Alan Shearer Exclusive: Lee Carsley could be England's De la Fuente

Alan Shearer looks ahead to new England era

Spain's Euros success could be blueprint for Three Lions

Carsley can seize opportunity by beating ROI and Finland

Gareth Southgate is one of us now

There's no doubt Gareth Southgate will be sat at home watching the squad announcement this week and the games against Republic of Ireland and Finland because he had such a great rapport with all of his team. He's a fan like the rest of us now.

You don't have eight years like he did and then just walk away and forget all about it. He created great memories, made some great friends and he'll be watching on and hoping England can do well.

Lee Carsley may replicate Spanish success

Keep in mind, Lee Carsley has got the England job in similar circumstances to how Gareth got it so there's a great opportunity for Lee now to go out and get some good results. Then who knows, the job may be his if he does that.

He has had success with the U21s. Luis de la Fuente had similar success with the Spanish youth sides and look what happened to Spain in the summer, and he's not the manager their fans may have wanted at the time, but it's worked for them.

Spain were the best team by a mile at Euro 2024 and they played some entertaining football, scored goals and were exciting.

It's up to Lee now to try and replicate that success with England. If he goes out, gets the results and plays good, front-footed, entertaining football then I'm sure that they may end up giving him the job, so he's got a really good opportunity.

Lee has a talented squad to pick from and he'll know a few of them from his time with the U21s where he's been successful and that can only stand him in good stead.

England players will have to adapt to new environment

There will be new ideas for the England players at the first camp, whether that is doing things differently like training at different times or, the sessions on the grass being different too, so it'll be different for the players.

The manager's got to get in there, speak to the players, who will then have to buy into his ideas.

Lee hasn't got long before the first game so in terms of working with them, it's a matter of getting them on the training pitch and getting his ideas across as quickly as possible and getting a rapport with everyone, which was one of Gareth's strengths.

It's all about getting results and there's two tough games coming in the form of Republic of Ireland and Finland but hopefully they're games England win and Carsley can put a statement out.