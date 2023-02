Special markets for Man Utd v Leeds double-header

For many years meetings between fierce rivals Manchester United and Leeds were few and far between, as the teams played in recent divisions.

Now they are set to meet twice in the Premier League within four days.

The Whites, who sacked their manager Jesse Marsch, will travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday and the Red Devils make their journey across the Pennines to Elland Road on Sunday.

It's a unique situation so Betfair have opened a range of special markets.

United double is 6/4

Leeds, as mentioned, will arrive at Old Trafford just days after the club sacked their manager. Coaches Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas would be in joint charge and face a tough task if they're to come away with anything.

Leeds haven't won in the Premier League since November. This is a bad time for them to be going to Old Trafford, a ground where they have lost 5-1 and 6-2 on their last two visits.

Last season, the Reds won the Elland Road fixture 4-2, completing the double over Leeds.

This will be Erik ten Hag's first match against Leeds and, under him, Manchester United to win both matches this week is 6/4.

If you fancy Leeds to pull off two upsets then there is 28/1 available on six points for the Yorkshire club.

Another goalfest?

Both teams to score in each match is 7/4 although Manchester United are better in defence this term than last and Leeds have only scored one in their last three Premier League matches.

Eight goals or more in both matches combined is 2/1.

United scored nine goals against Leeds last season in those fixtures and 13/10 to score five across the 180 minutes this time.

Marcus Rashford is the in-form forward in Europe, with 22 goals this season, and is 4/1 to strike at Old Trafford and Elland Road.

It was Bruno Fernandes who really hurt Leeds last season, scoring a hat-trick in the home fixture and one more goal in the reverse, and the Portuguese is 15/2 to score in both this time.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford sounded unhappy with Marsch's tactics after their defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Will he feel liberated by the American's sacking and manage to score in either of these matches?

Leeds are 11/1 to score five across both matches. Reports say they hope to have a new manager in place by Sunday's visit of United so it will be fascinating if the new boss gets a reaction against the old enemy.