Premier League Final Day Betting: Title race latest, top six finish and more

Who will win the Premier League? Man City 1/14 to be champions

Back in August there were those who thought Manchester City would run away with the Premier League en route to a record-breaking fourth consecutive title. It has been far closer than that, with Arsenal taking it to the final day, but City are two points clear with one to play and 1/141.07 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

# TEAM P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Man City 37 27 7 3 93 33 88 0 0 0 2 Arsenal 37 27 5 5 89 28 86 0 0 0 3 Liverpool 37 23 10 4 84 41 79 0 0 0 4 Aston Villa 37 20 8 9 76 56 68 0 0 0 5 Tottenham 37 19 6 12 71 61 63 0 0 0 6 Chelsea 37 17 9 11 75 62 60 0 0 0 7 Newcastle 37 17 6 14 81 60 57 0 0 0 8 Man Utd 37 17 6 14 55 58 57 0 0 0 9 West Ham 37 14 10 13 59 71 52 0 0 0 10 Brighton 37 12 12 13 55 60 48 0 0 0 11 Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 53 65 48 0 0 0 12 Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 52 58 46 0 0 0 13 Wolves 37 13 7 17 50 63 46 0 0 0 14 Fulham 37 12 8 17 51 59 44 0 0 0 15 Everton 37 13 9 15 39 49 40 0 0 0 16 Brentford 37 10 9 18 54 61 39 0 0 0 17 Nottm Forest 37 8 9 20 47 66 29 0 0 0 18 Luton 37 6 8 23 50 81 26 0 0 0 19 Burnley 37 5 9 23 40 76 24 0 0 0 20 Sheff Utd 37 3 7 27 35 101 16 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

Credit to the Gunners for proving that last season's second-place finish was no fluke. They have been better this year under Mikel Arteta and will surely come again next season, regardless of what happens on Sunday.

With Liverpool ushering in a new manager this summer, it is Arsenal who look best-placed to break Manchester City's stranglehold on the Premier League in the future.

For now, they are 9/110.00 to win the title on Sunday and, for that to happen, Arsenal would need to beat Everton at the Emirates and hope City failed to beat West Ham.

Arsenal have the better goal difference by one so, if City drew and Arsenal won, the title would be on its way to north London for the first time in 20 years.

But that would be a surprise: City are 1/121.08 to round of the campaign by beating a West Ham that will be managed by David Moyes for the last time.

Premier League top five betting

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League and 1/251.04 to finish there. That would make for a decent first season under Ange Postecoglou and without Harry Kane.

It may have fizzled out recently but, if you had asked Spurs fans last summer if they would have taken Europa League qualification this season, most would have said yes.

But they may still have work to do, with Chelsea three points behind them and 17/29.50 to finish fifth. Mauricio Pochettino's team spent much of this campaign languishing in midtable but a late season charge has put them in contention for Europe.

They have a superior goal difference to Spurs by three. Chelsea host Bournemouth on Sunday while Tottenham travel to relegated Sheffield United.

If Spurs avoid defeat then fifth is theirs regardless of what happens at Stamford Bridge. The Blades have lost their last six and Postecoglou's team are 3/101.30 to win at Bramall Lane. But strange things happen on the last day of the season.

Premier League top six and seven betting

Chelsea's four wins in their last five matches means they are 1/201.05 to finish in the top six. If so, Pochettino will have brought European football back to the Bridge for the next season, and he can consider it a decent first campaign.

The west Londoners are three points clear of seventh-placed Newcastle United 7/18.00. The Magpies have the superior goal difference by eight so, if the Blues were to slip up, then a win at Brentford would probably see Eddie Howe's men snatch sixth.

Their 3-2 defeat at Manchester United in midweek, coupled with Chelsea's victory at Brighton, was damaging for Newcastle. They look destined to finish seventh which would see them in the Europa Conference League next season.

As for the Red Devils, they are eighth and, although they are level with Newcastle on 57 points each, Erik ten Hag's team trail Eddie Howe's by 24 in terms of goal difference.

United's goal difference is -3 and that could count against Ten Hag when the club assess his position at the end of the campaign.

They go to Brighton on Sunday but, win or lose, United's best chance of playing in Europe next season is to win the FA Cup final against Manchester City on 25 May. United, however, are 9/25.50 to lift the trophy.

Premier League relegation betting

Sheffield United were relegated weeks ago, Burnley's belated effort to stay up ended last weekend and it would take a miracle for Luton to avoid joining them this Sunday.

The Hatters trail Nottingham Forest by three points but crucially Nuno Espirito Santo's team have the superior goal difference by 12. Forest are 100/1101.00 to go down while Luton are unbackable.

Rob Edwards' plucky outfit host Fulham on the final day. Forest go to Burnley.

