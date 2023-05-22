</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League 2023/24: Newcastle 15/2 to challenge odds-on Man City for title
Max Liu
22 May 2023
3:00 min read "datePublished": "2023-05-22T14:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-22T16:21:00+01:00", "articleBody": "After Manchester City wrapped up their third Premier League title in a row we've got the early odds on the champions, Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle and more for 2023/24... Man City will win again in 2023/24 say Betfair odds Magpies continue rise but how high will they go? Arsenal and Liverpool both shorter than Man Utd Manchester City will become the first club to win four consecutive Premier League titles in 2023/24, according to the early Betfair odds on next season, but you may be surprised by which team is expected to challenge them. Pep Guardiola's men, who on Saturday completed their hat-trick of titles and are aimining to win the treble, are 8/15 to finish top next year. Arsenal will try to build on this season's second-place finish but they are 9/1 to win the title next season. Liverpool, aiming to do much better, are the same price as Jurgen Klopp plots a campaign that will put the Reds back among the title contenders. Newcastle can challenge City in 2023/24 The eye-catching price in the market is the 15/2 on Newcastle as the odds indicate they will push City closest in 2023/24. They are third in the table with two matches to play this season so look set to finish in the Champions League places. That is a stunning achievement for Eddie Howe's squad in their first full season under their super-wealthy Saudi Arabian owners. Newcastle are expected to invest again in the summer but, even so, it would be remarkable if they were to challenge for the title next term. Man Utd and Chelsea still off the pace Manchester United fans will have been pleased with their first season under Erik ten Hag and they look likely to finish fourth. But the odds indicate that they are some way from challenging to win their first title since 2013. The Red Devils are 10/1 to win the Premier League in 2023/24 and, if they are serious about trying to sign Harry Kane this summer, they may need to convince him that price is inflated. Chelsea have had a disastrous season but could the lack of European football, and the all-but certain arrival of Mauricio Pochettino this summer but them in the title race next season? Not according to the market which makes the Blues 16/1 in the outright title betting. Brighton look stronger than Spurs Brighton were the surprise package this season and they are 33/1 to pull of the biggest shock since the Leicester miracle of 2016. The Seagulls will try to keep hold of star players, and their manager Roberto De Zerbi, this summer, but they have shown in recent seasons that they can adapt quickly and sustain their form whoever they lose. The price shows that Brighton will be expected to be a force again in 2023/24. Tottenham hope to recruit a manager who can get the club moving in the right direction again. But a price of 66/1 to win the league next season indicates that it will take time before they compete for the biggest domestic prize. Aston Villa 200/1 hope for another season of progress under Unai Emery, while West Ham's manager really would be the Moyesiah if he could win them the title from 225/1. Every other team is 500/1 to win the league next season but don't forget that the current campaign is not over yet and there is still plenty to be decided in midweek and on Sunday. As ever, you get the best betting insight, tips and previews on Betting.Betfair.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola fingers 1280 .728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola fingers 1280 .547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola fingers 1280 .410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola fingers 1280 .728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola fingers 1280 .450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola fingers 1280 .600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola fingers 1280 .728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Man City manager Pep Guardiola"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Four titles in a row for Guardiola's City? display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>They are third in the table with <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-leicester-tips-magpies-to-confirm-champions-league-slot-in-7-2-bet-builder-190523-200.html">two matches</a> to play this season so look set to finish in the Champions League places. That is a stunning achievement for Eddie Howe's squad in their first full season under their super-wealthy Saudi Arabian owners.</p><p>Newcastle are expected to invest again in the summer but, even so, it would be remarkable if they were to challenge for the title next term.</p><h2>Man Utd and Chelsea still off the pace</h2><p></p><p>Manchester United fans will have been pleased with their first season under Erik ten Hag and they look likely to finish fourth.</p><p>But the odds indicate that they are some way from challenging to win their first title since 2013.</p><p>The Red Devils are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/outright-winner-2023-24/924.362524883">10/1</a> to win the Premier League in 2023/24 and, if they are serious about trying to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/harry-kane-to-sign-for-before-4th-september-2023/924.345667519">sign Harry Kane</a> this summer, they may need to convince him that price is inflated.</p><p>Chelsea have had a disastrous season but could the lack of European football, and the all-but certain arrival of Mauricio Pochettino this summer but them in the title race next season?</p><p>Not according to the market which makes the Blues <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/outright-winner-2023-24/924.362524883">16/1</a> in the outright title betting.</p><h2>Brighton look stronger than Spurs</h2><p></p><p>Brighton were the surprise package this season and they are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/outright-winner-2023-24/924.362524883"><strong>33/1</strong></a> to pull of the biggest shock since the Leicester miracle of 2016.</p><p><img alt="Roberto De Zerbi 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Roberto%20De%20Zerbi%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The Seagulls will try to keep hold of star players, and their manager Roberto De Zerbi, this summer, but they have shown in recent seasons that they can adapt quickly and sustain their form whoever they lose.</p><p>The price shows that Brighton will be expected to be a force again in 2023/24.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Tottenham hope to recruit a manager</a> who can get the club moving in the right direction again. But a price of<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/outright-winner-2023-24/924.362524883">66/1</a></strong> to win the league next season indicates that it will take time before they compete for the biggest domestic prize.</p><p>Aston Villa 200/1 hope for another season of progress under Unai Emery, while West Ham's manager really would be the Moyesiah if he could win them the title from <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/outright-winner-2023-24/924.362524883">225/1</a>.</p><p>Every other team is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/outright-winner-2023-24/924.362524883">500/1</a> to win the league next season but don't forget that the current campaign is not over yet and there is still plenty to be decided in midweek and on Sunday.</p><p>As ever, you get the best betting insight, tips and previews on Betting.Betfair.</p></ul> </div> </div> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-leicester-tips-magpies-to-confirm-champions-league-slot-in-7-2-bet-builder-190523-200.html">Newcastle v Leicester: Magpies to confirm top four finish in 7/2 Bet Builder</a></h3> 