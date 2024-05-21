Next Chelsea Manager: De Zerbi heads Betfair odds as Pochettino leaves the Bridge
Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea after just one year in charge and it's recently departed Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi who heads up the early betting on the Betfair Sportsbook. Get the latest news here...
-
Departed Brighton boss heads the early betting at 9/43.25
-
Next up is Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness at 6/17.00
-
Could 7/18.00 Thomas Tuchel return to west London?
Roberto De Zerbi is the early favourite to take over after Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino agreed to part ways this evening.
Betfair's oddsmakers make the Italian 9/43.25 to take over at the west London club after reports were confirmed that Poch had left the club 'by mutual consent'.
The early money has been for former Brighton manager who has been backed in from 10/34.33 this evening.
The managerial merry-go-round is in full swing with Poch now being backed for a number of managerial roles including Bayern Munich - he is 7/24.50 second favourite to succeed Tuchel in Bavaria - and 15/28.50 to assume control at Manchester United.
Money also comes for McKenna and Maresca
A pair who impressed in the Championship this season are also prominent in the Next Chelsea Manager betting on the Betfair Sportsbook.
While De Zerbi is the favourite, punters have also been quick to back other candidates, with money coming in for Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and Leicester manager Enzo Maresca. Both led their clubs to the Premier League this season. McKenna is 7/18.00 while Maresca is 9/110.00.
Bundesliga pair among the favourites
A pair of German candidates are among the early contenders with Hoeness, who has just led VFB Stuttgart to second place in the Bundesliga, 6/17.00 to take over. Thomas Tuchel, manager at Chelsea for their 2021 Champions League win, is 7/18.00.
Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim can be backed at 8/19.00.
What next for Poch?
There are number of options on the table for Pochettino including Bayern Munich. Punters are backing him to take over the German giants at 7/24.50.
The former Spurs manager has long been rumoured to make a move to Manchester, and he is currently 15/28.50 to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.
Could a switch to international football also be on the cards? With Gareth Southgate's future with England following the Euros uncertain, Poch could be an option for the FA, with him currently [14/] to take charge of the Three Lions next."
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
