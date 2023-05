Inter have won seven on the spin

Rafael Leao back to bolster Milan

Second leg showdowns tend to produce goals

Inter extend winning streak

Internazionale secured a seventh win on the spin when the Nerazzurri swept Sassuolo aside 4-2 on Saturday to leapfrog Lazio in third in Serie A. Romelu Lukaku opened and closed the scoring for Simone Inzaghi's troops, around a Ruan Tressoldi own goal and deflected Lautaro Martinez, although Inter did see a 3-0 advantage reduced to 3-2 at one stage in the game.

Nevertheless, the Nerazzurri showed their class to see the contest out with relative ease despite making widespread changes to the starting XI.

With Milan Skriniar the only absentee, Inzaghi rested and rotate as even reserve goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was given an opportunity to impress, as well as the likes of Joaquin Correa and Roberto Gagliardini.

Speaking post-match, assistant boss Massimiliano Farris revealed how Inzaghi has kept the squad fully focussed.

He said, "Simone's message was very clear, this was an opportunity we could not let slip through our fingers. We've got some big games coming up, but we're enjoying our current run and we must not let it slip. We have to keep marching on."

Milan's season on the line

Milan chief Stefano Pioli has admitted that the Rossoneri are running out of 'opportunities to make this a positive season' after AC were turned over 2-0 by relegation-threatened Spezia on Saturday, a performance that came hot on the heels of their lacklustre derby defeat last midweek. The Serie A reverse leaves Milan four points off the top-four.

Analysing the Spezia loss and looking ahead to Tuesday, Pioli said, "We lacked consistency during the game, we needed a higher tempo. We lost our way in the second half.

"Naturally, the Champions League is on our minds; we are playing a game that can allow us to enter the history books. We believe we can beat Inter, but clearly must up to our standards."

Star forward Rafael Leao was again missing on Saturday, but the Portugal international hopes to return this midweek. The 23-year-old took part in training with the rest of the first team squad at Milanello on Sunday morning and should be available to be included in the squad, along with both Junior Messias and Rade Krunic. Ismael Bennacer is out.

AC Milan have lost each of their last three meetings with Inter this season across three different competitions and without scoring. That's despite the Rossoneri attempting 31 shots during those three defeats - Milan have never gone four matches or more without finding the net against their city rivals, and must strike at least twice to stay alive.

Internazionale 2.1411/10 are looking to reach their sixth Champions League final, and first since 2010 under Jose Mourinho. The Nerazzurri haven't trailed at any point in the knockout stages (W3-D2-L0), keeping a clean sheet in four of their five games. Inter have scored 21 goals in their last seven games across all competitions, winning all seven.

Milan 4.10 aim to become only the second side to overturn a two-goal first leg deficit when playing away and the Rossoneri haven't traditionally fared well when playing away in this competition. AC have W1-D8-L7 across their last 16 Champions League away contests, scoring only 15 goals in the process at a rate of just 0.60 goals per-game.

Eight of the last 10 Champions League semi-final second leg match-ups have featured Over 2.5 Goals 2.186/5 and there's no obvious reason not to support a repeat this midweek. Last week's meeting produced an Expected Goals (xG) output of 2.87 with 29 efforts at goal and 18 attempts arriving from inside the penalty area.

Eight of the most recent 12 derby dust-ups have paid out for Over 2.5 Goals backers and with Milan looking to take a front-foot approach, as well as the potential return of Rafael Leao to the side, the Rossoneri will be confident of at least making a mark on the tie. Stefano Pioli's posse have scored in 15 of 17 clashes with fellow top-half clubs in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Inter showcased their firepower in the reverse and can call upon a glut of in-form attackers that are capable of doing damage.

Even so, the Nerazzurri did wobble in their quarter-final match-up with Benfica at San Siro when arriving with a 2-0 advantage - that encounter concluded 3-3 and a similar shootout could well be on the cards here.