Next West Ham Manager: Potter expected to replace Lopetegui

Lopetegui said to have left West Ham

Potter was 3/10 1.30 to get job before betting suspended

Hammers 14th in Premier League and 25/1 26.00 to be relegated

Betting was suspended in key manager markets on Monday afternoon after reports that West Ham have parted company with Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter will replace him at the London Stadium.

Just before Betfair closed the market on who would succeed Lopetegui, Potter was 3/101.30. The 49-year-old, who left Chelsea in March 2023, has reportedly agreed to take the job.

The Betfair Sportsbook originally had Potter as 4/71.57 favourite to be the Next Permanent West Ham manager but a flurry of early bets forced his odds to be cut to 3/101.30 before betting was suspended.

West Ham 25/1 to go down amid Lopetegui sack reports

The Hammers are 14th in the table and, while a price of 25/126.00 on the east Londoners being relegated indicates bettors don't think they are in real jeopardy, their form was alarming under Lopetegui.

They lost 4-1 to Manchester City and 5-0 to Liverpool in the game before that. They have just one win in their last five Premier League matches (L2 D2) and the Spaniard's reign simply never got going, with the Hammers struggling from the outset.

Potter to replace Loptegui as West Ham manager

Potter was one of the hottest young managers in Europe when he took the reigns at Chelsea in 2022.

He had established Brighton and Hove Albion as a top-half force in the Premier League and earned a reputation for coaching teams to play attractive football.

But he lasted just seven months at Stamford Bridge as the Blues' squad failed to take to his tactics and the club's new owners decided to cut their losses on the Englishman.

He has since turned down offers from clubs and said he was waiting for the right job before returning to management. It looks like he has decided that West Ham is the right club for him to resume his career.

With the betting suspended, it only remains for the London Stadium officials to confirm Loptegui's exit and Potter's appointment.