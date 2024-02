Mourinho 4/1 5.00 for Chelsea return

Pochettino 11/2 6.50 to be next manager to leave

Pressure mounts after Blues crushed by Wolves

Jose Mourinho is 4/15.00 to make a sensational return to Chelsea for a third spell in charge as his next job.

The controversial Portuguese is on the lookout for a new job after being sacked by Roma last month.

He has managed Chelsea twice, from 2004 to 2007 and from 2013 to 2015, and won the Premier League title during both tenures.

His reptuation is arguably better for his two-and-a-half years at Roma after he steered them to Europa Conference League glory and the final of the Europa League.

Will Chelsea replace Pochettino with Mourinho?

Pressure is building on current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino after his side's 4-2 defeat at home to Wolves on Sunday. The loss followed a 4-1 humbling at Anfield in midweek.

Chelsea are 11th in the table and Pochettino is 11/26.50 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job.

He was brought in by Chelsea's American owners last summer. They promised to give Pochettino time as he trimmed the squad and instilled his own management style.

Chelsea finished 12th last season, after first replacing Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter who lasted only seven months before Frank Lampard saw out the season as interim boss.

Chelsea are 7/24.50 to finish in the Premier League's top six. They are in the final of the League Cup and are 12/53.40 outsiders to beat Liverpool at Wembley on 25 February.

A Mourinho return would be intriguing. He has won the Premier League three times with Chelsea. But he is synonmous with the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea and the new owners have been keen to put their own mark on the club.

That was why they got rid of Tuchel who had won the Champions League with Chelsea only 18 months before his sacking. How they must be regretting that decision now.

A Mourinho return is unlikely, and the odds reflect that, but it is not impossible at one of the Premier League's most volatile clubs and would be a fascinating new chapter in the story of the Special One.