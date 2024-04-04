Liverpool v Sheffield United Tips: Back Salah to strike twice in Reds riot

Salah to provide that clinical touch

Goals aplenty expected at Anfield

When Jurgen Klopp was asked what he wanted to happen in the game between Man City and Arsenal at the weekend, he smirked before stating that he'd like both teams to lose.

He got the next best thing as the two sides played out a goalless draw, giving The Reds a two point lead at the top of the table going into this week's fixtures.

At the opposite end of the table, things have looked bleak for The Blades for quite some time. Victory over Fulham on Saturday might have offered a small beacon of hope but conceding in the 86th and 93rd minutes meant they had to settle for a hugely frustrating draw.

A return to the Championship now looks a certainty for Chris Wilder's side and given Liverpool's attacking prowess, things could get ugly for the Blades on Thursday night.

Salah to strike again

Liverpool had to dig deep and produce yet another comeback to get the better of Brighton on Sunday, Mo Salah's 22nd goal of the season securing a gigantic victory.

The Reds' firepower is undoubtedly their greatest strength and, despite a spell on the sidelines, Salah is averaging a goal or assist every 40 minutes that he's played this year which is quite remarkable. I'm backing the Egyptian to score two or more at Anfield at 5/23.50.

Taking into consideration the amount of chances the table toppers are creating in every game at the moment, and the fact that they are coming up against a side low on confidence, I'm backing over 4.5 goals at 23/20.

Mac Allister to run riot

Against Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister played a pivotal role. He continues to have an incredibly positive influence on games in an attacking sense. Despite a quick turnaround from international duty with Argentina to a crucial game in the title race, his vision, awareness and ability to control things in midfield were sublime again.

Mac Allister always seems to find space, his range of passing is exquisite, he is an absolute joy to watch and I'm backing him to provide an assist against Sheffield United at 17/102.70.

