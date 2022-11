Market believes title race concerns just two teams

A two-team title race?

Arsenal will go into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League following their win over Wolves on Saturday and City's defeat to Brentford.

But despite their handsome lead the Gunners are still trading as second favourites at 3.7511/4 in the Premier League Winner market with the Citizens available to back at 1.558/15.

Before the season started Arsenal were matched at a high of 110.0109/1 to win the title, Man City have been matched at a low of 1.21/5.

The Exchange market clearly indicates that the Premier League title race already concerns just two teams with third favourites Newcastle all the way out at 40.039/1, just ahead of Liverpool at 42.041/1.

Who wins the Premier League title? Market suggests two-horse race 1. Arsenal - 37pts - 3.7511/4

Over 1,500 Sportsbook bets on Gunners

Before a ball was kicked this season, Arsenal were undoubtedly one of the most popular teams punters wanted to side with on the Sportsbook.

A total of 1,531 singles have been placed on Mikel Arteta's men winning the title with 119 of those bets being placed at odds of 50/1, most coming in the days that followed the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the month of July.

Arteta's men are now just 11/5 on the Sportsbook to win the Premier League with Man City favourites at 2/5. It's 33/1 bar the two.

Newcastle continue to impress

Newcastle United are 40.039/1 on the Exchange and 33/1 on the Sportsbook to win the title after Eddie Howe's men won their fith league game on the spin with a hard-fought victory over Chelsea.

The Betfair Sportsbook has taken 132 single bets on the Magpies to finish in the top four at prices up to 14/1. Newcastle can now be backed at just 11/10 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Howe's men - who are third in the table, just two points behind title favourites Man City - have been matched at 1000.0 in the Exchange's Premier League Winner market, while they currently trade at around 2.89/5 to finish in the top four having being matched at a high of 26.025/1.

Ground to make up for United, Liverpool and Chelsea

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea will all go into the Premier League break outside of the top four and with ground to make up in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.

United are the best placed of the trio, sitting just thee points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand after their dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Erik Ten Hag's men had a terrible start to the season and were as big as 13/1 on the Sportsbook during the month of August to finish inside the top four.

But United have recovered well, and they're now trading at just 2.568/5 in the Top 4 Finish market on the Exchange.

Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday meant it was back-to-back league wins for Jurgen Klopp's men, but the Reds still sit a massive 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool have been matched at a low of just 3.1511/5 to win the title and at a high of 140.0139/1. But they now have momentum after those back-to-back wins and are still strongly fancied to finish in the top four, currently trading at 1.68/13.

Chelsea have the biggest mountain to climb after losing their third consecutive league game at Newcastle on Saturday evening. Graham Potter's men are eight points behind Spurs and are available to back at 5.24/1 to qualify for the Champions League.

Who qualifies for the Champions League? Big teams still in the hunt 3. Newcastle - 30pts - 2.89/5

4. Tottenham - 29pts - 2.226/5

5. Man Utd - 26pts - 2.568/5

6. Liverpool - 22pts - 1.68/13

7. Brighton - 21pts - 15.014/1

Nottingham Forest fans can enjoy the World Cup knowing that their team is no longer bottom of the Premier League table, though they still have a huge task on their hands to avoid the drop according to the Exchange.

Steve Cooper's men recorded a precious 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday but they remain the 1.684/6 favourites in the Relegation market.

However, on the Sportsbook it's Leeds, Bournemouth and Everton who have been the most backed clubs to be relegated, while four bets have been struck on West Ham at 30/1 to go down.

The Hammers are now trading at around 12.011/1 on the Exchange to be relegated though it's the Cherries who trade alongside Forest at odds-on, available to back at 1.784/5, just ahead of Wolves 2.01/1, Everton 2.789/5 and Southampton 2.829/5.

Who will be Relegated? Very tight at the bottom 14. Bournemouth - 16pts - 1.784/5

15. Leeds United - 15pts - 6.05/1

16. West Ham - 14pts - 12.011/1

17. Everton - 14pts - 2.789/5

18. Nottingham Forest - 13pts - 1.684/6

19. Southampton - 12pts - 2.829/5

Lampard and Moyes lead Sack Race betting

The Premier League has already witnessed six managerial sackings this season and after shuddering defeats on Saturday both Frank Lampard and David Moyes are the latest bosses to come under pressure.

There were ugly scenes at the end of Everton's 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth with Toffees fans clearly unimpressed with matters on the pitch in recent weeks.

Lampard is the 1/2 favourite in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave market with Everton going into the World Cup break just one place above the drop zone.

Just one place above the Toffees, on the same number of points, are West Ham who lost for the third league game in a row on Sautrday, going down 0-2 at home to Leicester. Moyes is 7/2 second favourites to be the next manager sacked.