Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League World Cup Break: Arsenal clear at the top but City still favourites</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-13">13 November 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Premier League World Cup Break: Arsenal clear at the top but City still favourites", "name": "Premier League World Cup Break: Arsenal clear at the top but City still favourites", "description": "The final games of the Premier League season pre-World Cup have been played, so as we head into a six-week break Mike Norman summarises the state of play in ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-13T18:52:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-13T20:17:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The final games of the Premier League season pre-World Cup have been played, so as we head into a six-week break Mike Norman summarises the state of play in some of the significant betting markets... Market believes title race concerns just two teams Arsenal matched at [110.0] to win PL, now [3.75] Well-backed Newcastle 11/10 for Top 4 Finish Forest off the bottom but still favs for the drop Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here A two-team title race? Arsenal will go into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League following their win over Wolves on Saturday and City's defeat to Brentford. But despite their handsome lead the Gunners are still trading as second favourites at [3.75] in the Premier League Winner market with the Citizens available to back at [1.55]. Before the season started Arsenal were matched at a high of [110.0] to win the title, Man City have been matched at a low of [1.2]. The Exchange market clearly indicates that the Premier League title race already concerns just two teams with third favourites Newcastle all the way out at [40.0], just ahead of Liverpool at [42.0]. Who wins the Premier League title? Market suggests two-horse race 1. Arsenal - 37pts - [3.75]2. Man City - 32pts - [1.55] Back Arsenal @ 3.75 Back Man City @ 1.55 Over 1,500 Sportsbook bets on Gunners Before a ball was kicked this season, Arsenal were undoubtedly one of the most popular teams punters wanted to side with on the Sportsbook. A total of 1,531 singles have been placed on Mikel Arteta's men winning the title with 119 of those bets being placed at odds of 50/1, most coming in the days that followed the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the month of July. Arteta's men are now just 11/5 on the Sportsbook to win the Premier League with Man City favourites at 2/5. It's 33/1 bar the two. Newcastle continue to impress Newcastle United are [40.0] on the Exchange and 33/1 on the Sportsbook to win the title after Eddie Howe's men won their fith league game on the spin with a hard-fought victory over Chelsea. The Betfair Sportsbook has taken 132 single bets on the Magpies to finish in the top four at prices up to 14/1. Newcastle can now be backed at just 11/10 to record a Top 4 Finish. Howe's men - who are third in the table, just two points behind title favourites Man City - have been matched at [1000.0] in the Exchange's Premier League Winner market, while they currently trade at around [2.8] to finish in the top four having being matched at a high of [26.0]. Ground to make up for United, Liverpool and Chelsea Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea will all go into the Premier League break outside of the top four and with ground to make up in order to qualify for next season's Champions League. United are the best placed of the trio, sitting just thee points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand after their dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday afternoon. Erik Ten Hag's men had a terrible start to the season and were as big as 13/1 on the Sportsbook during the month of August to finish inside the top four. But United have recovered well, and they're now trading at just [2.56] in the Top 4 Finish market on the Exchange. Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday meant it was back-to-back league wins for Jurgen Klopp's men, but the Reds still sit a massive 15 points behind leaders Arsenal. Liverpool have been matched at a low of just [3.15] to win the title and at a high of [140.0]. But they now have momentum after those back-to-back wins and are still strongly fancied to finish in the top four, currently trading at [1.6]. Chelsea have the biggest mountain to climb after losing their third consecutive league game at Newcastle on Saturday evening. Graham Potter's men are eight points behind Spurs and are available to back at [5.2] to qualify for the Champions League. Who qualifies for the Champions League? Big teams still in the hunt 3. Newcastle - 30pts - [2.8]4. Tottenham - 29pts - [2.22]5. Man Utd - 26pts - [2.56]6. Liverpool - 22pts - [1.6]7. Brighton - 21pts - [15.0]8. Chelsea - 21 pts - [5.2] Back Manchester United @ 2.56 Back Liverpool @ 1.6 Forest off the bottom but still favs for the drop Nottingham Forest fans can enjoy the World Cup knowing that their team is no longer bottom of the Premier League table, though they still have a huge task on their hands to avoid the drop according to the Exchange. Steve Cooper's men recorded a precious 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday but they remain the [1.68] favourites in the Relegation market. However, on the Sportsbook it's Leeds, Bournemouth and Everton who have been the most backed clubs to be relegated, while four bets have been struck on West Ham at 30/1 to go down. The Hammers are now trading at around [12.0] on the Exchange to be relegated though it's the Cherries who trade alongside Forest at odds-on, available to back at [1.78], just ahead of Wolves [2.0], Everton [2.78] and Southampton [2.82]. Who will be Relegated? Very tight at the bottom 14. Bournemouth - 16pts - [1.78]15. Leeds United - 15pts - [6.0]16. West Ham - 14pts - [12.0]17. Everton - 14pts - [2.78]18. Nottingham Forest - 13pts - [1.68]19. Southampton - 12pts - [2.82]20. Wolves - 10pts - [2.0] Back West Ham @ 12.0 Back Leeds United @ 6.0 Lampard and Moyes lead Sack Race betting The Premier League has already witnessed six managerial sackings this season and after shuddering defeats on Saturday both Frank Lampard and David Moyes are the latest bosses to come under pressure. There were ugly scenes at the end of Everton's 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth with Toffees fans clearly unimpressed with matters on the pitch in recent weeks. Lampard is the 1/2 favourite in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave market with Everton going into the World Cup break just one place above the drop zone. Just one place above the Toffees, on the same number of points, are West Ham who lost for the third league game in a row on Sautrday, going down 0-2 at home to Leicester. Moyes is 7/2 second favourites to be the next manager sacked. Who will be next PL manager to leave? Lampard &amp; Moyes dominate market Frank Lampard - 1/2David Moyes - 7/2Jesse Marsch - 9/1Steve Cooper - 10/1Antonio Conte - 14/1Graham Potter - 16/1BAR - 25/1 Back Frank Lampard @ 1/2 Back David Moyes @ 7/2 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Mikel Arteta's Arsenal go into the World Cup break top of the Premier League table</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.199506934","entry_title":"Premier League World Cup Break: Arsenal clear at the top but City still favourites"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20World%20Cup%20Break%3A%20%20Arsenal%20clear%20at%20the%20top%20but%20City%20still%20favourites&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html&text=Premier%20League%20World%20Cup%20Break%3A%20%20Arsenal%20clear%20at%20the%20top%20but%20City%20still%20favourites" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The final games of the Premier League season pre-World Cup have been played, so as we head into a six-week break Mike Norman summarises the state of play in some of the significant betting markets...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li>Market believes title race concerns just two teams</li> <li>Arsenal matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b> to win PL, now <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></li> <li>Well-backed Newcastle 11/10 for Top 4 Finish</li> <li>Forest off the bottom but still favs for the drop</li> <li>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668416370211000&usg=AOvVaw2Ub9BbZlsITOPAKTkXQUzZ" mcafee_aps="true" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here</li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><h2>A two-team title race?</h2><p></p><p><strong>Arsenal</strong> will go into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over <strong>Manchester City</strong> at the top of the Premier League following their win over Wolves on Saturday and City's defeat to Brentford.</p><p>But despite their handsome lead the Gunners are still trading as <strong>second favourites</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Winner</a> market with the Citizens available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.55</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b>.</p><p>Before the season started <strong>Arsenal were matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b></strong> to win the title, Man City have been matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b>.</p><p>The Exchange market clearly indicates that the Premier League title race already concerns just two teams with third favourites <strong>Newcastle</strong> all the way out at <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b>, just ahead of <strong>Liverpool</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b>.</p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Who wins the Premier League title?</h3> <h4>Market suggests two-horse race</h4> <p>1. Arsenal - 37pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b><br>2. Man City - 32pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.55</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Back Arsenal @ 3.75</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Back Man City @ 1.55</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Over 1,500 Sportsbook bets on Gunners</h2><p></p><p>Before a ball was kicked this season, Arsenal were undoubtedly <strong>one of the most popular teams</strong> punters wanted to side with on the Sportsbook.</p><p>A total of <strong>1,531 singles</strong> have been placed on Mikel Arteta's men winning the title with <strong>119</strong> of those bets being placed at odds of <strong>50/1</strong>, most coming in the days that followed the signings of <strong>Gabriel Jesus</strong> and <strong>Oleksandr Zinchenko</strong> in the month of July.</p><p>Arteta's men are now just <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284">11/5 on the Sportsbook</a> to win the Premier League with Man City favourites at 2/5. It's 33/1 bar the two.</p><h2>Newcastle continue to impress</h2><p></p><p><strong>Newcastle United</strong> are <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b> on the Exchange and 33/1 on the Sportsbook to win the title after <strong>Eddie Howe</strong>'s men won their fith league game on the spin with a hard-fought victory over Chelsea.</p><p>The Betfair Sportsbook has taken <strong>132 single bets</strong> on the Magpies to finish in the top four at prices up to <strong>14/1</strong>. Newcastle can now be backed at just 11/10 to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349">Top 4 Finish</a>.</p><p><img alt="EddieHoweNUFC1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Howe's men - who are third in the table, just two points behind title favourites Man City - have been matched at 1000.0 in the Exchange's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Winner</a> market, while they currently trade at around <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792"><b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> to finish in the top four</a> having being matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b>.</p><h2>Ground to make up for United, Liverpool and Chelsea</h2><p></p><p>Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea will all go into the Premier League break <strong>outside of the top four</strong> and with ground to make up in order to qualify for next season's <strong>Champions League</strong>.</p><p><strong>United</strong> are the best placed of the trio, sitting just thee points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand after their <strong>dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham</strong> on Sunday afternoon.</p><p><strong>Erik Ten Hag</strong>'s men had a terrible start to the season and were as big as <strong>13/1 on the Sportsbook</strong> during the month of August to finish inside the top four.</p><blockquote> <p>But United have recovered well, and they're now trading at just <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a> market on the Exchange.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Liverpool</strong>'s 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday meant it was back-to-back league wins for <strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong>'s men, but the Reds still sit a massive 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.</p><p>Liverpool have been matched at a low of just <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> to win the title and at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b>. But <strong>they now have momentum</strong> after those back-to-back wins and are still strongly fancied to finish in the top four, currently trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b>.</p><p><strong>Chelsea</strong> have the biggest mountain to climb after losing their third consecutive league game at Newcastle on Saturday evening. <strong>Graham Potter</strong>'s men are eight points behind Spurs and are available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> to qualify for the Champions League.</p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Who qualifies for the Champions League?</h3> <h4>Big teams still in the hunt</h4> <p>3. Newcastle - 30pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b><br>4. Tottenham - 29pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.22</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b><br>5. Man Utd - 26pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b><br>6. Liverpool - 22pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b><br>7. Brighton - 21pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b><br>8. Chelsea - 21 pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Back Manchester United @ 2.56</a></li> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Back Liverpool @ 1.6</a></li> <li> </ul> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Forest off the bottom but still favs for the drop</h2><p></p><p><strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> fans can enjoy the World Cup knowing that their team is no longer bottom of the Premier League table, though they still have a huge task on their hands to avoid the drop according to the Exchange.</p><p><strong>Steve Cooper</strong>'s men recorded a precious 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday but they remain the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841"><b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> favourites in the Relegation</a> market.</p><p>However, on the Sportsbook it's <strong>Leeds</strong>, <strong>Bournemouth</strong> and <strong>Everton</strong> who have been the most backed clubs to be relegated, while four bets have been struck on <strong>West Ham</strong> at 30/1 to go down.</p><p>The Hammers are now trading at around <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> on the Exchange <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">to be relegated</a> though it's the Cherries who trade alongside Forest at odds-on, available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>, just ahead of <strong>Wolves</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>, Everton <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> and <strong>Southampton</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b>.</p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Who will be Relegated?</h3> <h4>Very tight at the bottom</h4> <p>14. Bournemouth - 16pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b><br>15. Leeds United - 15pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br>16. West Ham - 14pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b><br>17. Everton - 14pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b><br>18. Nottingham Forest - 13pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b><br>19. Southampton - 12pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b><br>20. Wolves - 10pts - <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/monday-football-tips-estoril-to-edge-cards-clash-in-portugal-131122-1063.html">Back West Ham @ 12.0</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/monday-football-tips-estoril-to-edge-cards-clash-in-portugal-131122-1063.html">Back Leeds United @ 6.0</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Lampard and Moyes lead Sack Race betting</h2><p></p><p>The Premier League has already witnessed six managerial sackings this season and after shuddering defeats on Saturday both <strong>Frank Lampard</strong> and <strong>David Moyes</strong> are the latest bosses to come under pressure.</p><p>There were ugly scenes at the end of <strong>Everton's 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth</strong> with Toffees fans clearly unimpressed with matters on the pitch in recent weeks.</p><p><img alt="Frank Lampard, Everton boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2f0b2237ac3741e7464f1304fc6bc6d6a5056a04.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Lampard is the 1/2 favourite in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-7th/924.334629708">Next Premier League Manager to Leave</a> market with Everton going into the World Cup break just one place above the drop zone.</p><p>Just one place above the Toffees, on the same number of points, are <strong>West Ham</strong> who lost for the third league game in a row on Sautrday, going down 0-2 at home to Leicester. <strong>Moyes is 7/2 second favourites</strong> to be the next manager sacked.</p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Who will be next PL manager to leave?</h3> <h4>Lampard & Moyes dominate market</h4> <p>Frank Lampard - 1/2<br>David Moyes - 7/2<br>Jesse Marsch - 9/1<br>Steve Cooper - 10/1<br>Antonio Conte - 14/1<br>Graham Potter - 16/1<br>BAR - 25/1</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-7th/924.334629708">Back Frank Lampard @ 1/2</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-7th/924.334629708">Back David Moyes @ 7/2</a></li> </ul> </div><hr></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £10 ON GOLDEN BOOT WINNER GET £2 FREE BET ANY TIME THEY SCORE OR ASSIST</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Applies to the first bet placed on the World Cup FIFA Golden Boot market only upto 3:59pm Sunday 20 November. <h3>English Premier League: English Premier League (Winner 2022/23)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 2 October, 7.18pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Man City</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man City" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1.53" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47999">1.53</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man City" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1.54" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47999">1.54</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arsenal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Arsenal" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="3.75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1096">3.75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Arsenal" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="3.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1096">3.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Newcastle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Newcastle" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25422">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Newcastle" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25422">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liverpool</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liverpool" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56323">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Liverpool" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56323">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Man Utd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48351">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48351">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tottenham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tottenham" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48224">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tottenham" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48224">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chelsea</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chelsea" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="55190">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chelsea" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="55190">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brighton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brighton" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18567">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brighton" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="550" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18567">550</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Leicester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Leicester" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48461">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>West Ham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="West Ham" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48756">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aston Villa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aston Villa" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="63908">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Everton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Everton" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56343">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wolves</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wolves" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48044">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Crystal Palace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Crystal Palace" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62523">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Southampton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Southampton" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58943">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brentford</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brentford" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="78864">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Leeds</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Leeds" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48317">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fulham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fulham" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56764">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bournemouth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bournemouth" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1141">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nottm Forest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nottm Forest" data-market_id="1.199506934" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39674645">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20World%20Cup%20Break%3A%20%20Arsenal%20clear%20at%20the%20top%20but%20City%20still%20favourites&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html&text=Premier%20League%20World%20Cup%20Break%3A%20%20Arsenal%20clear%20at%20the%20top%20but%20City%20still%20favourites" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-winner-top-4-finish-relegation-top-goalscorer-odds-131122-200.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-premier-league-games-set-for-goals-131122-35.html">The Daily Acca: Premier League games set for goals</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Emery260422.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Emery260422.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/fulham-v-manchester-united-tips-foul-play-has-its-rewards-121122-840.html">Sunday Football Tips: Foul play has its rewards</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Bobby De Cordova Reid Fulham 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Bobby%20De%20Cordova%20Reid%20Fulham%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-on-betfair-top-four-finish-odds-liverpool-defeat-to-leeds-301022-200.html">Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool Evens to finish in top four after defeat to Leeds</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.450x255.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-at-st-james-to-kick-off-this-treble-121122-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals at St James' to kick off this treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-an-112-treble-featuring-championship-action-111122-35.html">The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble featuring Championship action</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/John%20Eustace.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-61-carabao-cup-boost-091122-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 6/1 Carabao Cup </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookSOS2022Bet5Get5300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li> Premier League World Cup Break: Arsenal clear at the top but City still favourites </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": 