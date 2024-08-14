The Nation Predicts: Anfield voted best ground for atmosphere in Premier League fan debate

Liverpool home voted best for atmosphere by fans

Reds home is clear winner ahead of Arsenal's Emirates

Away fans say Emirates and Etihad are worst

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

Liverpool are 13/27.50 third favourites to win the Premier League in 2024/25 but when it comes to the Betfair fan survey - conducted by YouGov - the Reds' home comes top of the table for atmosphere.

An impressive 24% said Anfield had the best atmosphere of any English top flight ground, making it the runaway winner.

Reds' home is clear winner with fans

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium came second on 13% while Manchester United's Old Trafford and Newcastle's St James' Park followed close behind on 12% each.

Best Atmosphere % Vote Anfield 24% Emirates Stadium 13% St James' Park 12% Old Trafford 12% Stamford Bridge 5% Villa Park 5%

The Reds have a formidable home record, the fans are loyal and the stands reverberate with encouragement. Even the best sides are pleased to take something from a trip to the home of Liverpool.

On Sunday, Arne Slot took charge of the Reds at their famous stadium for the first time, beating Sevilla in Liverpool's final preseason friendly. He will hope that Anfield remains a fortress this season as he follows in the formidale footsteps of Jurgen Klopp.

Fans tended to pick their own stadium when responding to the survey with 74% of Liverpool fans voting for Anfield and 77% of Newcastle fans thought St James' Park was best for atmosphere.

Man City and Arsenal stadiums worst for atmosphere

When rival fans were asked to vote for the stadiums with the worst atmospheres Manchester City and Arsenal's homes came out joint top, both getting 14% of the votes.

The Emirates featuring among the best and worst shows that, while home fans may love their ground, visiting fans can find going there a soulless experience. A whopping 69% of Tottenham fans said Arsenal's ground had the worst atmosphere.

City's place high up on the worst list is no surprise and away fans have consistently said the Etihad is quiet.

Pep Guardiola's men and Mikel Arteta's north Londoners have dominated the title race for the past two seasons but that doesn't make for a good atmosphere at their grounds, according to fans.

Other stadiums that fail to get fans fired up are Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium (9%), Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford and Brentford's Community Stadium (all 7%).

Worst Atmosphere % Vote Arsenal 13% Man Utd 10% Man City 10% Bournemouth 10% Chelsea 10%

Best and worst away fans in the Premier League

When it comes to the best away fans Liverpool and Newcastle topped the poll, winning 16% of the poll each. That's no surprise as both clubs are famous for their excellent supporters who always add to the atmosphere at away grounds.

Manchester United came next, with 14% saying the Red Devils fans are the best visitors to away grounds.

Best Away fans % Vote Newcastle 16% Liverpool 16% Man Utd 14% Arsenal 12% Chelsea 6% Man City 6%

But which club brings the worst away fans?

Arsenal (13%) were voted top of this poll, with over a third of each fellow 'big six' side putting Gunners fans top of their list.

Both Manchester clubs and Chelsea followed behind on 10%. That's no surprise as all three clubs' fans are used to success and bring an air of arrogance wherever they go.

It is more surprising to see AFC Bournemouth supports crashing the upper echelons of the poll with 10% of fans surveyed saying they think Cherries supporters are the worst away fans.

Are fans happy with their clubs' owners?

Owners get plenty stick from fans and the media but over half (53%) of football fans surveyed by Betfair said they were happy with the ownership at their clubs.

There were exceptions, of course, and Everton had the highest proportion (36%) who strongly disagreed with the statement "I am happy with the ownership at my club".

When it came to simply disafreeing with the above statement Everton (52%), Manchester United (42%) and Chelsea (34%) fans are most unhappy with their ownership.

The Toffees are for sale but so far Farhad Moshiri has struggled to find a buyer. As for Chelsea, their American owners have created chaos at Stamford Bridge in their two years in charge.

United's situation is complicated by Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group taking a minority stake, which puts them in charge of football operations, while the Glazer family still own the majority of the club.

Would fans like Wrexham's superstar owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny to be in charge at their clubs? After seeing the Welsh side transformed and promoted for two seasons in a row, it may look like a tempting prospect.

But only 28% of fans taking part in the survey said they wished Reynolds and McElhenny owned their club.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2009 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 31st July - 4th August 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

Bruno Fernandes SuperBoost!

Betfair are kicking off the new season with a SuperBoost at Old Trafford, with the hope that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will be fouled 1 or more times.

Fernandes, who has just signed a new deal at the club, won 1 or more fouls in eight of his last 10 Premier League games for Manchester United at the back end of last season - winning 14 in total.

Fulham will know he is the main attacking threat and will have to stay tight to stop him pulling the strings.

Indeed, since his Manchester United debut in 2020, Bruno has been fouled more times than any other player a the club (180). Let's hope he can win one more, with the SuperBoosted price of 1/12.00 (up from 4/91.44)!