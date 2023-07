New Arsenal signing Rice 25/1 26.00 to win PFA award

Haaland the 9/4 3.25 clear favourite

De Bruyne, Kane and Salah all likely contenders

Declan Rice is 25/126.00 to be named the PFA Player of Year after Arsenal completed the £105m signing of the England midfielder.

Rice finally completed his move following an open letter to West Ham fans telling them of his 'tough' decision to leave the club.

However, he also acknowledged the improvement Arsenal have made in recent seasons and his excitement at the prospect of playing under Mikel Arteta.

"I've been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and the trajectory they've been on," Rice said, before adding, "Last season was an outstanding season, blowing pretty much every team out of the water with the exception of Manchester City."

The Gunners are 5/15.80 second favourites to win the Premier League this season, behind 4/61.65 faouvrites Man City.

Haaland clear favourite to win award

Cizizens striker Erling Haaland - who is expected to be named PFA Player of the Year for 2022/23 when the winner is announced next month - is the clear 9/43.25 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the 2023/24 award.

Haaland scored 52 goals in his debut season for Man City as he helped the club to a famous treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies.





Will he become the first Arsenal player since Robin van Persie in 2011/12 to win the PFA Player of the Year? pic.twitter.com/Tc6SIYbOqv -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 15, 2023

Two-time PFA Player of the Year winners Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah can be backed at 8/18.80 and 12/113.00 respectably to become the first footballer in the awards' history to win the main prize three times.

Separating De Bruyne and Salah is Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who can be backed at 11/112.00 to be named PFA Player of the Year for the first time in his career.

You have to go all the way down to 40/141.00 to find the first player listed who will be making his debut in the Premier League this season, new Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szobosziai.

Get the latest betting news ahead of the League One & Two season.