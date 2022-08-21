English Premier League: English Premier League (Top 4 Finish 2022/23) Show Hide Friday 5 August, 8.00pm Market rules Back Lay Man City 1.03 1.04 Liverpool 1.19 1.2 Tottenham 1.64 1.68 Arsenal 1.63 1.69 Chelsea 1.84 1.85 Newcastle 8 9.4 Man Utd 8.6 8.8 Brighton 13.5 15.5 West Ham 36 65 Aston Villa 36 190 Crystal Palace 40 90 Brentford 55 270 Leicester 55 250 Leeds 60 250 Nottm Forest 8 1000 Wolves 8.4 1000 Everton 8.2 1000 Southampton 110 1000 Fulham 25 1000 Bournemouth 22 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today