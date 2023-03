Red Devils host Fulham in FA Cup Quarter Final

The price on Manchester United winning an historic quadruple was cut again after they came from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round last night.

United are 80/1 to add the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League title to the Carabao Cup they won on Sunday.

The price has come in from an initial 2500/1, at which it was backed by 13 punters, as the Red Devils inch closer to a remarkable achievement.

They displayed a steely winning mentality at Old Trafford on Wednesday, after going behind to Said Benrahma's 54th minute goal.

Nayef Aguerd's own goal brought United level after Casemiro's goal was disallowed for offside, before Alejandro Garnacho's sweetly-struck 90th minute shot put them ahead and Fred added a third in stoppage time.

United will play Fulham at home in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 18th March.

Erik ten Hag's men are 3.55/2 to win the FA Cup and complete a domestic cup double, just as Liverpool did last season.

City favourites for Cup as giant-killers Grimsby draw Brighton

Manchester City 2.1211/10 are the favourites to win the FA Cup and fans are already dreaming of an all-Manc final at Wembley on 14 May.

The Blues will play ex-City captain Vincent Kompany's Burnley in the last eight.

Spurs' conquerors Sheffield United will host Blackburn in all-Championship tie while Grimsby, who pulled off the shock of the round by beating Southampton 2-1 last night, will travel to Brighton.

The League 2 club brought the magic to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

On Betfair, meanwhile, the big question is whether Manchester United can add another chapter to their illustrious history by winning the Cup as part of a unique quadruple.

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to Anfield in the League on Sunday, so check out this early look at the Opta stats and the odds on the match.