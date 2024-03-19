Next Man Utd Manager: Southgate new 5/2 favourite as Ratcliffe targets England boss

Southgate 5/2 3.50 on Betfair for next Man U boss

Ratcliffe reportedly wants England manager

Erik ten Hag under pressure to deliver top 4 or Cup

Guardiola favourite to be next England head coach

England manager Gareth Southgate was cut to 5/23.50 favourite on Betfair Sportsbook to become Manchester United's next boss after reports that the club want the England manager.

Southgate will be in charge of England at this summer's Euro 2024 in Germany where they are 3/14.00 favourites.

He could walk away from the national team job, which he took on in 2017, after the tournament. That is no certainty, though, and the chance to take England to a third World Cup in 2026 could yet appeal to Southgate.

Pep Guardiola is 5/16.00 to be next England manager but Graham Potter 6/17.00 and Eddie Howe 13/27.50 may be more realistic targets.

United want Southgate as next manager

Reports today said Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team, who are in charge of football operations after their 25% takeover of the club, want Southgate to be in charge at Old Trafford.

Moving from England to United would see Southgate swap one high-pressure job for another. But United's incoming director of football Dan Ashworth has a close relationship with Southgate from their time working together at the FA and speculation is rife that the club will try to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Southgate has revived England as an international force, taking them to a World Cup semi-final and the final of Euro 2020. He has brought through a new generation of star players and banished the negativity that previously dogged the national squad.

His brand of positivity could appeal to United's new owners who this week rule out buying big stars in the summer and said the focus would be on building a high-functioning team. That would fit with Southgate's approach to management.

Erik ten Hag gave his chances of staying at Untied beyond this season a boost with Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool. But it has been a disappointing season for United and they are 10.09/1 outsiders on the Betfair Exchange to finish in the Premier League's top four.

The Dutchman impressed in his first season at Old Trafford, winning the EFL Cup, but the team have been inconsistent in 2023/24.

It is likely that only a top four finish or FA Cup triumph will save Ten Hag. Today's reports linking Southgate with Old Trafford indicate that the club are already lining up their next manager.

Southgate to Man Utd odds timeline

Biggest price - December 12th 2023 33/134.00

January 9th 2024 25/126.00

February 24th 2024 16/117.00

March 8th 2024 12/113.00

March 12th 2024 10/111.00

March 16th-18th 2024 13/27.50

March 19th 5/23.50