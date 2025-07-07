Premier League 2025/26 Top Goalscorer: Haaland fav, Salah 4/1 but is Delap value at 40/1?
Get the early odds for the Premier League top goalscorer 2025/26 with prices for all the leading Golden Boot contenders Erling Haaland, Mo Salah and Alexander Isak plus some outsiders to consider...
Haaland is the even money favourite to be top scorer in 2025/26
Last season's winner Salah likely to be a contender again
Chelsea new boy Delap may be value at 40/141.00
Erling Haaland is 1/12.00 to regain his Premier League top goalscorer crown in 2025/26 after Betfair opened the market as one of several on the new season in the English top flight.
Haaland, who scored 22 league goals, dropped back to third in 2024/25 as Mo Salah won the Golden Boot with 29 and Alexander Isak was runner-up on 23.
It was the first time in his three seasons playing for Manchester City that the Norwegian did not top the table.
Bettors expect him to bounce back in 2025/26, as City make taking the league title back to the Etihad their priority. Liverpool 15/82.88 are the favourites in the title race market on Betair Sportsbook, with Arsenal 9/43.25 and City 5/23.50.
City's second round exit at the Club World Cup was concerning for Pep Guardiola and could temper hopes that they will be back to their unstoppable best in 2026/26.
They should still be contenders, though, and if they are in the title race then Haaland will almost certainly be among the goals again.
Salah to be top goalscorer again 4/15.00
When Mo Salah fired his way to a fourth Premier League Golden Boot of his career last season, he equalled Thierry Henry's record for most wins, pulling clear of Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer and Harry Kane (three).
The Egyptian was unplayable at times in 2024/25 and enjoyed one of his best ever seasons. He ended uncertainty about his future by signing a new contract. Still, odds of 4/15.00 on him outscoring his rivals in 2025/26 may reflect the fact that Salah is now 33.
Liverpool have invested in Florian Wirtz in the summer and Arne Slot may be able to use Salah more sparingly next season. Make no mistake, though, Salah should be a contender again and, once the season gets going, those odds could soon look generous.
English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers
|Player
|Team
|Goals Scored
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|29
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|23
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|22
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|20
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|20
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|19
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|16
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|15
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|15
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|14
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|14
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|13
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|13
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|12
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|12
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|12
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|11
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|11
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|11
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|10
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|10
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|10
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|10
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|10
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|10
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|9
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|9
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|9
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|9
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|9
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|9
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|9
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|9
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|8
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|8
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|8
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|8
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|8
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|8
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|8
|Beto
|Everton
|8
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|7
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|7
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|7
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|7
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|7
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|7
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|7
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|7
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|6
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|6
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|6
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|6
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|6
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|6
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|6
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|6
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|6
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|6
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|5
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|5
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|5
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|5
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|5
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|5
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|5
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|5
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|4
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|4
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|4
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|4
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|4
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|4
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|4
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|4
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|3
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|3
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|3
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|3
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|3
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|3
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|3
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|3
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|3
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|3
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|3
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|3
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|3
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|3
|James McAtee
|Man City
|3
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|3
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|3
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|2
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|2
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|2
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|2
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|2
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|2
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|2
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|2
|Emerson
|West Ham
|2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|2
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|2
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|2
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|2
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|2
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|2
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|2
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|2
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|2
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|2
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|2
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|2
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|2
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|2
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|2
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|2
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|2
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|2
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|2
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|2
|John Stones
|Man City
|2
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|1
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|1
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|1
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|1
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|1
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|1
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|1
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|1
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|1
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|1
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|1
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|1
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|1
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|1
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|1
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|1
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|1
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|1
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|1
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|1
|Nico González
|Man City
|1
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|1
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|0
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|0
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|0
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|0
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|0
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|0
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|0
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|0
|André
|Wolves
|0
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|0
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|0
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|0
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|0
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|0
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|0
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|0
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|0
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|0
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|0
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|0
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|0
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|0
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|0
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|0
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|0
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|0
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|0
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|0
|James Bree
|Southampton
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|0
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|0
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|0
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|0
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|0
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|0
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|0
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|0
|Antony
|Man Utd
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|0
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|James Milner
|Brighton
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|0
|Jakub Moder
|Brighton
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|0
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|0
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|0
|Will Lankshear
|Tottenham
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|0
|Julio Soler
|Bournemouth
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Asher Agbinone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|0
|Joachim Kayi-Sanda
|Southampton
|0
|Jay Stansfield
|Fulham
|0
|Chiquinho
|Wolves
|0
|Mason Holgate
|Everton
|0
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Brighton
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ryan Trevitt
|Brentford
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|0
|George Edmundson
|Ipswich
|0
|Boubacar Traoré
|Wolves
|0
|Kaelan Casey
|West Ham
|0
|Jayden Meghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|0
|Alfie Pond
|Wolves
|0
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Arsenal
|0
|Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
|Arsenal
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|0
|Will Alves
|Leicester
|0
|Remy Rees-Dottin
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jayden Danns
|Liverpool
|0
|Zain Silcott-Duberry
|Bournemouth
|0
|Vitor Reis
|Man City
|0
|Mathis Amougou
|Chelsea
|0
|Shumaira Mheuka
|Chelsea
|0
|Mateus Mané
|Wolves
|0
|Harry Howell
|Brighton
|0
|Olabade Aluko
|Leicester
|0
|Tom King
|Wolves
|0
|Michael Golding
|Leicester
|0
|Claudio Echeverri
|Man City
|0
|Steven Benda
|Fulham
|0
|Cieran Slicker
|Ipswich
|0
|Valentín Barco
|Brighton
|0
|Andrew Omobamidele
|Nottm Forest
|0
|João Virgínia
|Everton
|0
|Jaidon Anthony
|Bournemouth
|0
|Carlos Miguel
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Carl Rushworth
|Brighton
|0
|Jenson Metcalfe
|Everton
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|0
|Mark O’Mahony
|Brighton
|0
|Neal Maupay
|Everton
|0
|Joe Gauci
|Aston Villa
|0
|Myles Peart-Harris
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Nelson
|Leicester
|0
|Thomas Cannon
|Leicester
|0
|Issa Kaboré
|Man City
|0
|Rob Holding
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Naouirou Ahamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|John Ruddy
|Newcastle
|0
|Alex Murphy
|Newcastle
|0
|Tommy Setford
|Arsenal
|0
|Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
|Arsenal
|0
|Sil Swinkels
|Aston Villa
|0
|Oliwier Zych
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daniel Iversen
|Leicester
|0
|Remi Matthews
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Cesare Casadei
|Chelsea
|0
|Franco Umeh-Chibueze
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Alfie Devine
|Tottenham
|0
|Kaden Rodney
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ethan Wheatley
|Man Utd
|0
|Tom Heaton
|Man Utd
|0
|Matt Turner
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kadan Young
|Aston Villa
|0
|Will Dennis
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ismeal Kabia
|Arsenal
|0
|Maldini Kacurri
|Arsenal
|0
|Asmir Begovic
|Everton
|0
|Tony Yogane
|Brentford
|0
|Scott Carson
|Man City
|0
|Imari Samuels
|Brighton
|0
|Josh Nichols
|Arsenal
|0
|Odysseas Vlachodimos
|Newcastle
|0
|Jack Fletcher
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Bettinelli
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyler Morton
|Liverpool
|0
|Killian Cahill
|Brighton
|0
|Harvey Davies
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Foderingham
|West Ham
|0
|Jacob Wright
|Man City
|0
|Jayce Fitzgerald
|Man Utd
|0
|Zach Marsh
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Callum Bates
|Everton
|0
|Josh Wilson-Esbrand
|Man City
|0
|Ruairi McConville
|Brighton
|0
|Ben Broggio
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tom Edozie
|Wolves
|0
|Luke Cundle
|Wolves
|0
|Max Kinsey
|Bournemouth
|0
|Callum Olusesi
|Tottenham
|0
|Malachi Hardy
|Tottenham
|0
|Jacob Slater
|Brighton
|0
|Ezra Mayers
|West Ham
|0
|Lucá Williams-Barnett
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Amissah
|Fulham
|0
|Treymaurice Nyoni
|Liverpool
|0
|Amara Nallo
|Liverpool
|0
|Joseph O'Brien-Whitmarsh
|Southampton
|0
|Godwill Kukonki
|Man Utd
|0
|Henry Cartwright
|Leicester
|0
|Bastien Meupiyou
|Wolves
|0
|Maeson King
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Rak-Sakyi
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Alleyne
|Man City
|0
|Archie Harris
|Bournemouth
|0
|Spike Brits
|Man City
|0
|Benjamin Arthur
|Brentford
|0
|Thomas Wilson-Brown
|Leicester
|0
|James McConnell
|Liverpool
|0
|Zach Abbott
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Alfie Whiteman
|Tottenham
|0
|Jamaldeen Jimoh
|Aston Villa
|0
|Wes Okoduwa
|Wolves
|0
|Dominic Sadi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Daniel Adu-Adjei
|Bournemouth
|0
|Matai Akinmboni
|Bournemouth
|0
|Martin Sherif
|Everton
|0
|Callan McKenna
|Bournemouth
|0
|Damola Ajayi
|Tottenham
|0
|Yang Min-Hyeok
|Tottenham
|0
|Jack Porter
|Arsenal
|0
|Joe Knight
|Brighton
|0
|Tawanda Chirewa
|Wolves
|0
|Elyh Harrison
|Man Utd
|0
|Julian Eyestone
|Brentford
|0
|Dante Cassanova
|Tottenham
|0
|Isaac Heath
|Everton
|0
|Aarón Anselmino
|Chelsea
|0
|Wayne Hennessey
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Coby Ebere
|Everton
|0
|Sékou Koné
|Man Utd
|0
|Jack Moorhouse
|Man Utd
|0
|Iwan Morgan
|Brentford
|0
|Hubert Graczyk
|Man Utd
|0
|Ishé Samuels-Smith
|Chelsea
|0
|Benjamin Fredrick
|Brentford
|0
|Genesis Antwi
|Chelsea
|0
|Dermot Mee
|Man Utd
|0
|Sean Neave
|Newcastle
|0
|Jimi Gower
|Arsenal
|0
|Leo Shahar
|Newcastle
|0
|Charlie Tasker
|Brighton
|0
|Freddie Simmonds
|Brighton
|0
|Jack Henry-Francis
|Arsenal
|0
|Somto Boniface
|Ipswich
|0
|Tom Taylor
|Ipswich
|0
|Brayden Clarke
|Arsenal
|0
|Jamaal Lascelles
|Newcastle
|0
|Jayden Moore
|Southampton
|0
|Reece Welch
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Hickey
|Brentford
|0
|Sammy Braybrooke
|Leicester
|0
Top scorer odds for Isak, Palmer and outsiders to watch
Last season, Alexander Isak's goals were a major factor in Newcastle ending their wait for a major trophy and securing Champions League football.
He is the subject of transfer speculation but it would be a surprise if he left the Magpies. Can he build on last season's brilliant return of 23 goals? If so, Isak will prove in 2025/26 as one of the hottest properties in European football. And if Newcastle are more consistent, he could challenge for the Golden Boot at 15/28.50.
Cole Palmer 16/117.00 was not as devastating for Chelsea last season than the season before. But the Blues' talisman still scored 15 goals.
Perhaps Palmer will focus on creating chances for his new team-mate Liam Delap who may be better value at 40/141.00. Chelsea were much better in 2024/25 than they were the previous season and, with an out and out goalscorer at the focal point of their attack, may be stronger again.
He scored 12 league goals in an Ipswich side that were relegated so, in a much stronger Chelsea team, there are reasons to think he can kick on and outscore those odds.
Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals for Brentford last season but is avilable to back at 60/161.00, in part because it is not clear where he will be playing next term. The same is true of Ollie Watkins' future but he is a shorter price at 25/126.00.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood also scored 20 and is the same price of 60/161.00 to finish top in 2025/26.
Phil Foden, who was in the kind of form at the Club World Cup that could bode well for the coming campaign, is also in the 60/161.00 club.
Now read Premier League Transfer Betting Latest
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
