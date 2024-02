Up and down Toon still too strong for Forest

There's just been chaos in Newcastle games recently, from a late heartbreaking defeat to Man City to an emphatic win at Villa to all hell breaking loose in that 4-4 with Luton.

So who knows what we'll see at the City Ground, which hasn't exactly been a fortress for 23/103.30 home outsiders Nottingham Forest as they've lost five of their last six - with that 2-1 win over Man Utd very much against their run of form.

Also going against the grain was Newcastle's win at Villa Park, which is very much a fortress, but somehow the Magpies ended Villa's 17-game unbeaten league run at home to earn just their second away win of the campaign.

It also came on the back of five straight league defeats on the road, but that now makes it three away wins on the spin in all competitions, so maybe they've turned the corner. They're 23/20 away favourites as a result.

Then Luton exposed a shakey Toon defence that's seen Eddie Howe's men concede 15 goals in their last five league games, making it 37 in total and already four more than all of last season.

You can't quite trust Newcastle totally yet, but that Villa win will have really helped, as will having a full week off to prepare for this one while Forest played yet another FA Cup replay that will be draining their energy even when Nuno Espirito Santos makes changes.

That away defence is a worry though, so both teams to score looks nailed on at 4/71.57 - Forest scoring in nine of 11 home games and Newcastle keeping just one away clean sheet in the league all season (back in September at Sheff Utd).

But given that extra quality in the squad, extra rest, and perhaps extra motivation to avenge Forest's shock Boxing Day win at St James' Park, we'll take Newcastle to win and both teams to score at 11/43.75.

Look at Longstaff for value shot

A worry for Newcastle will be getting goals due to injuries - Alexander Isak is likely to miss out, Callum Wilson is just returning and Anthony Gordon has an ankle problem that could hamper him even if he plays.

That uncertainty also doesn't help us pick out scoring options, but what it could do is pave the way for Harvey Barnes, who bagged a goal against Luton in his first game back from injury since September.

Barnes is a 5/23.50 anytime goalscorer chance and even if he's on the bench might be worth backing given the impact he had last week.

Forest losing Chris Wood, who got a hat-trick at St James' Park, is a huge blow for them, so they'll lean on Taiwo Awoniyi, who also had a spell out injured, to lead the way as a 7/42.75 shot to score for Forest.

There's a lot of doubts around forwards though so for a more solid bet, and what looks a cracking price is the 17/102.70 on Sean Longstaff to have just 1 shot on target.

He's been on fire recently, scoring twice against Luton and in the FA Cup at Fulham, but while the scoring run is harder to maintain he'll keep having efforts on goal, and he's managed at least one in four of five now.

