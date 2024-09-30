Next Premier League Manager To Leave: Ten Hag now 17/20 favourite from 9/1 after "unacceptable" Spurs defeat

Ten Hag 17/20 to win Premier League sack race

Red Devils 12th in table after six games

Erik ten Hag is the 17/20 favourite in the Betfair Sportsbook next Premier League manager to leave market after Manchester United's 3-0 drubbing by Tottenham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were second best in every area as a ruthless Spurs team cut through them on Sunday and could have inflicted even more damage.

It was United's second consecutive 3-0 defeat at home in the Premier League, their third loss in their six games so far, and followed a disappointing midweek draw against Twente at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

The sending off of Bruno Fernandes just before the break killed United's chances of mounting a comeback against Spurs but the truth is that the hosts were dismal from the start.

They are 12th in the table and [7/4] for a top-six finish.

This week they go to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday before travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday. Defeat in either match could seal Ten Hag's fate.

2/5 for a 'Ten Hag-less' Christmas in Manchester

The Betfair Sportsbook has also opened up a special on 'will Ten Hag be Man Utd manager on December 25th?', to which he is 7/42.75 to still be in position.

You can back him at 2/51.40 not to be there on Christmas Day, with Manchester United scheduled to play 17 fixtures before then - that is a lot of football and potential disasters to come.

However, it is also plenty of football to turn things around to ensure he keeps his position at the club, with the ownership describing the Spurs defeat 'unacceptable', but maintaining their support for Ten Hag.

If they did have a change of heart though, who would they look to replace him with?

Southgate 4/1 to be next Man Utd manager

Ten Hag's assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy is 9/43.25 to be the next United manager. On the past two occasions when they have dismissed a manager during the season - getting rid of Jose Mourinho in 2018 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021 - United have appointed an interim boss. On that basis, it makes sense that Van Nistelrooy is in pole position to succeed Ten Hag.

But we are only six matches into the Premier League season and, if United make a decisive change quickly, they may bring in a long-term successor.

Gareth Southgate is 4/15.00. He stepped down after nearly eight years in the England job this summer.

Southgate has links to United's Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, after the pair worked together at the FA, and the ex-England boss is believed to be interested in the United job.

Then there is Thomas Tuchel 15/28.50 who made an immediate impact when taking over at Chelsea midseason, steering them to Champions League glory six months later.

The German held talks with Ineos, who run United's football operations, in th summer before they decided to keep Ten Hag in his post, largely down to United winning the FA Cup in May.

That afternoon at Wembley seems a distant memory now. Tuchel and Southgate are both available, as is Graham Potter 12/113.00, and United's decision makers may decide that a quick change is in the club's interest.