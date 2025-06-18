Premier League 2025/26 Opening Day: Odds and Opta stats for all 10 games

Premier League 2025/26 fixtures released

Champions Liverpool host Bournemouth

Arsenal face Man Utd at Old Trafford

Friday August 15

Liverpool v Bournemouth - 8pm (Sky Sports)

Home 3/101.30 | Draw 10/34.33 | Away 6/17.00

Champions Liverpool are the 15/8 favourites to defend their Premier League title and will want to make a fast start with a trip to Newcastle next in a tough opening run. Having won 11 of the last 12 against Bournemouth they'll be confident of three points.

Bournemouth have just one point from eight Premier League visits to Anfield, losing by an aggregate of 23-2, and that form will be music to the ears of Mo Salah, who holds the Premier League record with nine opening day goals and 14 goal involvements, so he'll be fancied to strike here.

Both sides have sound opening day form with Liverpool on the current unbeaten Premier League run of 12 season openers without defeat (W9 D3).

Opta Stats:

Bournemouth haven't lost their opening league match in any of the last seven seasons (W3 D4), since a 1-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in 2017-18.

In 33 previous Premier League campaigns, the reigning champions have lost their opening match of the season on just three occasions (W26 D4). However, all three of these have come in the last nine campaigns (Leicester v Hull in 2016-17, Chelsea v Burnley in 2017-18 and Man City v Spurs in 2021-22).

Saturday August 16



Aston Villa v Newcastle - 12.30pm

Home 6/42.50 | Draw 5/23.50 | Away 13/82.63

Villa beat Newcastle 4-1 in April but it was the Magpies who bagged Champions League football, so there'll be an edge to this game at Villa Park - where the Toon Army have lost in five of their last six visits.

Newcastle did hammer Villa 5-1 when they met on the opening day two years ago, so there's form for some big wins for either side here - and Villa wouldn't even mind a repeat of that result as they responded with a fine season that ended in securing Champions League football.

Opta Stats:

Aston Villa won 2-1 at West Ham in their opening Premier League match last season, last winning on MD1 in consecutive campaigns between 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Newcastle have won their opening league match in each of the last three seasons, more times than they had in the previous 14 campaigns combined (W2 D4 L8).

Brighton v Fulham - 3pm

Home 17/201.85 | Draw 11/43.75 | Away 29/103.90

One of those games here where both sides will fancy making a winning start, although the Cottagers have a poor record down at the Amex with just one win in seven - including a 2-1 defeat in March that ended their nine-game winning run.

Both sides will also be eyeing Europe this season after being in the mix last season but coming up short, and they've also got decent starts to the campaign, according to Opta's difficulty rating of the first five games.

James Milner could play in his 17th opening day fixture, which would move him just one behind Frank Lampard in the all-time list.

Opta Stats:

Brighton have won their opening league match in each of the last four seasons. It's the Seagulls' longest such run in their league history, and the longest current run of any Premier League side.

Fulham have won their opening league match in just one of the last eight campaigns (D3 L4), winning 1-0 at Everton in 2023-24.

Nottingham Forest v Brentford - 3pm

Home 11/102.11 | Draw 5/23.50 | Away 23/103.30

Of the current 20 Premier League sides, Brentford are the only side never to have lost their opening game of the season in the competition (W2 D2) and they've got some strong stats against Nottingham Forest as well.

Forest have won just one of eight in the league against the Bees who have lost just two of 10 trips to the City Ground (W6 D2) and are unbeaten in the last four of those. Of course, Forest were the better side last season and the great leveller here could be their manager's matchday one record.

Nuno Espirito Santo is unbeaten in his first Premier League first-round fixtures, (W2 D3), with his record only beaten by Jurgen Klopp (8) and Kenny Dalglish (6) in terms of unbeaten records on the opening day.

Opta Stats:

Nottingham Forest haven't won their opening league match in any of the last seven seasons (D2 L5), since a 1-0 win against Millwall in the 2017-18 Championship campaign.

Brentford have never lost their opening game in any of their four previous Premier League campaigns (W2 D2), scoring exactly two goals in each match.

Sunderland v West Ham - 3pm

Home 21/103.10 | Draw 23/103.30 | Away 5/42.25

Sunderland are massive 2/9 relegation favourites, but maybe a packed out Stadium of Light and West Ham's woeful opening day record could see the Black Cats start with a win.

The head-to-head record doesn't make great reading for the hosts, with Sunderland winless in eight league games against West Ham, and with the Hammers losing just once in 17 games against newly promoted sides and enjoying a health win rate (W13 D3).

Opta Stats:

As a Premier League side, Sunderland haven't won their opening match in any of the last seven seasons (D4 L3), most recently losing 2-1 to Pep Guardiola's Man City in 2016-17.

West Ham have lost their opening Premier League game of the season more than any other side (16), while also conceding the most goals on MD1 (50).

Tottenham v Burnley - 3pm

Home 1/31.33 | Draw 4/15.00 | Away 15/28.50

Thomas Frank has been handed a pretty cushy start as Tottenham boss, with Spurs one of the home bankers of opening weekend having won eight of their last nine home games against Burnley.

The Clarets have lost their last three opening day games in the Premier League. Scott Parker did get a draw at Spurs when managing Fulham, but that may be the limit of his ambition as history says Frank will enjoy his first game in charge.

Including caretaker managers, and there's been a few, the last eight Spurs bosses have got something from their first game in charge (W5 D3), with Andrew Villas-Boas the last to lose his first game in August 2012 (1-2 v Newcastle).

Opta Stats:

Of the current 20 Premier League sides, Burnley have the lowest win rate in their opening game of the season, winning just twice in their nine previous campaigns (22%).

Tottenham Hotspur will open a Premier League campaign at home to a promoted team for the third time, with the previous two both ending in 3-1 victories - v Ipswich Town in 2000-01 and Aston Villa in 2019-20.

Wolves v Manchester City - 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Home 9/25.50 | Draw 16/54.20 | Away 1/21.50

With Man Utd starting the season at home in nine straight seasons, it's the ninth year in a row Man City have been on the road on the opening day, but it's not done them too much harm as they've won seven of the last eight by an aggregate of 19-2.

Molineux has been a happy hunting ground as well as City have won four of their last five trips, scoring 14 goals. Over all Wolves have lost nine of their last 10 games against City so Pep Guardiola's re-loaded squad will fancy a winning start.

With a plenthora of summer signings, including Rayan Air-Nouri, adding to the £200m+ splashed out in January, City are 9/4 second-favourites to regain the Premier League title and should be back with a bang.

Opta Stats:

Man City have won their opening league game in 13 of the last 14 seasons, with the exception being a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in 2021-22.

Having been unbeaten in their opening league match in eight consecutive campaigns between 2013-14 and 2020-21 (W4 D4), Wolves have lost on MD1 in each of the last four seasons.

Sunday August 17

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - 2pm (Sky Sports)

Home 11/201.55 | Draw 16/54.20 | Away 9/25.50

It's the FA Cup winners aghainst the Conference League champions at Stamford Bridge in just the second opening day meeting between the London rivals - with Chelsea winning 3-0 here in 2021.

The Eagles showed how good they were down the stretch last season, but on the stats they look perfect opponents for Enzo Maresca to start a big season as Chelsea are unbeaten in 15 against Crystal Palace - their longest current run against any Premier League side.

You know Oliver Glasner will have his side ready though, as he looks to emulate Sam Allardyce as the last Eagles manager to win at Stamford Bridge, back in 2017.

Opta Stats:

Chelsea lost 2-0 against Manchester City in their opening Premier League match last season, last losing on MD1 in consecutive campaigns in 1997-98/1998-99 (vs Coventry City both times).

Crystal Palace have lost their opening league match in three of the last four seasons, with the exception being a 1-0 win at newly promoted Sheffield United in 2023-2

Manchester United v Arsenal - 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Home 11/53.20 | Draw |23/103.30 | Away 5/42.25

Man Utd have been handed a home game for the ninth straight year, but Ruben Amorim may have preferred a rare road trip rather than face Arsenal, who are favourites to win just the second opening-day meeting at Old Trafford between these two - Man Utd winning the only other 4-1 in 1989.

United do have a good home record against Arsenal though, with just two defeats in 18 (W10 D6) being somewhat a surprise given the recent form of both of these teams. Mikel Arteta was in charge for both of those Arsenal wins at Old Trafford though.

And Arsenal, who are 5/2 to finally win the Premier League, have scored on their last 11 league visits to Old Trafford so you'd be backing goals in this first big Super Sunday game of the season.

Opta Stats:

Man Utd have won their opening match of a Premier League campaign more often than any other side (22), while also having the best win rate on MD1 of any side to play in more than one season (67%).

Arsenal have won their opening league game in five of the last six seasons (L1), including each of the last three. They last did so in more consecutive campaigns between 2001-02 and 2005-06 (5).

Monday August 18

Leeds v Everton - 8pm (Sky Sports)

Home 13/82.63 | Draw 23/103.30 | Away 13/82.63

A home game is all you can ask for as a newly promoted side, so Elland Road will be bouncing on Monday Night Football. Despite David Moyes really turning the Toffees around the bookies can't split them as Leeds fans will fancy this one.

Going on the stats though, Everton don't have much to fear as they've only lost one of 11 against Leeds (W6 D4) which includes a five-game unbeaten run. And they've also gone five games unbeaten at Elland Road too, which is their joint-longest against current Premier League sides.

Opening weekend under the lights at Elland Road road though will be something special.

Opta Stats: