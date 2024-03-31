Premier League Tips

Liverpool v Brighton: Salah can help land 13/1 Bet Builder

Liverpool's Mo Salah
Mo Salah is tipped to add to his assist count

Dave Tindall is looking to two creative forces for his best bet when Liverpool host Brighton on Sunday afternoon...

  • De Zerbi is unbeaten v Klopp so 6.05/1 Draw appeals

  • Mo Salah and Pascal Gross have a combined 19 assists

    • Liverpool v Brighton
    Sunday March 31, 14:00
    Live on Sky Sports Main Event

    Reds a dominant force at home

    We last saw Liverpool metaphorically kicking themselves after twice throwing away a lead against Manchester United and crashing out of the FA Cup quarter-finals in a seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford.

    The international break has given Jurgen Klopp the chance to calm down and the departing Reds boss now focuses his sights on what has become a 10-game shootout for the title with Arsenal and Manchester City.

    The Premier League winner 2023/24 market has Liverpool as 3.052/1 second favourites, with Man City 2.285/4 and Arsenal 4.216/5.

    Liverpool have banked more points at home than any other top-flight team this term - 36 from a possible 42 - and, to win a second title in five seasons, may need the maximum 15 from their final five outings at Anfield.

    After the visit of Brighton on Sunday, Liverpool's final four home games are against Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Wolves.

    Inconsistent Seagulls struggling on the road

    Brighton's current position of eighth seems about right but they've arrived there in a far from predictable manner.

    The Seagulls were third after six games thanks to five wins from those opening half-dozen fixtures but it's been somewhat hit and miss since, their domestic focus compromised by an exciting debut campaign in the Europa League which ended against Roma.

    Injuries and an ever-changing starting XI have disrupted rhythm and that's been highlighted most on the road. Brighton have been defeated in five of their last six away games in all competitions, losing the last three by an aggregate of 0-8.

    On the plus side, they went into the international break in good spirits after back-to-back 1-0 home wins over Nottingham Forest and Roma even though that second-leg win couldn't repair the damage of a 4-0 loss in Italy.

    De Zerbi can cause Reds trouble again

    Liverpool are great at home. Brighton struggle away. The odds are as you'd expect: Liverpool 1.42/5, Brighton 8.07/1 and The Draw 6.05/1.

    But here comes the plot twist: the Seagulls have lost just one of their last seven head-to-heads with the Merseysiders and are unbeaten in their latest three league games at Anfield.

    Roberto De Zerbi has been touted as a possible successor to Klopp - he's the third favourite at 9.08/1 behind 2.427/5 Xabi Alonso and 6.411/2 Ruben Amorim in the Next Liverpool Manager market - and part of that is due to his unbeaten record against his esteemed German counterpart.

    The two have squared off four times, De Zerbi grabbing a thrilling 3-3 draw at Anfield in his first ever game in charge of Brighton last season and then scoring two wins out of three on the south coast. The latest AMEX meeting ended in a 2-2 draw after both sides had led.

    If this is an audition for the Anfield role, De Zerbi will have added incentive to keep that unbeaten streak going. His side know how to cause Liverpool problems and at odds of 6.05/1, the Draw is a value play.

    Assist kings can double up

    The four Klopp v De Zerbi games have produced goal make-ups of 6, 3, 3, 4. It's reasonable to expect plenty more on Sunday although Over 3.5 Goals is odds-on at 10/111.91 so enthusiasm for that dims a little.

    The goalscorer markets are an obvious alternative but my eye is taken instead by the assist prices.

    Two of the Premier League's assist kings will be in action at Anfield on Sunday. Brighton's Pascal Gross tops the current charts with 10 while Mo Salah is just one behind with nine.

    While goals remain his forte, Salah has modified his game this season to become a creator as well. So, in that respect, the 17/102.70 for an anytime assist jumps out a little more than the 5/61.84 to score anytime.

    Gross is 4/15.00 to assist and 11/26.50 to score so the former price again offers more value given that's he's set up 10 goals for teammates this term but netted just four of his own.

    The Salah/Gross anytime assist double pays around 13/114.00 on the Bet Builder.

    For those who like the 'player taking on former club' angle, Alexis Mac Allister offers a decent route in given that he's scored four in five for club and country.

    The 4/15.00 anytime certainly appeals on those numbers, although it's worth noting that two of those four goals were from the spot, and Salah will surely be back on penalty duties on Sunday.

    Back Mo Salah and Pascal Gross both to assist @ 13/114.00

Recommended bets

1pt - Back Draw @ 6.05/1

0.5pts - Back Mo Salah and Pascal Gross both to assist anytime @ 13/114.00

Staked: 40pts

Returned: 28.9pts

P/L: -11.1pts

Previous:
2022/2023 P/L: +£16.79
2021/2022 P/L: +£8.69
2020/2021 P/L: +£3.06

