Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Two to back at 6/4 and 16/1 on Sunday
The Premier League is back and we've got two Bet Builders for the first Sunday of the season which sees Brentford host Crystal Palace and champions Manchester City go to Chelsea...
Two Bet Builder tips for Sunday's Premier League
Draw backed in Brentford v Palace three-fold at 16/117.00
Maresca's Chelsea to make losing start against Man City
Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special
14:00 - Brentford v Crystal Palace
One of the surprises of the summer transfer window is that Ivan Toney is still a Brentford player. He made an impact for England at Euro 2024 but, with his future still up in the air, there is the potential for him to feel distracted here, so we will not back him to score.
Where we do fancy a bet on Toney is in the shots markets. The 28-year-old had 51 shots in 17 Premier League appearances for the Bees last season, hitting two or more in 13 of his 16 starts and at least one shot in all 16 of those starts.
Crystal Palace will be looking to start this season as strongly as they finished the last one. But it remains to be seen how they will fare without Michael Olise, who signed for Bayern Munich, and possibly Ebrehechi Eze who continues to be linked with a move.
With an air of uncertainty around both teams the draw is an appealing bet, especially when you consider that Brentford are winless in all six of their Premier League meetings with Palace (D5 L1). Last season, when the teams met in August, this fixture finished 1-1.
16:30 - Man City v Chelsea
New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca takes on his old boss when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City come to Stamford Bridge for the biggest match of the weekend. The west Londoners are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with the champions (D2 L4) and it is difficult to believe that will change here.
City have won their opening Premier League match in 12 of the last 13 seasons. The reason Chelsea fans might be optimistic, however, is that their team lost just one of their last 15 Premier League games in 2023-24 (W9 D5), winning each of the last five in a row. That was, of course, under Mauricio Pochettino who left the club a few days after the campaign ended.
Will Maresca be more successful than his predecessor? The club have been busy in the transfer market again this summer but are yet to look coherent under their American owners. Against a City team have won each of their last nine Premier League matches by two or more goals, and should have benefited from a competitive Community Shield outing last weekend, it is difficult to see past the away win.
In his two glorious seasons in English football, Erling Haaland has scored a brace in both of his appearances on the opening weekend (v West Ham in 2022-23 and Burnley last season), so we will back the big Norwegian to score on Sunday.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
