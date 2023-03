The 'English Clasico' - as Betfair ambassador Rivaldo put it this week - returns at Anfield on Sunday with both teams in different positions than when they met here last season.

Eleven months ago, in the dark days of Ralf Ragnick's Manchester United reign, Liverpool beat their fierce rivals 4-0 to complete an emphatic double. The Reds of Merseyside had already won 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season and were chasing the Premier League title.

The gulf between the sides was, for United fans, devastating while Liverpool supporters were delirious at their team's superiority.

Red Devils 17/10 for Anfield win

Football changes fast and now United are third in the Premier League, have won the League Cup, and are looking increasingly assured under Erik ten Hag.

They still have their Anfield hoodoo to get over though, as Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six home league games against United (W3 D3).

It is seven years since United won at Anfield, when another Dutchman, Louis van Gaal was in charge. With Antony Martial injured, David de Gea is likely to be the only United player from that match who will be there this time around.

Some punters will be attracted by the 17/10 on United ending their poor Anfield run and winning on Sunday.

Reds must learn from Real mauling

For Liverpool, who are 7/5 to win, this has been a torrid campaign. Every time, they have looked like they were on the up they have slumped again.

Last week, Real Madrid brutally exposed their shortcomings in a 5-2 defeat that should be the catalyst for Jurgen Klopp's Reds rebuild in the summer. That said, he is 12/1 in the next Premier League manager to leave market.

It is unthinkable that Liverpool would let United demolish them as Madrid did. It is also unlikely because, for all that they have come on a lot this season, Ten Hag's team is a work in progress.

They would never admit it but United are probably at a similar level to where Liverpool were in their second season under Klopp - challenging in the cups, growing in confidence, but some way short of being ready for a title push.

Rashford and Salah both odds-on to strike

United's poor recent record here has in part been down to lack of goals. They have scored just one in their last three visits.

It would be a surprise if that run continued, with United scoring in all of their last 15 in the league, and both teams to score is odds-on at 8/15.

Marcus Rashford scored the first of his 28 goals this season when United beat Liverpool 2-1 in August.

He is the shortest price of any visiting player to score at 10/11 and Mo Salah is the same price to score for Liverpool.

Salah is Liverpool's all-time highest goalscorer against United in all competitions with 10 goals.

Nine of those strikes have come in his last five appearances against them, with the Egyptian netting in every match in that run.

Difficult to oppose red hot United

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games (W8 D2), going down 3-2 at Arsenal in January.

Since the the World Cup break, no side has won more points and it is difficult to oppose them.

There remains the Anfield factor, however. The home crowd will be up for this one and the Liverpool players too.

If United were to win this they would be sending a signal to Arsenal and Manchester City that they intend to push them in the Premier League title race.

They best way to get behind United at Anfield may be to back Man Utd and Draw @ 1/2.

It should be a fascinating contest and we will have an in-depth preview and tips on Betting.Betfair from Saturday morning.