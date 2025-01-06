Sack Race Latest: Dyche 5/4 favourite as new owners discuss Everton boss' future

Dyche at risk of sack from Everton's new owners

Lopetegui limps on as West Ham boss

Could Spurs call time on Postecoglou?

Sean Dyche is the 5/42.25 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave after reports that Everton's new owners are assessing his future.

The former Burnley manager overtook West Ham's Julen Lopetegui 7/42.75, although the Hammers boss remains under pressure after his team's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Dyche under pressure with Everton in relegation fight

Everton have failed to win their last five matches (L2 D3), sit 16th in the Premier League and are 9/43.25 to be relegated. They sit just one point above the drop zone and the new owners, who completed their purchase of the club 18 days ago, are said to be weighing up the manager's position.

Dyche became Everton manager two years ago this month. He kept them in the top flight and repeated that feat again last season even after they were docked points due to breaking financial fair play rules.

On Saturday, they lost 1-0 at Bournemouth. It was the second match in a row that Everton failed to score and a record of one goal in their last five Premier League fixtures is alarming.

Lopetegui second favourite with Ange feeling the heat too

West Ham's problem is at the opposite end of the pitch after they let in four against City to make it nine goals conceded, and just one scored, in their last two matches. Admittedly, the previous fixture was against leaders Liverpool, but the horrowshow defending in east London is a concern for the West Ham board.

For weeks, Lopetegui has looked like he was one bad result away from the sack, but defeat to Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday really could mark the end of the Spaniard's regin.

Not far away in north London, Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou is 3/14.00 after his team surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 at home to Newcastle on Saturday.

Spurs have just one win in eight in the Premier League (L5 D2) and, while he remains a popular figure for his attacking brand of football and charisma, that is sacking form.

Tottenham need to turn around their fortunes immediately. Wednesday's League Cup semi-final at home to Liverpool could be the perfect opportunity. Or it could add to Postecoglou's problems if his team lose.