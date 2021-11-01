Premier League Manager Markets: The latest news and betting

With the Premier League manager betting hotting up, we thought it was high time to launch a live blog for instant updates.

Monday November 1 - 12:00

Nuno out, Conte in and Poch to United?

Tottenham have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte about taking up the position.

But the Premier League manager speculation won't end there.

Several managers look as if they are little more than a bad result away from losing their jobs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got a vital win at Spurs on Saturday. It sealed Nuno's fate but gave the Norwegian a little breathing room at United.

He is 6/1 to be the fourth Premier League manager to lose their job this season, although Dean Smith is the new favourite at 6/4 after Aston Villa's 4-1 defeat to West Ham yesterday.

With a Champions League trip to Atalanta to come on Tuesday, however, followed by a Manchester derby this Sunday, Solskjaer remains in danger.

Defeat in either of those matches could prove fatal for the United manager and the betting on his replacement is very much a live market.

Zinedine Zidane is the same price but Pochettino, who is the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, looks like a better fit for United and has a longtime admirer in Sir Alex Ferguson.

Reports that 5/1 Emery is set for Newcastle

Unai Emery is 5/1 to become the next Newcastle manager but reports this morning claimed that he will be unveiled as the new St James' Park boss in the next few weeks.

Unai Emery favorite now to become the new manager of Newcastle United, sources telling @SPORT1. #NUFC board pushing as they want to present the former Arsenal boss in the next international break. @NUFC keen to pay a huge transfer fee to get Emery out of his Villarreal contract. ? Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) November 1, 2021

Roberto Martinez 3/1 is the favourite while Paulo Fonseca 6/1 is also near the top of the market. Newcastle sacked Steve Bruce and are still looking for a replacement who can begin the job of rebuilding the team.

The Magpies lost to Chelsea on Saturday, remain without a win and are 2.265/4 - a shorter price than they were when their new uber-wealthy owners took over - for relegation.

We'll have more updates as news breaks and the odds change.