Next Man Utd Manager: Ten Hag odds-on to leave and Pochettino fav to take over

4/7 1.57 Ten Hag to leave United this summer

7/2 4.50 Tuchel met Ratcliffe last week, according to reports

10/4 Pochettino favourite for Old Trafford job

Erik ten Hag is 4/71.57 to leave Manchester United this summer following reports that Jim Ratcliffe discussed the manager's role with Thomas Tuchel last week.

The news will come as a blow to the Dutchman who has been waiting to hear his fate since masterminding United's FA Cup final win over Manchester City over a fortnight ago.

Ratcliffe, who is head of United's football operations after his part-takeover of the club, is leading a summer review of where the club went wrong last season when finishing eighth in the Premier League.

According to a report in the Guardian, Tuchel 7/24.50 ruled himself out of the running to be United's next manager after meeting Ratcliffe.

Pochettino favourite to be next Man Utd manager

Mauricio Pochettino 10/34.33 is the favourite to get the job. He left Chelsea at the end of the season after steering them to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Two years ago, United decided to give the manager's job to Ten Hag instead of Pochettino, albeit before Ratcliffe's arrival at Old Trafford.

The Argentinian has long been linked with the manager's job at United and has the admirtaion of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Chelsea endured a topsy-turvy season under Pochettino but, by the end of the campaign, he had honed a bloated squad into one that looked capable of kicking on next term after a strong finish

Gareth Southgate was linked with the United job again last week. The England manager is 4/15.00 as he prepares for the start of England's Euro 2024 campaign this Sunday.

Roberto De Zerbi is 5/16.00 after leaving Brighton at the end of the season, while Kieran McKenna is 7/18.00 despite just signing a new contract with Ipswich.