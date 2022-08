Premier League Results - Game Week 3 Goals galore on highly entertaining weekend Saturday Tottenham 1 - 0 Wolves

Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Aston Villa

Everton 1 - 1 Nottm Forest

Fulham 3 - 2 Brentford

Leicester 1 - 2 Southampton

Bournemouth 0 - 3 Arsenal Sunday Leeds 3 - 0 Chelsea

West Ham 0 - 2 Brighton

Newcastle 3 - 3 Man City Exchange PL Winner Odds

Exchange Relegation Odds

Gunners end weekend top of the table

Arsenal went top of the Premier League table on Saturday as they made it three wins from three games with an impressive 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

The Gunners have scored nine goals in those three wins meaning their start to this season is a complete reversal to how they started last season's campaign when they lost their opening three games and conceded nine goals in the process.

Mikel Arteta's men raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to two goals in 10 minutes from new captian Martin Odegaard before William Saliba curled home a stunning third to wrap up the victory.

Earlier in the day it was Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham that made their way to the top of the table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolves in the lunchtime kick-off.

Spurs were not at the races during a first half in which they were fortunate not to concede, but Antonio Conte's men were much improved in the second period with Harry Kane scoring his 185th Premier League goal to seal the win.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham were well backed in the Premier League Winner market before the season started and having been matched at 110.0109/1 (Arsenal) and 34.033/1 (Spurs), they're now available to back at 15.014/1 and 21.020/1 respectively.

City drop points and Blues thrashed at Leeds

Manchester City remain the strong 1.4640/85 favourites to retain their title despite being held to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling game at Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies responded brilliantly to going a goal down early by scoring three of their own - including a sublime Kieran Trippier free-kick - and take a 3-1 second half lead.

But as champions always do, City came back strong themselves with goals from Erling Haaland and Bernado Silva meaning the spoils were shared in a game where the 3-3 scoreline was matched at 130.0129/1.

In Sunday's early kick-off Leeds United put in a magnificent performance to beat Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road, a scoreline that was matched at 280.0279/1 in the Correct Score market.

The visitors never really looked at the races but it took an almighty error by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to gift Leeds the lead when he lost possession to Brenden Aaronson who tapped the ball into an empty net.

Rodrigo scored a lovely header minutes later after being assisted by man of the match Jack Harrison before returning the compliment in the second half for Harrison to make it 3-0. Chelsea later had Kalidou Koulibaly dismissed for a second bookable offence to complete a miserable afternoon in Yorkshire.

Following the result Thomas Tuchel's men drifted out to 26.025/1 to win the Premier League and out to 1.84/5 in the Top 4 Finish market.

*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 21 August

Team Winner Odds Top 4 Finish Odds Man City 1.46 1.03 Liverpool 6.6 1.2 Arsenal 15.0 1.65 Tottenham 21.0 1.64 Chelsea 26.0 1.8 Man Utd 140.0 8.6

Former England midfielders among Sack Race contenders

Steven Gerrard is the 11/4 favourite to be the First Premier League Manager to Leave their Club with fellow countryman Frank Lampard (5/1) not far behind after both men continued their disappointing start to the season.

Gerrard's Aston Villa made it two away defeats on the spin when they failed to hold onto an early lead, eventually losing 3-1 at Crystal Palace while Lampard's Everton made it three games without a win when they could manage only a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is out to 15/2 to be the first PL manager to be sacked after his Southampton side came from one goal down to beat Leicester 2-1 at the King Power Stadium, meaning Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers was cut to 4/1 second favourite in the sack race betting.

Cottagers bring Brentford back down to earth

Newly-promoted Fulham continued their unbeaten start to season with a highly-entertaining 3-2 win over Brentford, bringing the Bees back down to earth after last week's 4-0 win over Manchester United.

The Cottagers took an early 2-0 lead through Bobby Decordova-Reid and Joao Palhinha but Brentford scored their seventh and eighth goals of the season to draw level midway through the second half.

And just as the points looked like being shared, Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home a 90th minute winner to give Fulham their first victory back in the top flight, ending a run of 24 winless Premier League London derbies.

Marco Silva's men are now out to 3.814/5 in the Relegation market.

After their brilliant victory over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, Leeds drifted to 5.69/2 to go down with Everton and Wolves the biggest movers over the weekend, into 3.211/5 and 4.47/2 respectively.

*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 21 August