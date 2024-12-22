Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Five for Sunday including 9/2 Spurs v Liverpool shot

Football... Only Better. Listen to latet episode now.

Fulham have found the net in each of their last 15 Premier League matches and no side is on a longer current scoring streak than the Cottagers. They will be licking their lips at the prospect of playing against Southampton's leaky defence on Sunday.

Saints have taken a division lowest one point on the road this season. Fulham, meanwhile, have scored the first goal in more different Premier League games this season than Fulham (12), while no team has conceded the opening goal more often than Southampton (12). Alex Iwobi has been involved in eight goals for Fulham in the Premier League this season (5 goals, 3 assists).

Recommended Bet Back Fulham -1, Over 2.5 goals and Iwobi score or assist SBK 3/1

Manchester United may buzzing after beating Manchester City but the Reds could still crash back down to earth this Sunday. United failed to win either of their Premier League meetings with Bournemouth last season and lost this fixture 3-0 at Old Trafford in December. They remain inconsistent and lost their last home match 3-2 to Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth have won their last two Premier League away games and are sixth - seven places above United - going into this matchday. United were also in action on Thursday night, playing away to Tottenham in the EFL Cup. For all of these reasons, Bournemouth's chances should not be underestimated here. United's Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, has been involved in seven in his last seven appearances and we will back him to continue his run.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth +1, BTTS and Fernandes score or assist SBK 9/2

Everton have had four 0-0 draws in the Premier League so far this season, more than any other side, and the most recent was an impressive shutout of Arsenal last weekend. The Toffees have the second most clean sheets (six) in the Premier League this season.

But does that mean they can keep out a Chelsea side that has secored a division high 37 goals this season? The Blues have won more away games (six), more away points (19) and scored more away goals (23) than any other side in the top flight this season. But Everton are unbeaten in five at Goodison Park (W2 D3), keeping three clean sheets and conceding just twice.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer has had 57 shots this season and is the only player to have been involved in over 100 attempts in the Premier League this season.

Recommended Bet Back Palmer 2+ shots on target and Under 3.5 goals SBK 11/4

Leicester are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League home games against Wolves (W4 D2), conceding just one goal in that run. They've won each of their last three against them at the King Power Stadium and, with Wolves performing so badly that Gary O'Neil was sacked as manager last weekend. New boss Vitor Pereira won't have had long to work with his players and the Foxes may smell blood again.

In their two home matches under Ruud van Nistelrooy, the hosts have scored a combined total of five goals. Against a Wolves team that has conceded 40 in 16 matches this term, Jamie Vardy and co. will fancy their chances of finding the net more than once again. They do need to tighten up, though, and have conceded seven in three matches under their new manager so Wolves may be good for a goal.

Recommended Bet Back Leicester and BTTS SBK 5/2

Tottenham won this fixture 2-1 last season but they are winless in their last three at home (L2D1) and that has to be their most pressing concern when league leaders Liverpool come to north London. Ange Postecoglou's commitment to attack, coupled with the Reds' firepower, means we will be dipping into the overs markets.

Spurs have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of games than any other side in the Premier League this season (9), with five of those coming in their last two games. It is tempting to back them to take the lead or even win the first-half, especially as Liverpool are not impregnable and have conceded 10 in their last seven.