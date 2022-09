Everton v Liverpool Scoreline Prediction: 0-3

Evra Says:

"The Merseyside derby. I will go with Liverpool because I think their season has properly started now. They didn't play badly at the start but the results weren't there. Everton are struggling, they still don't have a win and I feel so sorry for Lampard, this is the worst moment to play Liverpool. Klopp's side are looking for consistency and they are going to be looking to challenge City again."

Spurs v Fulham Scoreline Prediction: 2-1

Evra Says:

"Every game against Fulham will be a tough one, they were unlucky against Arsenal. Mitrovic will be on the score sheet again. But, in this one, I'm going to go for Tottenham because they have that winning mentality with Conte. He won't want to miss an opportunity to keep that momentum going."

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth Scoreline Prediction: 1-1

Evra Says:

"All the Bournemouth players will be looking to prove themselves. Nottingham Forest will be looking to fight for the points at home. I can see this one being a draw."

Chelsea v West Ham Scoreline Prediction: 2-1

Evra Says:

"Sterling is showing people why Tuchel bought him. He's a complete player for me and I've always had so much admiration for him. West Ham have a win on the board and I'm sure David Moyes will be glad of that. I think West Ham will be looking to go for a win in this one, and they will definitely be looking to make sure they don't lose, but Chelsea have no other choice but to win this match."

Brentford v Leeds United Scoreline Prediction: 2-3

Evra Says:

"I can see Leeds winning this one, they are looking good and I think at the moment they have that bit more quality. Brentford have done well recently to come back in matches, so I can see this being a good one to watch."

Wolves v Southampton Scoreline Prediction: 1-1

Evra Says:

"Southampton are playing very well, in the first half against Man United they had so many chances, and to be fair they defended very well. I can see this one being tight."

Newcastle v Crystal Palace Scoreline Prediction: 2-2

Evra Says:

"This will be a great game. I've always loved watching Allan Saint-Maximin, even when he was playing at Nice, he's such a gifted and talented player. He just needs more consistency, and I can see this year that people are starting to notice him. You can see that he really wants to prove himself and he has the quality to be one of the best players in the Premier League. I think the fans will enjoy this one and there's going to be lots of entertainment. Vieira is doing an amazing job and I have to give him credit for that, they are giving a hard time to every team they play, they are unpredictable. I need them to be a bit more solid in defence."

Aston Villa v Man City Scoreline Prediction: 0-2

Evra Says:

"I think Guardiola will look to dominate this game, I think that's how they will approach this match. They are winning, but they are fighting back, they're not quite dominating like last year. I think Guardiola wants the team to adapt to Haaland, even if he won't admit it, but I think he's looking to make sure the team gives Haaland the best conditions and step by step I think that is working. I will go for City in this one because I think they will look to dominate and put Aston Villa under a lot of pressure."

Brighton v Leicester City Scoreline Prediction: 1-0

Evra Says:

"This is a good one, I've been talking to Danny Welbeck and I'm congratulating him after every game, what a surprise they are, they are giving everything every single game and they are having fun. They are enjoying their football. Leicester are having such a bad start."

Manchester United v Arsenal Scoreline Prediciton: 1-1

Evra Says:

"Arsenal are in great form, they are winning ugly games and that's what is scaring me. To say who is going to be the winner in this one is tough. I want Ten Hag's side to keep going with that consistency and win in this one will be such a massive boost, but I can't see Arsenal giving it up that easily. It's going to be an interesting game and to be honest I can see this one being a draw."

***