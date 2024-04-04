Premier League Tips

Liverpool v Sheffield United Tips: Back Salah to strike twice in Reds riot

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side can strengthen their position at the top of the table

Attention returns to the Premier League title race on Thursday night as Liverpool entertain Sheffield United and Abigail Davies is expecting the home side to run riot...

  • Salah to provide that clinical touch

  • Goals aplenty expected at Anfield

  • Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here

    • When Jurgen Klopp was asked what he wanted to happen in the game between Man City and Arsenal at the weekend, he smirked before stating that he'd like both teams to lose.

    He got the next best thing as the two sides played out a goalless draw, giving The Reds a two point lead at the top of the table going into this week's fixtures.

    # TEAM P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST
    1 Liverpool
    		29 20 7 2 67 27 67 0 0 0
    2 Arsenal
    		29 20 5 4 70 24 65 0 0 0
    3 Man City
    		29 19 7 3 63 28 64 0 0 0
    4 Aston Villa
    		30 18 5 7 62 42 59 0 0 0
    5 Tottenham
    		30 17 6 7 62 44 57 0 0 0
    6 Man Utd
    		29 15 3 11 40 40 48 0 0 0
    7 West Ham
    		31 12 9 10 50 55 45 0 0 0
    8 Newcastle
    		30 13 5 12 64 52 44 0 0 0
    9 Brighton
    		29 11 9 9 51 46 42 0 0 0
    10 Wolves
    		30 12 6 12 43 47 42 0 0 0
    11 Bournemouth
    		30 11 8 11 44 53 41 0 0 0
    12 Chelsea
    		28 11 7 10 49 47 40 0 0 0
    13 Fulham
    		31 11 6 14 47 50 39 0 0 0
    14 Crystal Palace
    		30 7 9 14 34 50 30 0 0 0
    15 Brentford
    		30 7 6 17 42 55 27 0 0 0
    16 Everton
    		30 8 8 14 31 42 26 0 0 0
    17 Nottm Forest
    		31 7 8 16 39 53 25 0 0 0
    18 Luton
    		30 5 7 18 43 62 22 0 0 0
    19 Burnley
    		31 4 7 20 32 66 19 0 0 0
    20 Sheff Utd
    		29 3 6 20 27 77 15 0 0 0
    Show more Show less

    Powered by

    Opta

    At the opposite end of the table, things have looked bleak for The Blades for quite some time. Victory over Fulham on Saturday might have offered a small beacon of hope but conceding in the 86th and 93rd minutes meant they had to settle for a hugely frustrating draw.

    A return to the Championship now looks a certainty for Chris Wilder's side and given Liverpool's attacking prowess, things could get ugly for the Blades on Thursday night.

    Salah to strike again

    Liverpool had to dig deep and produce yet another comeback to get the better of Brighton on Sunday, Mo Salah's 22nd goal of the season securing a gigantic victory.

    mo salah getty.jpg

    The Reds' firepower is undoubtedly their greatest strength and, despite a spell on the sidelines, Salah is averaging a goal or assist every 40 minutes that he's played this year which is quite remarkable. I'm backing the Egyptian to score two or more at Anfield at 5/23.50.

    Back Mo Salah To Score 2 Goals or more @ 5/23.50

    Bet here

    Taking into consideration the amount of chances the table toppers are creating in every game at the moment, and the fact that they are coming up against a side low on confidence, I'm backing over 4.5 goals at 23/20.

    Back Over 4.5 goals @ 23/20

    Bet here

    Mac Allister to run riot

    Against Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister played a pivotal role. He continues to have an incredibly positive influence on games in an attacking sense. Despite a quick turnaround from international duty with Argentina to a crucial game in the title race, his vision, awareness and ability to control things in midfield were sublime again.

    Mac Allister always seems to find space, his range of passing is exquisite, he is an absolute joy to watch and I'm backing him to provide an assist against Sheffield United at 17/102.70.

    Back Alexis Mac Allister to provide an assist @ 17/102.70

    Bet here

    Now read Premier League MD31 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 25/1

    Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

