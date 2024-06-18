Premier League Fixtures 2024/25: Ten Hag's Manchester United to kick off opening weekend

Season kicks off at Old Trafford on Friday night

Liverpool go to Ipswich on first Saturday

Title favourites City visit Maresca's Chelsea on Sunday

It will be the new man in town versus the top flight new boys when Arne Slot's Liverpool go to promoted Ipswich on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Slot was an unexpected choice as successor to Jurgen Klopp and it will be fascinating to see how his team performs in his first season in English football. The Reds are 15/28.50 to win the Premier League.

For Ipswich, the first top flight match at Portman Road for 22 years will be a huge occasion. They were recently boosted by manager Kieran McKenna's decision to sign a new contract, despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Ipswich v Livetpool will kick-off at 12:30 on Saturday 17 August and the season will get underway the previous evening when Manchester United host Fulham.

Man City are Premier League title favourites again in 2024/25

Manchester City are 13/102.30 to win a record fifth-successive Premier League title in 2024/25 and will start their campaign with a trip to Chelsea in the big televised game at 16:30 on Sunday 18 August.

The west London Blues will be under new management, as Pep Guardiola's former-assistant Enzo Maresca takes charge in the top flight for the first time.

Arsenal 7/42.75 are City's nearest rivals in the title betting on the Betfair Sportsbook. The Gunners welcome Wolves to the Emirates Stadium for a Saturday 3pm kick-off on the matchday one.

Aston Villa, who finished fourth in 2023/24, will go to West Ham in the 17:30 match on the opening Saturday. It will be clash of the Spaniards in the technical area as Villa's Unai Emery comes up against new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui.

As for the teams that were promoted along with Ipswich, Southampton travel to Newcastle on Saturday and Leicester will host Tottenham in the first Monday night fixture of the new season.

