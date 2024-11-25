Next Leicester City Manager: Potter replaces Van Nistelrooy at head of market
Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper after just 12 games in charge and the early betting to replace him suggests it's between just three men. Mike Norman has the details...
-
Leicester sack Cooper after just 12 games in charge
-
Potter backed in from 5/16.00 to 5/42.25 to get the job
-
Original fav Van Nistelrooy now 11/43.75 with Moyes 7/42.75
Money pours in for Potter
Graham Potter has been backed in to 5/42.25 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to become Leicester City's next permanent manager, replacing early favourite Ruud van Nistelrooy at the head of the market.
The Foxes took the decision to sack Steve Cooper on Sunday after 12 games in charge, despite the club sitting two places above the relegation zone.
However, the Leicester hierarchy believe the 10 points accumulated so far this season under Cooper's watch is less than was expected and there was a growing fear that performances and results wouldn't improve sufficiently to keep the club in the Premier League.
Potter, who was 5/16.00 to become Leicester's next permanent boss when the market first opened, has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea over 18 months ago, and although he's been linked with many vacant Premier League jobs in that time, he's yet to return to management.
Early money for Van Nistelrooy but he's now on the slide
Money for Potter to replace Cooper means that the early favourite, Ruud van Nistelrooy, is now out to 11/43.75 to become Leicester's next manager.
The former Manchester United assistant coach, who had a brief spell as interim boss following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, was originally installed as the 4/51.80 favourite before quickly being backed into 4/71.57 on Sunday night.
The early money is for Ruud 👀 pic.twitter.com/zqc0uTE1aG-- Betfair (@Betfair) November 24, 2024
But the support for Potter - who has received 42% of all bets on the market - has seen Van Nistelrooy's odds drift, and he's now not even second favourite, that position going to David Moyes who has received 31% of all bets. Surprisingly, Van Nistelrooy has only received 3% of all bets as of 10am on Monday morning.
Former Everton, Mancheter United and West Ham boss Moyes opened up as a 7/24.50 shot but he is now as short as 7/42.75 in what appears a three-man race to the King Power Stadium.
Next Permanent Leicester City Manager:
- Graham Potter 5/42.25
- David Moyes 7/42.75
- Ruud van Nistelrooy 11/43.75
- Mark Robins 12/113.00
- BAR 25/126.00
*odds correct as of 10:00 Monday 25 November
Now read our preview of Newcastle v West Ham here.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
