Premier League 2025-26 Tips: Kevin Hatchard's five bets for the new season
With the start of the new Premier League campaign just days away, we've asked Betfair's Football Only Bettor podcast host Kevin Hatchard to give us a few season-long antepost bets to cheer on ahead of the new season.
-
Amorim's United can focus purely on Premier League
-
Solanke can star in new-look Spurs attack
-
Burnley set for tough slog
-
Haaland and Wirtz great candidates for PFA gong
Bet #1 - Back Manchester United for a Top Five Finish @ 8/52.60
Given that Manchester United finished a feeble 15th in the Premier League last term, lost the Europa League final and became a laughing stock around Europe, backing them to bounce back might seem foolish. However, I have faith in their manager Ruben Amorim, and their summer transfer business has been surprisingly impressive.
Amorim is removing what he perceives to be the disruptive influences from his squad. Marcus Rashford has already gone to Barcelona, while Chelsea look set to take Alejandro Garnacho off their hands.
It appears Amorim's system is being catered for. Summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo bring goals and creativity, and former RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has enormous potential in the centre-forward position. If United can bring in a dynamic midfielder - they are chasing Brighton's Carlos Baleba - that will be some transfer campaign.
Perhaps the most important factor here is United's lack of involvement in European competition. That will give Amorim far more time on the training pitch, and if you look at their rivals for fifth place (probably Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Tottenham), they all have either Champions League or Europa League commitments, a minimum of eight extra games to play.
United are still a mess at the top of the club, but Amorim is at least being given the tools he needs, and I think United can snatch fifth spot.
Bet #2 - Back Dominic Solanke to score 15+ league goals @ 10/111.91
In a Tottenham team that struggled throughout the Premier League season, Dominic Solanke still managed to score nine goals last term, which was more or less in line with his Expected Goals figure. The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker earned that move to North London, as he rattled in 19 top-flight goals in the 2023-24 campaign for Bournemouth.
I anticipate that former Brentford boss Thomas Frank will have a positive effect on Tottenham's fortunes, although he does need significant backing in the transfer market. The signing of the inconsistent but exciting Mohammed Kudus has been offset by a long-term injury to James Maddison, but I still expect Frank's Tottenham to be a front-foot side that will give Solanke plenty of ammunition. A rumoured move for Manchester City winger Savinho would provide Solanke with even more ammunition.
It's worth looking at Frank's recent history with strikers. Last term Bryan Mbeumo netted 20 Premier League goals under Frank, while Yoane Wissa scored 19. In the 2022-23 campaign, Ivan Toney grabbed 20 top-flight goals under Frank's guidance.
Despite an underwhelming pre-season, I think Solanke can thrive under Frank and get back towards his best, and he can definitely reach 15 top-flight strikes this term.
Bet #3 - Back Burnley to finish bottom @ 6/42.50
When I look at the Relegation market, I can make a case for both Sunderland and Leeds United to avoid the drop or at least be competitive, but I can't do the same for Scott Parker and Burnley.
Let's start with why I think Sunderland and Leeds can be more competitive. Sunderland have a genuine momentum under smart French coach Regis Le Bris (who has just signed a new contract) and I've been really impressed by their transfer business. Luring double-winning Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka is a major coup, while Strasbourg's Habib Diarra is a fantastic young player.
Winger Simon Adingra arrives from Brighton with Premier League experience, the excellent and influential Enzo Le Fee has been retained, and former Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo has been battle-hardened by working with Diego Simeone.
As for Leeds United, they have also recruited intelligently, although as coach Daniel Farke admits, there is work to do in attacking positions. Centre-back Jaka Bijol is a powerhouse at centre-back, while former Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach also has the height and physicality to deal with the Premier League. Under-fire keeper Ilan Meslier finally has adequate cover and competition, with Brazilian keeper Lucas Perri coming in from Lyon, and Sean Longstaff will bring experience and leadership to the squad.
Of the three promoted clubs, I believe Burnley have the weakest coach in Scott Parker, a manager who averages 0.77 points per game over his Premier League career. If you average that out over a 38-game season, that would equate to just 29 points. A crude equation, I grant you, but I'm just not convinced by the 44-year-old at this level.
Yes, the Clarets were excellent defensively last term, but keeper James Trafford has left to rejoin Manchester City, and the incoming business is underwhelming. Chelsea cast-offs Armando Broja and Lesley Ugochukwu aren't proven performers at this level (Broja is injury-plagued), although Kyle Walker and Martin Dubravka have at least come in to provide top-flight nous.
I just can't see how Burnley and Parker can stave off the drop, and I think they'll find goals hard to come by. I'm happy to back the Lancashire side to make an instant return to the second tier, and let's back them to finish bottom at a generous 6/42.50.
Bet #4 - Back Erling Haaland to be PFA Player of the Year @ 9/110.00
This is a selection based on price, because if Manchester City bounce back as strongly as I believe they can this term, then Erling Haaland will be at the heart of that revival. The Norwegian sensation has already won this honour, and it's a prize that has gone to a City player four times in the Pep Guardiola era.
City have made some excellent signings in the last two transfer windows, and even with City struggling last term, Haaland still scored 22 league goals in 31 games.
English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers
|Player
|Team
|Goals Scored
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|29
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|23
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|22
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|20
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|20
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|19
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|16
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|15
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|15
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|14
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|14
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|13
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|13
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|12
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|12
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|12
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|11
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|11
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|11
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|10
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|10
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|10
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|10
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|10
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|10
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|9
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|9
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|9
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|9
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|9
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|9
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|9
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|9
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|8
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|8
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|8
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|8
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|8
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|8
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|8
|Beto
|Everton
|8
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|7
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|7
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|7
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|7
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|7
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|7
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|7
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|7
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|6
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|6
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|6
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|6
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|6
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|6
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|6
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|6
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|6
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|6
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|5
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|5
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|5
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|5
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|5
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|5
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|5
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|5
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|4
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|4
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|4
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|4
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|4
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|4
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|4
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|4
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|3
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|3
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|3
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|3
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|3
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|3
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|3
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|3
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|3
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|3
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|3
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|3
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|3
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|3
|James McAtee
|Man City
|3
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|3
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|3
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|2
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|2
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|2
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|2
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|2
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|2
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|2
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|2
|Emerson
|West Ham
|2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|2
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|2
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|2
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|2
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|2
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|2
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|2
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|2
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|2
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|2
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|2
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|2
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|2
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|2
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|2
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|2
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|2
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|2
|Charly Alcaraz
|Southampton
|2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|2
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|2
|John Stones
|Man City
|2
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|1
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|1
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|1
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|1
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|1
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|1
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|1
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|1
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|1
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|1
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|1
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|1
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|1
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|1
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|1
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|1
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|1
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|1
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|1
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|1
|Nico González
|Man City
|1
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|1
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|0
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|0
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|0
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|0
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|0
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|0
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|0
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|0
|André
|Wolves
|0
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|0
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|0
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|0
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|0
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|0
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|0
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|0
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|0
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|0
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|0
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|0
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|0
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|0
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|0
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|0
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|0
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|0
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|0
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|0
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|0
|James Bree
|Southampton
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|0
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|0
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|0
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|0
|Ali Al Hamadi
|Ipswich
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|0
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|0
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|0
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|0
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|0
|Antony
|Man Utd
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|0
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|James Milner
|Brighton
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|0
|Jakub Moder
|Brighton
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|0
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|0
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|0
|Will Lankshear
|Tottenham
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|0
|Julio Soler
|Bournemouth
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Asher Agbinone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|0
|Joachim Kayi-Sanda
|Southampton
|0
|Jay Stansfield
|Fulham
|0
|Chiquinho
|Wolves
|0
|Mason Holgate
|Everton
|0
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Brighton
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ryan Trevitt
|Brentford
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|0
|George Edmundson
|Ipswich
|0
|Boubacar Traoré
|Wolves
|0
|Kaelan Casey
|West Ham
|0
|Jayden Meghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|0
|Alfie Pond
|Wolves
|0
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Arsenal
|0
|Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
|Arsenal
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|0
|Will Alves
|Leicester
|0
|Remy Rees-Dottin
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jayden Danns
|Liverpool
|0
|Zain Silcott-Duberry
|Bournemouth
|0
|Vitor Reis
|Man City
|0
|Mathis Amougou
|Chelsea
|0
|Shumaira Mheuka
|Chelsea
|0
|Mateus Mané
|Wolves
|0
|Harry Howell
|Brighton
|0
|Olabade Aluko
|Leicester
|0
|Tom King
|Wolves
|0
|Michael Golding
|Leicester
|0
|Claudio Echeverri
|Man City
|0
|Steven Benda
|Fulham
|0
|Cieran Slicker
|Ipswich
|0
|Valentín Barco
|Brighton
|0
|Andrew Omobamidele
|Nottm Forest
|0
|João Virgínia
|Everton
|0
|Jaidon Anthony
|Bournemouth
|0
|Carlos Miguel
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Carl Rushworth
|Brighton
|0
|Jenson Metcalfe
|Everton
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|0
|Mark O’Mahony
|Brighton
|0
|Neal Maupay
|Everton
|0
|Joe Gauci
|Aston Villa
|0
|Myles Peart-Harris
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Nelson
|Leicester
|0
|Thomas Cannon
|Leicester
|0
|Issa Kaboré
|Man City
|0
|Rob Holding
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Naouirou Ahamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|John Ruddy
|Newcastle
|0
|Alex Murphy
|Newcastle
|0
|Tommy Setford
|Arsenal
|0
|Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
|Arsenal
|0
|Sil Swinkels
|Aston Villa
|0
|Oliwier Zych
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daniel Iversen
|Leicester
|0
|Remi Matthews
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Cesare Casadei
|Chelsea
|0
|Franco Umeh-Chibueze
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Alfie Devine
|Tottenham
|0
|Kaden Rodney
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ethan Wheatley
|Man Utd
|0
|Tom Heaton
|Man Utd
|0
|Matt Turner
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kadan Young
|Aston Villa
|0
|Will Dennis
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ismeal Kabia
|Arsenal
|0
|Maldini Kacurri
|Arsenal
|0
|Asmir Begovic
|Everton
|0
|Tony Yogane
|Brentford
|0
|Scott Carson
|Man City
|0
|Imari Samuels
|Brighton
|0
|Josh Nichols
|Arsenal
|0
|Odysseas Vlachodimos
|Newcastle
|0
|Jack Fletcher
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Bettinelli
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyler Morton
|Liverpool
|0
|Killian Cahill
|Brighton
|0
|Harvey Davies
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Foderingham
|West Ham
|0
|Jacob Wright
|Man City
|0
|Jayce Fitzgerald
|Man Utd
|0
|Zach Marsh
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Callum Bates
|Everton
|0
|Josh Wilson-Esbrand
|Man City
|0
|Ruairi McConville
|Brighton
|0
|Ben Broggio
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tom Edozie
|Wolves
|0
|Luke Cundle
|Wolves
|0
|Max Kinsey
|Bournemouth
|0
|Callum Olusesi
|Tottenham
|0
|Malachi Hardy
|Tottenham
|0
|Jacob Slater
|Brighton
|0
|Ezra Mayers
|West Ham
|0
|Lucá Williams-Barnett
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Amissah
|Fulham
|0
|Trey Nyoni
|Liverpool
|0
|Amara Nallo
|Liverpool
|0
|Joseph O'Brien-Whitmarsh
|Southampton
|0
|Godwill Kukonki
|Man Utd
|0
|Henry Cartwright
|Leicester
|0
|Bastien Meupiyou
|Wolves
|0
|Maeson King
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Rak-Sakyi
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Alleyne
|Man City
|0
|Archie Harris
|Bournemouth
|0
|Spike Brits
|Man City
|0
|Benjamin Arthur
|Brentford
|0
|Tom Wilson-Brown
|Leicester
|0
|James McConnell
|Liverpool
|0
|Zach Abbott
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Alfie Whiteman
|Tottenham
|0
|Jamaldeen Jimoh
|Aston Villa
|0
|Wes Okoduwa
|Wolves
|0
|Dominic Sadi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Daniel Adu-Adjei
|Bournemouth
|0
|Matai Akinmboni
|Bournemouth
|0
|Martin Sherif
|Everton
|0
|Callan McKenna
|Bournemouth
|0
|Damola Ajayi
|Tottenham
|0
|Yang Min-Hyeok
|Tottenham
|0
|Jack Porter
|Arsenal
|0
|Joe Knight
|Brighton
|0
|Tawanda Chirewa
|Wolves
|0
|Elyh Harrison
|Man Utd
|0
|Julian Eyestone
|Brentford
|0
|Dante Cassanova
|Tottenham
|0
|Isaac Heath
|Everton
|0
|Aarón Anselmino
|Chelsea
|0
|Wayne Hennessey
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Coby Ebere
|Everton
|0
|Sékou Koné
|Man Utd
|0
|Jack Moorhouse
|Man Utd
|0
|Iwan Morgan
|Brentford
|0
|Hubert Graczyk
|Man Utd
|0
|Ishé Samuels-Smith
|Chelsea
|0
|Benjamin Fredrick
|Brentford
|0
|Genesis Antwi
|Chelsea
|0
|Dermot Mee
|Man Utd
|0
|Sean Neave
|Newcastle
|0
|Jimi Gower
|Arsenal
|0
|Leo Shahar
|Newcastle
|0
|Charlie Tasker
|Brighton
|0
|Freddie Simmonds
|Brighton
|0
|Jack Henry-Francis
|Arsenal
|0
|Somto Boniface
|Ipswich
|0
|Tom Taylor
|Ipswich
|0
|Brayden Clarke
|Arsenal
|0
|Jamaal Lascelles
|Newcastle
|0
|Jayden Moore
|Southampton
|0
|Reece Welch
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Hickey
|Brentford
|0
|Sammy Braybrooke
|Leicester
|0
Back Florian Wirtz to be PFA Player of the Year @ 7/18.00
I'm really torn between Liverpool and Man City for who will win the league, so at decent prices it makes sense to back a player from each camp. Liverpool's record signing Wirtz has already been named as Bundesliga Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Germany Player of the Year in his short career, and he is the kind of jaw-dropping player that really catches the eye.
The former Bayer Leverkusen star won five Man of the Match awards in last season's Champions League, and across the last two Bundesliga seasons he has delivered 21 goals and 23 assists. He'll be at heart of the Liverpool attack, whether as a creative ten or as a false nine, and I'm expecting the Reds' attack to be a lot less Salah-centric this term.
Like two-time winner Kevin de Bruyne, Wirtz doesn't just deliver goals and assists, but he looks stylish doing it. If Liverpool retain their league title, it could be Wirtz who steals the limelight from Salah.
Now read Mark O'Haire's Premier League season preview with 1-20 prediction!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
The OPTA Premier League Preview: Supercomputer predictions for the 2025-26 season
-
Football Betting Tips
Carabao Cup First Round Tipsheet: Back 2/1 Stoke & rare home win for Wrexham in 10 tips for Tuesday
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips 2025/26: Read our season preview including 1-20 prediction for every team
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Back Declan Rice to score 10 or more goals at 8/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday: Back result to reflect Owls' crisis