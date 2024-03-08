Liverpool v Man City: 21/1 shot leads five Bet Builders for title showdown

How to get 14/1 15.00 on a City win at Anfield

Back big 21/1 22.00 shots on target special

Man City's visits to Anfield are always must-see events, but as we hurtle towards a three-way Premier League title scrap this one has taken on even more importance.

Injuries have crippled Liverpool's squad but they're hanging on in there hoping reinforcements can return with them still in the frame, but can the Anfield atmosphere help them get something against a full-strength and in-form City side?

It should be fascinating stuff, and there's plenty for us to go at to try and pick out some big winning Bet Builders, so let's dive right in...

Rare Anfield win for City Bet Builder

Pep Guardiola has figured out pretty much everything in football, apart from how to win in front of a crowd at Anfield - with his single away victory at Liverpool as City boss coming in an empty stadium during Covid times.

Jurgen Klopp also had to start Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as centre halves during that game - and again it could be the perfect chance for Guardiola to silence the Kop with his side flying while Liverpool have injury problems.

City have won nine away games on the spin, scoring 25, and lost just once in eight league games against the Reds and this is the time of year they usually crank out win after win.

All reasons why they're 6/52.20 favourites for victory on Sunday, but even more fancied is both teams to score, weighing in at 2/51.40 after landing in nine of the last 10 meetings.

A nice add-on here is the 1/12.00 on City to win more corners, as they've done on three of their last four visits, while if anyone is going to star for them it'll be man of the moment Phil Foden.

Back Man City win & both teams to score, City most corners & Phil Foden goal or assist @ 14/115.00 Bet now

Klopp has the final say Bet Builder

Considering the games and the injuries, Klopp's kids have been sensational keeping the Reds in the title race, but they'll hope a few more senior players can stand on Sunday.

Don't underestimate the power of Anfield here, where City have won just one behind-closed-doors game in 20 league meetings - Liverpool winning 13 and drawing six.

Klopp would love to end his rivalry with Pep with a win, and away teams have won just two of 30 league meetings in this fixture, which has an 11% win rate for the away side.

Liverpool are 19/10 for the home win - and their Anfield form has been incredible as they're unbeaten with just two draws and 19 wins this season.

Over 2.5 goals is 4/91.44 and has landed in the last seven Liverpool home games, and Mohamed Salah has returned from injury just in time to add to his 17 goal involvements in 10 games against City.

Salah is 17/102.70 anytime goalscorer - and while Darwin Nunez is a danger, a value play in the 13/53.60 on Alexis Mac Allister goal or assist.

The World Cup winner has two goals and four assists in his last five starts and is really growing into his role in the team - leading them in recent games withouth a host of stars.

Back Liverpool win, over 2.5 goals, Salah to score & Mac Allister goal or assist @ 12/113.00 Bet now

The title showdown stalemate Bet Builder

There's been 12 draws in the last 30 league meetings, including the 1-1 at the Etihad this season. That was the first stalemate in six head-to-heads though, since the pair played out two 2-2 draws in the 21/22 season.

And if the 14/53.80 draw is to land it'll have to be a score draw as the last 0-0 was 15 games ago and both of these sides score goals for fun - and don't usually keep clean sheets in this fixture.

It's always a feisty encounter and with midfielder holders Rodri and Wataru Endo both up there for their teams in terms of giving fouls away, we can back them for 2+ fouls each at 1/12.00 and 8/131.61 respectively.

Endo always gets stuck in and has given multiple fouls away 18 times this season - while for Rodri it's 15 and while Liverpool will have to dig in here, they can spring on the break and City's Spanish enforcer is usually the man to stop the counter attacks.

Back the score draw, Endo & Rodri 2+ fouls @ 13/114.00 Bet now

Super stars to shine Bet Builder

Let's take the result out of it and just focus on the stars of the show, who may or may not be on the pitch from the start, with Phil Foden and Mohamed Salah top of the list.

Foden will be, and even above Haaland scoring I prefer the 6/42.50 on a goal or assist for the in-form Englishman. He's got 11 goals and 7 assists this season and is in the top five for creating chances, shots and shots on target.

Salah will likely startif fit, but even coming off the bench I'll also back him for a goal or assist at 1/12.00. Subs have scored or assisted 22 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season, so coming off the bench is no barrier to production.

Darwin Nunez has caused chaos off the bench but the form he's in he's a must-start after scoring in four straight games - he's now just two goal involvements behind Salah in the Liverpool ranks.

Add a Nunez goal or assist to the list at 5/42.25.

And what about Kevin De Bruyne, he's 7/52.40 for an assist - incredibly he's had 12 in 13 games this season - but four were against Luton and the safer bet may be the 5/61.84 on a shot on target.

Back Foden, Salah & Nunez goal or assist & De Bruyne 1+ shot on target @ 16/117.00 Bet now

The other guys Bet Builder

It's a bit harsh to have Julian Alvarez in here as a World Cup winner but he's still a relatively small fish in this City pond - but has been great this season in a number of different positions.

14 goals and 10 assists is a terrific return, and so is 45 shots on target, so we'll back him at 4/91.44 for another.

Dominik Szoboszlai is worth a look also at 5/42.25 for a shot on target as he returns from injury, as he's known for his long-range shooting ability.

Jeremy Doku has bags of ability too, but our big wildcard here if Virgil van Dijk, who is 11/43.75 for a shot on target and that's certainly sparked our interest.

The Liverpool skipper has 13 shots on target this season, including one at the Etihad and has five in his last six starts - he can cause City problems from set pieces which could be crucial.