Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Three to back on Sunday with Rashford in 9/2 Man Utd bet

Backing Wolves to beat Chelsea last Sunday was this column's sole losing tip - after Enzo Maresca's men thumped the Old Gold 6-2 - so is it a good idea to get the Blues onside this time? The fact that they have won each of their last 13 Premier League games against Crystal Palace suggests so.

Manager Oliver Glasner talked in midweek about his disappointment at seeing key players leave Palace in the summer and it could be that all is now well at Selhurst Park. Last weekend they were beaten by West Ham, meaning Palace have lost two out of two in the league so far, although they did beat Norwich 4-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Since the start of last season, Chelsea's Cole Palmer has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player (37 - 23 goals, 14 assists), including four in the Blues' 6-2 win at Wolves last time out (1 goal, 3 assists). Stats like that cannot be ignored so we are backing the England man to score and assist.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea & Palmer to score or assist SBK 1/1

Newcastle have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with Spurs (L1) and Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer will hope that his former-team can keep that record going this Sunday.

Newcastle have scored at least once in each of their last 20 Premier League home games and, with Spurs putting four past Everton last weekend, we fancy both teams to score here. The fact that Tottenham have had more touches in the opposition box than any other Premier League side this season boosts our confidence about this leg.

Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães (12) and Anthony Gordon (8) are the two most fouled players in the division so far this term. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak likes playing against Spurs, scorubg twice in both of his two Premier League home games against them.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS 'Yes', Isak to score & Guimares fouled 3+ times SBK 4/1

Two years ago, at exactly this point in the season, Manchester United unexpectedly beat Liverpool 2-1 in this fixture. It was the first win of Erik ten Hag's tenure and Marcus Rashford scored the winner. Could something similar to be on the cards on Sunday? Red Devils fans will hope so because that victory was their only win in their last 12 Premier League meetings with their fierce rivals (D5 L6).

United losing at Brighton last weekend was no surprise. The Seagulls are a good team, look to have unearthed another promising manager, and Ten Hag's team didn't play too badly in defeat. Back at Old Trafford, against Liverpool, United should be expected to produce their best performance of the season so far. They need to bring the spirit of their FA Cup final win over Manchester City and, prior to that, their 4-3 win over Liverpool en route to Wembley.

What of the two Dutch managers - Ten Hag and Arne Slot? Slot, who has won his first two Premier League matches 2-0, faced Ten Hag four times in the Dutch Eredivisie. Slot's AZ beat Ten Hag's Ajax twice in 2019-20, before ten Hag twice beat Slot's Feyenoord side in 2021-22. We will back United to halt Liverpool's momentum and take at least a point.