More than half of all Premier League title race bets since Saturday were on Arsenal, after they maintained their 100% start to the season.

The Gunners beat Bournemouth 3-0 to make if three wins in three, following wins against Crystal Palace and Leicester.

Arsenal go top of the table

They are top of the table and in to 14.5 third favourites in the title winner market with only Manchester City 1.42/5 and Liverpool 6.411/2 above them.

Since Saturday 54% of bets in the market were on Arsenal, showing that the momentum is with the north Londoners.

Betfair took 40 outright single bets in the four hours between 18:38 and 10:48 on Saturday night as Arsenal triumphed in the day's late kick-off.

Arsenal haven't won the title since the invicibles seaon of 2003/04 but there is a sense that things are really coming together under Arteta.

Grabriel Jesus has made a superb start to life at the Gunners and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who also joined from Manchester City, has also been singled out by pundits for his contrbution.

Leeds and Newcastle also backed

Leeds also received support in the market (12.5%) as they enjoyed a stunning 3-0 win against Chelsea.

Punters also like the look of Newcastle and they received 9% of bets, following their pulsating 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City.