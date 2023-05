City are four points clear in title race

Madrid come to Etihad on Wednesday with tie 1-1

Sky Blues face neighbours United in FA Cup final

Manchester City are 11/10 to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble as they prepare for a crucial week of fixtures.

Pep Guardiola's men took a big step towards winning the Premier League title with their 3-0 win at Everton.

The Citizens are four points clear of Arsenal who lost at home to Brighton on Sunday. City have played a game less and have three to play, including Chelsea at home on Sunday.

City favourites to beat Madrid and win UCL

The match that many fans see as the biggest obstacle to City winning the treble comes on Wednesday when City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The tie is poised at 1-1 and, while the Sky Blues are odds-on to win and reach the final, they fell at this stage to the same opposition last season.

City have never won the Champions League, and Guardiola has not won it since 2011 with Barcelona, but the English champions are the favourites in the outright winner market on the Betfair Exchange.

Erling Haaland, who is 11/10 to win the Ballon d'Or this year, has made them more clinical in attack, scoring 12 goals in the competition this season.

They would be most likely to play Inter Milan in the final who are 2-0 up after their semi-final first leg against AC Milan.

United to deny City treble in Wembley final?

Only Manchester United have completed the treble before, in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson, and their fans are desperate to see City fail.

United will play City in the FA Cup final on 3 June, the Saturday before the Champions League final (both matches are taking place later than usual due to the winter World Cup in Qatar).

If City have already booked their place in the Champions League final, where they would be favourites to beat either Milan club, United will be determined to derail their local rivals' treble bid.

United and City have played each other twice in the Premier League this season, with City winning the Etihad fixture 6-3 and United beating them 2-1 at Old Trafford.