Toon can continue fine home form

Magpies can continue home form

After two disappointing European outings during the week it's back to the Premier League for Newcastle and Man Utd in what's a huge game at St James' Park.

Erik ten Hag continues to take some stick while Eddie Howe is lavished with praise, but fact is the Red Devils are a point above the Magpies and actually put in an impressive display at a fired-up Goodison Park last week.

Throwing away a lead in istanbul won't have helped - and Newcastle not only have home advantage here but also had a shorter trip just to Paris and an extra day's rest to prepare.

Howe's men did do an awful lot of running though as PSG dominated.

Man Utd are a big price at 3/14.00 and they have been better away from home than at Old Trafford recently, although 4/51.80 Newcastle have won six of seven at home.

With plenty of injuries on both sides it's hard to know how they'll react to midweek, but Newcastle usually show up at home and although Man Utd offer a threat you wouldn't trust them to see it out - back a home win with a few goals.

Back the Brunos for fouls

I awalys like Joelinton in a fouls bet, but he's just 2/51.40 here so we'll take his team-mate Bruno Guimaraes here alongside namesake Bruno Fernandes for a stats-based Bet Builder.

Guimaraes is level with Joelinton on 19 fouls in the Premier League this season, but is a much more interesting 10/111.91 for 2+ fouls here.

He's kept his nose clean in his last two games but has had multiple fouls in 12 of his 25 games for club and country this season.

And giving away at least two fouls in big games against Man City, Liverpool, and Arsenal shows how he gets involved on the bigger stage, and there'll be a tremendous Saturday night atmospher at St James'.

Fernandes is an even more attractive 7/42.75 for 2+ fouls, away from home in that atmosphere as man Utd's leader with 15 fouls this season.

Man Utd's skipper has a foul against his name in his last 10 games, and two fouls in his last couple of outings, while he also managed one in just a 26-minute substitute appearance against newcastle in the Carabao Cup.