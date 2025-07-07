Premier League 2025/26 Top Goalscorer: Haaland fav, Salah 4/1 but is Delap value at 40/1?

Haaland is the even money favourite to be top scorer in 2025/26

Last season's winner Salah likely to be a contender again

Chelsea new boy Delap may be value at 40/1 41.00

Erling Haaland is 1/12.00 to regain his Premier League top goalscorer crown in 2025/26 after Betfair opened the market as one of several on the new season in the English top flight.

Haaland, who scored 22 league goals, dropped back to third in 2024/25 as Mo Salah won the Golden Boot with 29 and Alexander Isak was runner-up on 23.

It was the first time in his three seasons playing for Manchester City that the Norwegian did not top the table.

Bettors expect him to bounce back in 2025/26, as City make taking the league title back to the Etihad their priority. Liverpool 15/82.88 are the favourites in the title race market on Betair Sportsbook, with Arsenal 9/43.25 and City 5/23.50.

City's second round exit at the Club World Cup was concerning for Pep Guardiola and could temper hopes that they will be back to their unstoppable best in 2026/26.

They should still be contenders, though, and if they are in the title race then Haaland will almost certainly be among the goals again.

Salah to be top goalscorer again 4/1 5.00

When Mo Salah fired his way to a fourth Premier League Golden Boot of his career last season, he equalled Thierry Henry's record for most wins, pulling clear of Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer and Harry Kane (three).

The Egyptian was unplayable at times in 2024/25 and enjoyed one of his best ever seasons. He ended uncertainty about his future by signing a new contract. Still, odds of 4/15.00 on him outscoring his rivals in 2025/26 may reflect the fact that Salah is now 33.

Liverpool have invested in Florian Wirtz in the summer and Arne Slot may be able to use Salah more sparingly next season. Make no mistake, though, Salah should be a contender again and, once the season gets going, those odds could soon look generous.

English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers

Top scorer odds for Isak, Palmer and outsiders to watch

Last season, Alexander Isak's goals were a major factor in Newcastle ending their wait for a major trophy and securing Champions League football.

He is the subject of transfer speculation but it would be a surprise if he left the Magpies. Can he build on last season's brilliant return of 23 goals? If so, Isak will prove in 2025/26 as one of the hottest properties in European football. And if Newcastle are more consistent, he could challenge for the Golden Boot at 15/28.50.

Cole Palmer 16/117.00 was not as devastating for Chelsea last season than the season before. But the Blues' talisman still scored 15 goals.

Perhaps Palmer will focus on creating chances for his new team-mate Liam Delap who may be better value at 40/141.00. Chelsea were much better in 2024/25 than they were the previous season and, with an out and out goalscorer at the focal point of their attack, may be stronger again.

He scored 12 league goals in an Ipswich side that were relegated so, in a much stronger Chelsea team, there are reasons to think he can kick on and outscore those odds.

Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals for Brentford last season but is avilable to back at 60/161.00, in part because it is not clear where he will be playing next term. The same is true of Ollie Watkins' future but he is a shorter price at 25/126.00.

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood also scored 20 and is the same price of 60/161.00 to finish top in 2025/26.

Phil Foden, who was in the kind of form at the Club World Cup that could bode well for the coming campaign, is also in the 60/161.00 club.