Patrice Evra's Insight

This game is the beauty of the Premier League. This is a tough one to predict.

I think United will have to play in a similar way like they did against Liverpool, in that survival mode, they may even have to get some luck.

In that game against Liverpool, Klopp's side had many chances to win the game but let's give credit to United.

Now, they don't want to lose any games, they are putting their lives on the line to prevent conceding goals.

Arsenal fear Utd, but arrive in perfect form

Arsenal are in great form, they are winning ugly games and that's what is scaring me. Against Fulham, it wasn't a good game but they won.

Let's be clear, Arsenal fear Man United, there's a massive history between the two.

I used to call them 'our babies', now it's the other way round and we're looking more like the babies.

This is going to be a tough one and talking with my heart I'll say United, but anything can happen.

It's at Old Trafford but Arsenal always play much better there than when they play at the Emirates against Man United.

They always dominate the game and sometimes it's an unfair result because they lose. To say who is going to be the winner in this one is tough.

Spoils to be shared?

I want Ten Hag's side to keep going with that consistency and a win in this one will be such a massive boost, but I can't see Arsenal giving it up that easily.

It's going to be an interesting game and to be honest I can see this one being a draw.

I know Ten Hag will be thinking about keeping things the same, it's not about being superstitious, but some managers like keeping the same starting eleven, even if some players deserve to play because in a previous match they have come in and made the difference, managers like to see what happens during a game.

The Betfair Insight - Sam Rosbottom

Sunday's match promises to be a great game, Manchester United have put their disappointing first two results behind them with three wins on the bounce, something they hadn't achieved since December last year.

As Patrice Evra points out, they have looked defensively solid, conceding just one goal in those three wins, thanks to a newfound defensive resilience from a steady back four.

Arsenal supporters have been mocked for their post-match celebrations recently but given they have won all five of their Premier League matches, there's plenty of things for the Gunners to cheer.

Could they keep this great run going on Sunday?

The last time Arsenal won all six of their opening league matches they went on to win the title. Justified celebrations indeed.

This game against Untied however is the real test. Old Trafford hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the North London side, they've won just one of their last 15 league matches there.

Don't let that put you off though, this Arteta side has shown some resilience of their own recently, coming from behind against Fulham to win, and pushing on to get all three points last time out after being pegged back by Aston Villa.

While high praise is rightly being heaped on Gabriel Jesus, his record against Sunday's opposition is poor.

The Brazilian has played 454 minutes in nine games against United but is yet to score. Granted, most of those minutes came playing out of his favoured number nine position for Manchester City, but with the fluidity of Arsenal's attack, I'm looking elsewhere for value.

Martinelli the man

Arteta's side will be looking to target any pockets of space left by Ten Hag's advancing fullbacks and Gabriel Martinelli has the pace and recent goal scoring form to exploit those openings.

There will be plenty of key battles across the pitch, McTominay v Odegard, Fernandes v Xhaka to name a couple I'll be looking out for. Winning these individual duels will be absolutely critical for both sides.

Patrice Evra wants to see United play aggressively, just like they did against Liverpool, and as he reveals in his Betting.Betfair column this week, that's the way Sir Alex Ferguson told him and his teammates to play against Arsene Wenger's side back in the days of the Red Devils' dynasty.

I expect plenty of aggression from both sides and I can see the referee having a busy day.