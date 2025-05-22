Man Utd Transfers: Fernandes, Garnacho and more up for sale this summer

Could Fernandes leave for Madrid in shock sale?

Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for any member of Ruben Amorim's squad this summer after their dsastrous defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final, according to reports.

The Red Devils fell short in their bid to redeem their season by winning the Europa League and, while there was speculation afterwards about Amorim's future, it is the players who are likely to get the axe.

As Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer says in his latest Betfair column, United are in a mess and there will need to be big changes before the good times return to Old Trafford.

The dust is still settling in the aftermath of last night's defeat but, if reports are accurate, there could be shock exits this summer.

Betfair have priced up markets on some of United's biggest names and the possilbiity that they will not be wearing red, white and black next term.

Will Bruno Fernandes sign for Real Madrid?

Even the captain Bruno Fernandes could be set to leave. The Portuguese has been the Red Devils star performer since his arrival in 2020 but has reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid as the Spaniards embark on their own rebuild.

Real Madrid are 12/113.00 to sign Fernandes and, while that price may make a move look unlikely, he would have a choice to make if the Bernabeu club came in for the midfielder. Fernandes is 30, has given his best years to a chaotic club, and could be tempted to seize the opportunity to move.

Chelsea could get Garnacho and Mainoo

Atletico Madrid 4/15.00 are the favourites to sign Alejandro Garnacho after the United forward was dropped from the starting line-up for Wednesday's final.

The Argentinian pointed out afterwards that he played in every previous round and he could be tempted to seek a move this summer.

Chelsea are 5/16.00 to get Garnacho from United who appear to be untroubled by the prospect of losing one of their brightest young talents to a Premier League rival.

The Blues are 3/14.00 to sign Kobbie Mainoo who had a brilliant first season last term but has gone backwards in 2024/25.

Chelsea are set to battle United for Liam Delap. The Ipswich striker is 6/42.50 to join the Red Devils but he is the same price to go to Stamford Bridge.

If Chelsea secure Champions League football on Sunday, a move to west London may be his preference.

Juve 9/4 to end Hojlund's miserable Man Utd stay

Juventus are 9/43.25 favourites to sign Rasmus Hojlund after the Danish striker again failed to make an impact in last night's final.

Scoring goals has been one of United' chief problems in 2024/25, which is why they are targetting Delap, and Hojlund has been criticised for his poor finishing. The 22-year-old has scored four in the league this season.

He joined from Atalanta in summer 2023 for an initial £64m but has failed to live up to the price tag. A move back to Serie A could suit the youngster.

Mason Mount arrived in the same window as Hojlund and United may listen to offers for him this summer. West Ham are 5/16.00 favourites to get the midfielder.

Barcelona favourites to sign Rashford

United loaned Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa in January and the forward started to rebuild his career under Unai Emery.

There are concerns, however, that the Villans may not be able to sign Rashford this summer and he is 13/27.50 to make the move permanent - the same price as he is to join PSG with whom he has long been linked.

Barcelona are the 6/42.50 favourites and, after winning La Liga and reaching the Champions League semi-finals, te Catalan club could be a great option if Rashford wants to fall upwards.

Jadon Sancho has been on loan from United to Chelsea all season and the Old Trafford club will be pleased to get the ex-England man off their payroll this summer.