hammer blow The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have conceded seven goals in their last three Premier League home games, going down 3-0 against Bournemouth, beating Aston Villa 3-2 and drawing 2-2 with Spurs. They've not conceded multiple goals in four consecutive home league games since November-January in 1971-72." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 1.5 West Ham goals @ 7/4



Arsenal v Liverpool A whole Jota goals The Opta Stat: "Arsenal won this exact fixture 3-2 last season, last beating Liverpool at home in consecutive Premier League campaigns in 2013-14/2014-15. However, Liverpool have scored in each of their last 16 Premier League games against Arsenal since a goalless draw in August 2015. Overall, they're the only side to score 100+ goals against the Gunners in the competition (108). In fact, across his five appearances at the Emirates Stadium for Liverpool, Diogo Jota has averaged a goal or assist every 41 minutes in all competitions (5 goals, 2 assists in 287 minutes)." The Betfair Bet: Back Diogo Jota to score or assist & both teams to score in both halves @ 16/1



Brentford v Manchester City Use #Oddsonthat to really take on Man United The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have won their last three Premier League away games despite having trailed in each of them. Only Manchester United have ever won four consecutive away games despite falling behind in them all in the competition, doing so in six in a row between September and December 2020. Indeed, Brentford have dropped a league-high 23 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season - it's as many such points as they'd lost in their previous two campaigns in the competition combined (8 in 2021-22, 15 last season)." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford / Man City in the HT/FT market @ 14/1



