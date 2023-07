5/1 5.80 Gunners are most popular with punters

1/3 1.32 Luton all the rage in the relegation market

Premier League 2023/24 starts one month from today

Arsenal have attracted more single bets than any other club in the Premier League title winner market on Betfair so far this month.

The Gunners are 5/15.80 to improve on last season's second-place finish and punters like the price and their chances.

Gunners most-backed by far

As the chart shows, they are way out in front when it comes to the most backed team since the start of July.

Liverpool 15/28.40 are the next most-backed, as Jurgen Klopp demands much better from his team after their fifth-place finish last term.

Manchester City 4/61.65 are the favourites as they try to win a fourth Premier League title on the spin. They will be difficult to stop, as they bask in their status as treble winners, but at the prices bettors prefer Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has moved swiftly to reinforce his squad with Declan Rice set to join for £105m. He will strengthen their midfield, while the arrival of Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz will also boost Arsenal's chances of challenging for the title again.

Spurs most backed for drop after Hatters

Luton lead the way when it comes to the most single bets on any Premier League team to be relegated.

At 1/31.32, they are the shortest price in the division for the drop as they make their return to the top flight for the first time in 31 years.

Luton

Tottenham

It may be no surprise to the see the Hatters backed to go straight back down but the team that follows them in the relegation betting popularity stakes may shock some.

Bettors have been backing Tottenham at 55/156.00 to lose their top flight status.

They may be banking on Harry Kane leaving this summer but, even without their record goalscorer, it would be a shock to see Spurs go from last season's eighth-place finish to the bottom three.

Ange Postecoglou worked wonders at Celtic but, the number of single bets received on Spurs going down, shows there are plenty of bettors who think his first job south of the border is going to end in disaster.

It is less surprising to see Wolves 10/34.33, Everton 7/24.40 and Sheffield United 8/111.72 backed.

With just one month to go until the Premier League kicks off, the transfer window is hotting up so get the latest news and prices from our live blog.