Man Utd closing in on home record

Fernandes' daunting record vs Leeds

Man U & Leeds face twice in a week

Man Utd are preparing for the first part in a double-header against Leeds United after a busy weekend for both clubs.

United go into the game off the back of a win, but it wasn't as comfortable as it might have been. Casemiro's red card made for a nervy final 20 minutes against Crystal Palace, not to mention the suspension which will keep him out of the back-to-back games against the Whites.

As for Leeds, defeat at Nottingham Forest was the last straw for manager Jesse Marsch.

The manager was sacked on Monday with the team perilously close to the relegation places, and early reports suggest former Man Utd coach Chris Armas could take his place in the dugout for Wednesday's game.

One-way traffic

Since returning to the Premier League, Leeds have yet to claim a single victory over Man Utd. All four games came with Marcelo Bielsa in the dugout, and saw them take just one point while conceding 15 goals across the fixtures.

If you extend the run back to Leeds' previous top-flight spell, it doesn't get all that much better. A 1-0 win in September 2002, with Harry Kewell the scorer, was the Yorkshire side's only league victory over Wednesday's opponents in their last 17 attempts.

Seventeen is also the magic number when it comes to Leeds' struggles at Old Trafford - maybe the number is unlucky, just as former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino claimed.

That's how many winless league trips they have had in a row, though there was at least a surprise FA Cup win in 2010 to soften the blow.

Bruno's time to shine

To say Bruno Fernandes likes playing against Leeds is an understatement. The Portugal international has been involved in eight goals in four matches against them, more than against any other Premier League side.

Former Sporting CP star Fernandes scored a hat-trick on the opening day of last season in a 5-1 win.

He also picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win at Elland Road this time last year, as well as two goals and an assist in a 6-2 victory in December 2020.

United boss Erik ten Hag will need to decide how to use Fernandes, with a midfield dilemma amid Casemiro's suspension and Christian Eriksen's injury.

However, the manager may decide deadline day signing Marcel Sabitzer is ready for a full debut after coming off the bench against Palace.

United chasing a record

Saturday's win made it 13 in a row at Old Trafford in all competitions for Ten Hag's side, with Newcastle the last team to deny them victory with a goalless draw in October.

They may now have the club record of 20 in their sights - achieved a couple of years from the end of Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure - as this is the longest run of wins since Basel stopped them in their tracks in September 2011.

If 13 is to become 14, the managerless visitors are probably the opponents to do it against. Marsch's sacking came after a seven-game winless run which is the longest of any Premier League club at the moment.

A number of those games were midweek, prolonging a concerning run for Leeds in midweek fixtures. They have won none of their last nine games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, conceding a whopping 30 goals along the way.

Man Utd v Leeds prediction

We're finding it hard to look past the hosts, and also finding it hard to ignore in-form Marcus Rashford.

The England forward has scored in each of his last five home league games, and another goal against Leeds would see him equal a record set by compatriot and former teammate Wayne Rooney back in 2012.

Three of the four Premier League between the sides over the last two seasons brought six or more goals, which might make it sound like our prediction of more than 3.5 is a little conservative.

Nonetheless, we're looking at Man Utd to win, more than 3.5 goals, Rashford anytime scorer Bruno Fernandes two or more shots, at 10.76.

Back Man Utd to win, Rashford to score, Fernandes 2+ shots on target @ 10.76

This is a Bet 5 Get 5 game, meaning you can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected football matches.